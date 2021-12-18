LendingTree Bowl notebook: Symons heading to SMU, Willis cherishes final LU game, and more

MOBILE, Ala. — Scott Symons turned Liberty’s defense around in a matter of three seasons. The defensive coordinator inherited a unit that ranked 123rd in the nation in total defense in 2018 and led it to a finish of 11th in 2020.

New Southern Methodist coach Rhett Lashlee certainly took notice of the turnaround.

Symons accepted the defensive coordinator position at SMU, which was confirmed by Liberty coach Hugh Freeze after the Flames’ 56-20 victory over Eastern Michigan in the LendingTree Bowl at South Alabama’s Hancock Whitney Stadium on Saturday evening.

“I think it just says a lot about our place and the culture we have and the job our coaches have done. Scott certainly played a huge role in that,” Freeze said. “People are coming after our coaches every year it seems, and our off-the-field people.”

Symons, who grew up not far from SMU’s campus in Fort Worth, is the second coach from this season’s staff to leave for a coordinator job with another program. Offensive line coach Sam Gregg is slated to become Southern Miss’ offensive coordinator.

“Sam getting to go be a coordinator, we rejoice with him on that,” Freeze said, “and then Scott getting to go back home where his parents are 30 minutes from there.”

Willis relishes final game in Liberty uniform

Quarterback Malik Willis made sure his final game in a Liberty uniform was a memorable one.

He became the second quarterback over the last five seasons to have three pass touchdowns and two rush touchdowns in a bowl game, according to ESPN Stats & Info.

BYU’s Zach Wilson accomplished the feat in 2020 in the Cougars’ win over UCF.

Willis, though, was not worried about his statistical accomplishment. He wanted to end his collegiate career with a victory.

“It was the most important thing to me. That was the whole reason I played. We could not end the season on a loss,” he said. “That would hurt my heart forever. I just didn’t want to go out like that. Being in a bowl game for the third time in a row and the third season being FBS, it just means so much to not only us as a team but also to our university, the people that support us. … It’s not just about us. We take pride in Liberty University and how many people are behind us.”

Jackson shines in emotional performance

Linebacker Storey Jackson wrapped up Eastern Michigan quarterback Ben Bryant for a sack with less than three minutes remaining in the third quarter. He popped off the turf and lifted both arms to the heavens and held his pose for several seconds.

He wasn’t gloating about the play. He was thinking of his late mother, Cybill, who died suddenly Dec. 8.

Jackson, playing in her memory, totaled a game-high nine tackles. He added a tackle for a loss.

“Storey played great. His people would be real proud of him. Our team is real proud of him just how he overcame adversity and was able to push through this,” strong safety Skyler Thomas said. “We all gathered around him, we were all there for him, and it was just special he was able to come out here and play the way he did.”

Dominating offensive line

Liberty’s offense line pushed around the Eastern Michigan defensive front for the entire game.

The unit committed only one holding penalty, allowing two sacks, and the Flames averaged 6.7 yards per carry.

It was a pretty good sendoff for Gregg and four super senior linemen playing in their final collegiate game.

“They did amazing. They won the game,” Willis said of the offensive line. ‘They blocked well in the run game, they blocked well in the pass game and they came in with a fire behind them. They wanted to put this game on their back, and they did it and they did the best they could possibly do. I’m just so proud of those guys.”

The Flames rushed for more than 200 yards for the sixth time this season, and the lone sack of Willis came when the play was whistled dead after EMU’s Turan Rush took Willis’ helmet off.

Who’s kicking?

Liberty used three different kickers for extra points in the first 18 minutes of the game.

Brayden Beck, the starting placekicker, made his first extra point and then was wide left after Thomas’ 27-yard interception return touchdown. Nick Brown was brought on to attempt the extra point after T.J. Green’s 34-yard touchdown, and that kick was wide right.

Eastern Michigan was offsides on the attempt, and Jason Stricker was brought in to attempt the next try. Stricker, who handles the kickoffs, hit the upright on his attempt.

Punter Aidan Alves, the special teams MVP, was the holder for all three attempts.

“That is the first time,” Alves said when asked if he had ever held for three different kickers in the same game. “Just go out and do what I’m told and try to get the ball down as best as possible and do the best I can.”

Beck handled the subsequent extra points. He made his next three extra points and converted on a 43-yard field goal.

“I’m proud of Brayden hitting that big field goal and finishing the way we did,” Alves said.

Oxford Strong

Eastern Michigan sported a special decal on its helmets to honor the four Oxford High School teenagers killed by a fellow student in a Nov. 30 shooting.

The high school flag also was flown by the team prior to the game.

Freshman defensive lineman Carter Gilbert, an Oxford High alumnus, carried the team’s wrench in leading his teammates on the field.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.