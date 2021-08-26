Liberty 2021 football position preview: Cornerbacks

Graduations and transfers prevented Liberty from having starters at cornerbacks in back-to-back seasons. The lack of continuity, though, didn’t hamper the Flames in 2020.
Cornerbacks coach Rickey Hunley was able to turn to a player who waited in the wings in 2019 (Chris Megginson), a transfer (Marcus Haskins) and a player in his second year in the system (Emanuel Dabney) to steadily develop a unit that was formidable in a season filled with so many uncertainties.
Megginson and Haskins are back. Duron Lowe transferred from UTEP, and there are underclassmen who learned last season ready to step in and help a defense that ranked 12th nationally in passing yards allowed (184.9 yards per game).
“The corners, specifically, just really pleased with where we’re at right now,” Hunley said. “Year 1 and Year 3, you look at it and the guys that are out there now know the expectations, they know football, what’s required of them from what we do from a schematic standpoint, but they also know what we expect of them overall.
“To see guys like Marcus Haskins, Chris Megginson and then a transfer like Duron Lowe to come in and start leading the group, those three guys have really set the standard. Our whole group of guys -- we’ve been a little bit banged up -- but our whole group has really taken opportunities, whether it’s vocally or whether it’s been through their play, to lead.
“You can’t be anything but pleased as a coach to see that. That’s what we’re looking to build on and looking to capitalize on that opportunity that whoever is in there shouldn’t be a dropoff. We expect them to be just as good as the guy that was out there before.”
WHO’S GONE
» Emanuel Dabney (2020 stats: 15 tackles, 1.5 TFL, 7 PBU, 1 FR)
» Kimani Donaldson (2020 stats: 1 tackle)
DEPTH CHART
BOUNDARY CORNERBACK
» 1. Duron Lowe (5-11, 185, r-Sr., UTEP/Overland Park, Kansas)
2020 stats at UTEP: 19 tackles (16 solo), 3.0 TFL, 2 INT, 1 PBU, 1 FR, 1 FF
Lowe enrolled for the spring semester and immediately made an impression on the coaching staff. His speed and instincts allowed him to stand out, plus he is a veteran presence in a room that is relatively young with half the room filled with players either listed as a sophomore or freshman.
Lowe recorded both of UTEP’s interceptions in 2020 to earn all-Conference USA honorable mention honors. He started 18 of the 19 games he played for the Miners in his two seasons there.
“He’s a very high football IQ kid. You’ve got to be able to run at corner, and if you can’t run you’re in the wrong spot. I knew he could do that,” Hunley said. “He brings an athletic dynamic that is above a lot of what we’ve seen up to this point in our program. Now, to see that combined with his football IQ, he’s the guy that just very rarely allows plays to be made when he’s in coverage. When I say that, from an offensive standpoint, he’s put himself in a position whether it be coverage-wise or whether it be just within the scheme of the defense where he’s a playmaker, and we expect that from him. When you get somebody with the IQ side of it that matches the athletic side of it, those are the things that make you special in my opinion.”
» 2. Marcus Haskins (6-0, 185, r-Jr., Iowa Western Community College/St. Paul, Minn.)
2020 stats: 30 tackles (25 solo), 1.0 TFL, 1 INT, 4 PBU
Haskins alternated between cornerback and free safety last season, and he finally settled on cornerback after the safety room added needed depth in the offseason.
He can play both the field and the boundary positions, and that versatility will serve him well if Hunley goes with a primary three-man rotation with Haskins, Lowe and Megginson.
“To come in with some consistency of guys is always a positive just because I know what to expect from them,” Hunley said. “I know what 4 [Megginson] and 7 [Haskins] bring to the table, and I know what buttons to push and how to get them to be where they need to be.”
» 3. Jimmy Faulks (6-1, 190, r-Sr., Lakewood High School/St. Petersburg, Fla.)
2020 stats: 3 tackles (2 solo), 1 INT
Faulks enters his sixth season at Liberty. He was a starter in 2017, redshirted in 2018, and then was a starter in 12 of the Flames’ 13 games in 2019. Then, in 2020, he fell into a deep reserve role and only played in four games.
Faulks is in a super senior season and has spent the preseason camp alternating between the second and third strings.
“Jimmy’s maturity has grown exponentially. When I got here, he’s a guy that played every game, started every game for us in a bowl-winning season,” Hunley said. “As you would hope, as you continued to recruit at a high level in a program such as Liberty, we’ve been in position where there have been some guys that have been slightly better than him in some way, shape, form or fashion. He’s come to go to work. I think now that really just speaks volumes to the relationship that he and I have. We talk about not only what’s going on football, but what’s going on with life, what’s the next move. He’s done a really good job and had a great camp. I’ve been really pleased with him.”
FIELD CORNERBACK
» 1. Chris Megginson (6-0, 185, Soph., Heritage High School/Lynchburg)
2020 stats: 30 tackles (22 solo), 1 INT, 1 PBU
Megginson spent his freshman season in 2019 swapping between the safety and cornerback rooms. A full season with the cornerbacks did wonders for the former Heritage High star.
He evolved into a shutdown cornerback who took away one side of the field at times. His size, speed and athleticism allows him to match up with any sized receiver and he has the ball skills to anticipate passes coming his way in zone coverage.
“Chris is a little bit more mild-mannered, so as he’s progressed in Year 1 and 2, you’re just trying to keep getting that dog out of him. Getting a little bit of a bite to him,” Hunley said. “Man, he’s been fun to watch in camp now, I’ll be honest with you. He’s grown up and he kind of feels like it’s time to seize the moment, seize the opportunities that he has, and he’s been a guy that’s not missed a practice. He’s practiced every practice at camp. Where at times [in the past] he’s been blacked and bruised and banged, and he may say I’m a little hurt so maybe I need to take a rep or a session off. The other day, he’s coming off of his COVID shot and usually you feel a little weird after that, and that joker pushed right through it and really put himself in a position where I just have full trust in him and his ability.”
» 2. Amarian Williams (5-10, 165, Fr., Cedar Hill High School/Cedar Hill, Texas)
2020 stats at Cedar Hill HS: 24 tackles (15 solo), 1.0 TFL, 2 INT, 22 PD, 2 QBH
Williams didn’t arrive on campus until the summer for the workouts, and he has quickly made an impression on the coaching staff. The freshman has worked with the second string with a pair of injuries limiting the group, and he is taking advantage of those extra reps.
“Competitor, 100%. If you’re going to describe Amarian, … you’re going to describe a competitor,” Hunley said. “He competes on every rep, no matter if it’s a first-string rep, it’s a third-string rep. He goes out there, he gives 100%, he’s extremely coachable. It’s funny because the older guys, anytime you’ve got the respect of your peers, that really gets you going. They respect the heck out of him. They’re cheering for him in his reps and really pushing him because they see that he’s not stepped down to competition, he’s not afraid of the moment.
“When you see that happen in a young guy, we’re not a program that says, OK well, maybe next year he’ll be ready for that spotlight or limelight. If he’s a guy that’s willing to step into it and can handle it, he’s going to take those reps. That’s where we’re comfortable. … We want to see him when it’s game day.”
» 3. Isaiah Avery (6-0, 180, r-Jr., City College of San Francisco/Antioch, Calif.)
2020 stats: no defensive stats in 4 games
Avery is in the same position as Faulks. Avery played in 10 of Liberty’s 13 games in 2019 and was Faulks backup at one of the cornerback spots.
His playing time in 2020 dwindled to four games and he did not record any stats.
“He’s been out there taking reps, making good plays,” Hunley said. “Our guys have been fired up about it.”
DEPTH CORNERBACKS
» Daijahn Anthony (6-1, 205, r-Soph., Shepherd/Richmond)
2020 stats: redshirted
Anthony likely would be backing up Megginson at field corner if not for needing meniscus surgery during preseason camp. If he is back in a three-to-four week timeframe following his surgery, he could be available for the second week of the season at Troy.
Though, with the type of depth Liberty currently has at the position, he could be steadily worked back and find the field when he is completely healed.
“Daijahn is a little bit more of the attitude of the group, you know what I mean? He’s a guy that trusts his ability 100% but he’s fully bought into what we’ve asked him to do,” Hunley said. “It was growth for him in the bring being new, and now that I think he’s in a position where I know everything that I’ve seen from him and what to expect from him, what he does well, what he doesn’t do well, how he needs to progress, and he’s bought in to being loyal to what I ask him to do and listening. Anytime you do that, if you’re willing to listen, then that’s going to help you a lot. I think his growth and his ceiling is extremely high at this point as well.”
» Deon Biggins (6-1, 170, r-Fr., Horn Lake High School/Horn Lake, Miss.)
2020 stats: 1 unassisted tackle
Biggins saw limited playing time in 2020 and was expected to contend for a rotational spot in 2021. However, a hamstring injury has prevented Biggins from practicing in preseason camp.
A healthy Biggins gives Liberty a lightning-quick cornerback who could pair well with Lowe.
“Deon probably came off the best spring out of the group as far as from a growth standpoint. I came out of spring really high on where he is,” Hunley said. “It just sucks that he kind of is banged up right now, but has transitioned his way back.”