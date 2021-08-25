Liberty 2021 football position preview: Defensive linemen

“Henry Chibueze is pushing both of them [Rusins and Elijah James]. He’s pushing both of them,” Aldridge said. “Henry will play just as many or more snaps than both those guys because Henry’s so dynamic. He can play on passing downs, he can play on first down, on second down. That’s a guy, in my mind, I’ve got three starters at those two spots, and they’re going to compete every week at practice and whoever has the best week of practice is going to go out there on the first drive. It doesn’t really matter to me who starts if you’re rotating a lot guys, it’s overrated. That’s a guy that I want to make sure you’re not forgetting about because he is going to have a really good year. I think he’s going to have a really good year.”