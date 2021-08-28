Liberty 2021 football position preview: Linebackers

It was a rare sight in 2020 to see Anthony Butler not on the field as Liberty’s Mike linebacker. The Charlotte transfer, in his lone season with the Flames, played 95% of the snaps in the games he suited up.

Butler needed to be on the field because of the lack of quality depth in the linebacker corps.

Aaron Pierre, a practice squad player in 2019, emerged alongside Butler at Will. Carl Poole Jr., a former walk-on, was placed on scholarship right before the season started and got on the field in those rare moments Butler needed a breather. Tyren Dupree, a standout in the 2019 Cure Bowl, played in all 11 games.

That’s it. Those four were the ones on the field in 2020. Poole missed the thrilling win over Virginia Tech because of a positive COVID test, and Butler did not suit up in the regular-season finale against UMass. In those two games, the Flames rotated three linebackers.