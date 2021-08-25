Liberty 2021 football position preview: Defensive linemen

Liberty returns all four starters and eight of the 10 defensive linemen who contributed on a weekly basis in 2020. The experience, plus an influx of high-profiled freshmen, give the Flames the type of depth that should make the unit formidable at the FBS level.
Super seniors at nose guard and defensive tackle, plus two explosive presences on the edges, give Liberty a dynamic unit that prides itself on being the “tip of the spear.” For the Flames, the defense starts up front in the ability to contain the run and then get after the quarterback.
“You return basically the whole room and then you add two true freshmen at those end spots who played a decent amount as true freshmen, they’re obviously leaps and bounds better than they were last year,” defensive line coach Josh Aldridge said.
WHO’S GONE
» DE Austin Lewis (2020 stats: 10 tackles, 0.5 TFL)
» DT Mason Wolk (2020 stats: 4 tackles, 1.5 TFL, 1.5 sacks)
DEPTH CHART
DEFENSIVE END
» 1. TreShaun Clark (6-1, 235, Soph., Cape Coral High School/Danville)
2020 stats: 38 tackles (23 solo), 10.0 TFL, 5.5 sacks, 1 PBU, 6 QBH, 1 FF
A lot of the preseason attention has turned to Durrell Johnson on one end, but Clark is arguably the most important piece to the Liberty defensive line.
The Danville native has blossomed in two seasons into a feared passing rushing threat. He graded the highest among all defensive linemen in the Cure Bowl with a 91.7 grade from Pro Football Focus, and he generated 10 quarterback pressures.
The key with Clark is his versatility. He lines up on the field side at end, but has the strength and speed to slide over to a tackle position on third-and-long plays. Aldridge estimates half of Clark’s sacks in 2020 came from the tackle position.
“A guy like TreShaun Clark, I don’t have much more to teach him,” Aldridge said. “He knows what to do, so I can kick him inside on passing downs, which in turn gives Steve more reps at that end spot.”
» 2. Stephen Sings V (6-3, 235, r-Fr., Vance High School/Charlotte, N.C.)
2020 stats: 10 tackles (seven solo), 3.0 TFL, 2.5 sacks, 1 PBU, 1 QBH
Sings, the former Virginia Tech pledge who opted to sign with Liberty, showed glimpses of his potential in 2020. He played in 10 of the 11 games, and most of his production came in the games against FCS programs North Alabama and Western Carolina. (He recorded 7 tackles and 1.5 sacks in those two contests.)
The experience, however, allowed Sings to take an important step in his development. Instead of redshirting, he experienced the speed of the game and found out what he needs to do in order to get to the quarterback on a more frequent basis.
“Steven Sings has really, really stood out,” Flames coach Hugh Freeze said.
» 3. Khristian Zachary (6-3, 230, Fr., Carrollton High School/Fayetteville, Ga.)
2020 stats: 30.0 TFL, 21 sacks
Zachary made waves in October when he verbally committed to Liberty over offers from Alabama, Colorado, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Mississippi State, Oklahoma, Penn State, Tennessee, Virginia Tech and others. The defensive end was the first prospect in the ESPN 300 to sign with Liberty, and that of course brought a lot of expectations to his chances of immediately contributing with the Flames.
Zachary added 40 pounds of muscle over the summer and is now closer to 270 compared to his playing weight of 230 in high school.
He has primarily lined up outside in preseason camp, but shifts inside, like Clark, on obvious passing downs.
“I was expecting him to come and contribute as a freshman, and he’s definitely going to,” Aldridge said. “I think he is a very dynamic player. He’s 270 pounds, so he’s a big-bodied D-end that can play inside already probably and maybe down the road strictly be an inside guy and be really dynamic for a guy at that position. I think he’s a very versatile player. He’ll definitely help us. You’ll see him out there.”
NOSE GUARD
» 1. Ralfs Rusins (6-6, 325, r-Sr., Riga Hansa Secondary School/Carnikava, Latvia)
2020 stats: 34 tackles (15 solo), 3.0 TFL, 1.0 sack, 1 FF
Rusins, who had very limited experience playing football prior to arriving in the United States from Latvia, gets another college season to impress professional scouts. His size, mobility and strength have only been elevated by his development over the previous two seasons.
His contributions this season will come on first and second downs and short-yardage situations. That is when Rusins’ ability to beat his blocker and get into the backfield will create havoc on run plays.
“We all know Ralfs’ story being so new to football. Every year he can get is only going to help him with his future,” Aldridge said. “The only football Ralfs has ever played is here at Liberty. He needs as much as he can get. No knock on the previous staff or anything, but his experience has been so much better that he wanted more of it. He was excited about coming back. From a leadership standpoint, you’re not going to get much better than Ralfs in terms of just being fiery and holding guys accountable.”
» 2. Henry Chibueze (6-3, 350, r-Soph., Woodbridge High School/Woodbridge)
2020 stats: 17 tackles (11 solo), 1 QBH
Chibueze, recruited to Liberty as a three-star offensive lineman in 2018, has fully completed his transition to defense and is the main interior lineman rotating with starters Rusins and James. Chibueze can play both nose guard and defensive tackle, and he has the type of speed necessary to excel in passing situations.
Chibueze played the 2018 season finale against Norfolk State on the offensive line, and then played three times in 2019 on the defensive line as he continued his adjustment to the defensive side of the ball.
Now, he is the primary tackle being used on passing downs.
“Henry Chibueze is pushing both of them [Rusins and Elijah James]. He’s pushing both of them,” Aldridge said. “Henry will play just as many or more snaps than both those guys because Henry’s so dynamic. He can play on passing downs, he can play on first down, on second down. That’s a guy, in my mind, I’ve got three starters at those two spots, and they’re going to compete every week at practice and whoever has the best week of practice is going to go out there on the first drive. It doesn’t really matter to me who starts if you’re rotating a lot guys, it’s overrated. That’s a guy that I want to make sure you’re not forgetting about because he is going to have a really good year. I think he’s going to have a really good year.”
» 3. Chris Boti (6-2, 285, Fr., St. Vincent Pallotti High School/Columbia, Md.)
2020 stats: Played in 2 of the 3 games in the partial fall season at St. Vincent Pallotti
Boti is one of the many three-star defensive line freshmen vying for playing time this season. Behind the rotation of Rusins, James and Chibueze, Boti has risen to the top and has been rotating in with the second-string linemen.
“Of the incoming freshmen, Chris Boti’s probably the furthest ahead of this class of the true D-tackles,” Aldridge said. “He’s probably the most dynamic one and kind of understands what we’re asking of him.”
DEFENSIVE TACKLE
» 1. Elijah James (6-5, 300, Sr., Iowa Western Community College/Chicago, Ill.)
2020 stats: 33 tackles (13 solo), 2.5 TFL, 1.0 sack, 2 PBU, 2 QBH, 1 blocked kick
James, who transferred to Liberty and joined the Flames prior to the 2019 preseason camp, is another of the super senior linemen who returned for another season. He took a big step forward in his development last season after playing underweight in 2019.
James has added 40 pounds since his arrival at Liberty, and the added weight allows him to create significant push up the middle. He totaled 19 tackles and 1.5 tackles for a loss in his first season with the Flames, and the increased production was evident with a build more suited for playing in the middle of the line.
He added his name to the Liberty-Coastal Carolina rivalry with a blocked field goal in overtime that lifted the Flames to a thrilling Cure Bowl victory over the Chanticleers.
“Elijah didn’t enroll at midyear our first year here, so he got here right before that fall, and I would have redshirted him if I could but we lacked so much depth he had to play,” Aldridge said. “He wasn’t really ready to play, but he had to play. COVID was a blessing for him. In fact now, it’s like his real senior year. That first year, he weighed 260 pounds. That made sense of him.”
» 2. Kendy Charles (6-0, 280, r-Fr., Orange Park High School/Orange Park, Fla.)
2020 stats: 2 tackles, 1.0 TFL
Charles only played in five games last season as a true freshman, but that valuable experience has aided in his move up the depth chart in his second season with the program.
He is among the four on the second-string rush defensive line, and he’s been getting snaps with the second string base line.
Charles’ development is being aided by James’ decision to return for another season, as Charles can continue to acclimate himself with the college game in a backup role.
“Kendy’s doing really well,” Aldridge said. “Kendy was a guy who was moving pretty fast for him last year, but I think it’s really slowing down for him. He’s had a really good camp and is running with the second group a lot at tackle.”
» 3. William Green (6-5, 310, r-Jr., Georgia Military College/Albany, Ga.)
2020 stats: 3 tackles (2 solo)
Green missed all of the 2019 season recovering from a stress fracture in a foot and then played in only four games in 2020. He played one season of football in high school and had one season of action at Georgia Military College under his belt upon arriving at Liberty, so he is still relatively inexperienced working in the trenches.
Green has the size to thrive in the middle of the Flames’ line, but has continuously worked with the third string this preseason.
BANDIT
» 1. Durrell Johnson (6-4, 235, Jr., ASA College/Baltimore, Md.)
2020 stats: 38 tackles (25 solo), 11.5 TFL, 8.5 sacks, 1 INT, 1 PBU, 6 QBH, 1 FF
Johnson enters the 2021 campaign with plenty of eyes on him. Not as many as quarterback Malik Willis, but the defensive end caught the attention of many with his play last season.
His story of starting his football career at safety, moving to linebacker and then settling in at defensive end has allowed Johnson to utilize his speed, size and natural athletic ability to get to the quarterback.
Johnson has been named to the Bednarik Award and Bronko Nagurski Trophy watch lists, and he joined Willis on the Senior Bowl watch list.
“Durrell being a junior college player, I’m looking for him to take a jump as well,” Aldridge said.
» 2. Aakil Washington (6-2, 245, r-Fr., Wheeler High School/Marietta, Ga.)
2020 stats: 7 tackles (4 solo), 1.0 TFL, 1.0 sack, 1 PBU, 4 QBH
Aldridge and Freeze have spoken highly of Washington’s play in preseason camp. Washington excelled in extended playing time in 2020, particularly in a dominating performance at N.C. State when he recorded his lone sack.
Washington’s role has increased to being on the first string rush line (with Clark, Johnson and Chibueze), and he is Johnson’s primary backup.
» 3. Jayod Sanders (6-3, 240, Sr., Leon High School/Tallahassee, Fla.)
2020 stats: 6 tackles (3 solo), 2.5 TFL, 2.0 sacks
Sanders is the final of the super seniors on the defensive line. He averaged 10 games played per season in his first three years with the Flames, and he appeared in nine games in 2020.
His role currently serves as a second-string rush defensive end with Charles, Zachary and Sings.
DEPTH LINEMEN
» Kaci Seegars (6-3, 210, Fr., Hough High School/Charlotte, N.C.)
2019 stats at Hough HS: 71 tackles, 14.0 sacks, 5 PBU
Seegars did not play in Hough’s 2021 spring season because he opted to enroll early at Liberty. The electric defensive player was originally committed to Texas A&M before flipping to Liberty, and he also held offers from N.C. State, Kansas State and Missouri.
Seegars spent the spring working at linebacker, and Flames coach Hugh Freeze said he envisioned Seegars one day producing at the same level of what Jessie Lemonier and Durrell Johnson have contributed at Bandit.
» Marquise Brunson (6-3, 275, Fr., Princess Anne High School/Virginia Beach)
2021 spring stats at Princess Anne: did not play
Brunson was originally committed to Louisiana-Monroe and was five days away from signing with the Warhawks when he flipped his commitment to Liberty. Brunson also had offers from Tennessee, Georgia Tech, Wisconsin, Northwestern, Pittsburgh and Minnesota.
He elected to enroll early at Liberty and did not play in the spring high school season.
Brunson has been working in the middle of the line.
“Marquise Brunson’s going to be a really good player,” Aldridge said.
» Rashad Whitehead (6-2, 265, r-Fr., B.E.S.T. Academy/Atlanta, Ga.)
2020 stats: 2 appearances, no defensive stats
Whitehead has added 20 pounds and has moved from end to tackle. He has worked with the third-string defensive line in preseason camp.
“Rashad’s had a good camp,” Aldridge said.
» Karsen Perkins (6-4, 240, r-Fr., NW Cabarrus High School/Concord, N.C.)
2020 stats: 2 appearances, no defensive stats
Perkins is still working with the defensive ends, and he’s fourth in line at the position behind Clark, Sings and Zachary.
» Ike Okoye (6-2, 210, r-Fr., Wheaton High School/Silver Spring, Md.)
2020 stats: redshirted
Okoye also is getting work at defensive end. He is one of nine defensive ends currently on the roster.
» Micaiah Overton (6-3, 285, r-Fr., Bessemer Academy/College Station, Texas)
2020 stats: did not play
Overton is a former tight end who has bulked up tremendously in the offseason. He is possibly one season away from contributing on a weekly basis, and the returning super seniors give Overton more time to develop on the defensive line.
» Jackson Shirer (6-3, 235, Fr., Martin High School/Arlington, Texas)
2020 stats at Martin HS: 21 tackles (10 solo), 5.0 TFL, 1 QBH, 1 FF
Shirer played in seven games at Martin High in 2020 and was a late addition to the 2021 recruiting class. He verbally committed in the middle of March.
» Jonathan Slaughter (6-0, 230, Fr., Mallard Creek High School/Charlotte, N.C..)
2021 spring stats at Mallard Creek HS: appeared in 4 games
Slaughter joined the program as a preferred walk-on and is currency working with the defensive ends.
AVAILABLE IN 2022
» Jay Hardy (6-4, 299, r-Fr., Auburn/Chattanooga, Tenn.)
2020 stats at Auburn: no defensive stats in 1 game
Hardy only played in the Citrus Bowl last season because of a knee injury and he opted to enter the transfer portal in early May. He announced he was transferring to Liberty late in July and has been participating in preseason camp.
Hardy, however, will not be eligible for the upcoming season. The plan is to have the former four-star prospect work his way into shape and then be an option for a starter or rotational role in 2022.
“He’s got a lot of talent. We’ve got to get him in shape. He knows that,” defensive coordinator Scott Symons said. “I’m excited to see what the future holds. … The talent’s definitely there. I think the attitude is there. We’ve just got to get him in shape. Once Coach Dom and his staff have some time with him, I think he’s got a really high ceiling.”