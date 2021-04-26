Late-season draw a turning point for Liberty as it faces Washington in NCAA Tournament

The Liberty women’s soccer team’s final match in March came on a blistery Sunday afternoon in Louisville, Kentucky, against ASUN Conference newcomer Bellarmine. It ended like two others did in the previous 2 1/2 weeks — a tie — and extended the Flames’ streak of winless matches to five.
What is so different about this one match in particular? A draw typically doesn’t generate momentum or garner a wave of confidence that turns into a winning streak. Yet this one did. It is the match Liberty has pointed to in which it turned its season around and discovered what it was going to take to advance to the NCAA Tournament.
“I think that was really a pivotal moment for my young team where they believed that they could come back, that they could compete, that they could make things happen,” Flames coach Lang Wedemeyer said.
The Flames ended the regular season on a six-match winless streak, but rattled off four straight victories to claim the ASUN championship and automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament field. Liberty (7-5-5) faces off against Washington (9-3-3) in the first round scheduled for 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Sportsplex in Matthews, North Carolina.
“I think that was a huge turning point for us because we were able to come together and realized that we’re not playing for ourselves selfishly but playing for each other and for the Lord,” redshirt junior midfielder and Tennessee transfer McKinley Burkett said. “Just kind of a wake-up call for us to remind ourselves where our priorities are. I think that really catapulted us forward and gave us more unity within the team.”
The Flames were 3-5-5 following a 5-3 loss to Virginia Tech in the regular-season finale. The six-match streak to end the season featured three ties, two losses decided by two goals or less, and the Flames’ most lopsided setback of the season (a 5-1 loss to Lipscomb).
How did the March 28 match at Bellarmine prove to be so beneficial to this team that finds itself in the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2016? A players-only meeting allowed everyone to get on the same page, and the cohesion showed in the waning moments as Liberty discovered it could score a late equalizer and it had the resolve to overcome adversity throughout the 90-minute match.
Wedemeyer said Shevaun Judon’s goal in the 89th minute against the Knights helped create the mindset that the Flames aren’t out until the final whistle sounds. For a young team with only three experienced players in the starting 11 (Burkett, goalkeeper Melody Jayroe and center back Cora Duininck), that was something they needed to experience to begin turning the corner.
“I think that game for us was really pivotal for the rest of our season,” Wedemeyer said.
The Flames scored four unanswered goals to top North Alabama to open the ASUN tournament, then won three consecutive 1-0 matches against Lipscomb, North Florida and Kennesaw State.
“I think the whole time throughout the whole season we did have that belief that we could do it. I think it was really exciting being the underdogs,” Duininck said. “I think that actually worked out to our advantage. We had nothing to prove by any means, except that we’re here, we’re somebody that you don’t want to forget about.
“We had nothing to lose but to just go out there and play together and play our hearts out.”
The Flames will again be the underdog when they face the Huskies on the pitch. Washington is in the NCAA Tournament for a second straight season and finished third in the Pac-12 Conference standings.
The Huskies feature a defense that allowed the fewest goals in the Pac-12 this season (11 in 15 games), and the 11 goals are the fewest surrendered in a single season in program history.
Liberty allowed 19 goals in 17 games, but Jayroe was stellar down the stretch with three consecutive shutouts to create a wave of momentum heading into the NCAA Tournament.
While the Flames don't score a lot of goals, Kasey Jamieson is one the Huskies will identify on the pitch. The forward scored a team-best seven goals, and she's not alone in those capable of scoring.
Meredith King, the ASUN freshman of the year, scored a pair of game-winning goals, highlighted by the only tally in the league semifinals against North Florida.
The winning streak came against conference foes, and the Flames ended up playing North Alabama, Lipscomb and Kennesaw State a combined nine times between March 4 and April 17.
They are more than excited to play a Pac-12 opponent for the first time in program history with a chance to advance in the NCAA Tournament.