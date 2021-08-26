Liberty 2021 football position preview: Cornerbacks

“Chris is a little bit more mild-mannered, so as he’s progressed in Year 1 and 2, you’re just trying to keep getting that dog out of him. Getting a little bit of a bite to him,” Hunley said. “Man, he’s been fun to watch in camp now, I’ll be honest with you. He’s grown up and he kind of feels like it’s time to seize the moment, seize the opportunities that he has, and he’s been a guy that’s not missed a practice. He’s practiced every practice at camp. Where at times [in the past] he’s been blacked and bruised and banged, and he may say I’m a little hurt so maybe I need to take a rep or a session off. The other day, he’s coming off of his COVID shot and usually you feel a little weird after that, and that joker pushed right through it and really put himself in a position where I just have full trust in him and his ability.”