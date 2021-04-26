Late-season draw a turning point for Liberty as it faces Washington in NCAA Tournament

The Flames were 3-5-5 following a 5-3 loss to Virginia Tech in the regular-season finale. The six-match streak to end the season featured three ties, two losses decided by two goals or less, and the Flames’ most lopsided setback of the season (a 5-1 loss to Lipscomb).

How did the March 28 match at Bellarmine prove to be so beneficial to this team that finds itself in the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2016? A players-only meeting allowed everyone to get on the same page, and the cohesion showed in the waning moments as Liberty discovered it could score a late equalizer and it had the resolve to overcome adversity throughout the 90-minute match.

Wedemeyer said Shevaun Judon’s goal in the 89th minute against the Knights helped create the mindset that the Flames aren’t out until the final whistle sounds. For a young team with only three experienced players in the starting 11 (Burkett, goalkeeper Melody Jayroe and center back Cora Duininck), that was something they needed to experience to begin turning the corner.

“I think that game for us was really pivotal for the rest of our season,” Wedemeyer said.

The Flames scored four unanswered goals to top North Alabama to open the ASUN tournament, then won three consecutive 1-0 matches against Lipscomb, North Florida and Kennesaw State.