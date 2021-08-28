Liberty 2021 football position preview: Linebackers

It was a rare sight in 2020 to see Anthony Butler not on the field as Liberty’s Mike linebacker. The Charlotte transfer, in his lone season with the Flames, played 95% of the snaps in the games he suited up.
Butler needed to be on the field because of the lack of quality depth in the linebacker corps.
Aaron Pierre, a practice squad player in 2019, emerged alongside Butler at Will. Carl Poole Jr., a former walk-on, was placed on scholarship right before the season started and got on the field in those rare moments Butler needed a breather. Tyren Dupree, a standout in the 2019 Cure Bowl, played in all 11 games.
That’s it. Those four were the ones on the field in 2020. Poole missed the thrilling win over Virginia Tech because of a positive COVID test, and Butler did not suit up in the regular-season finale against UMass. In those two games, the Flames rotated three linebackers.
“I’ll be honest with you, I don’t know how we got through the season last year with our linebacker depth,” defensive coordinator and linebackers coach Scott Symons said. “With four guys, one of them was a walk-on before the season started, and we somehow scratched and clawed to make it through. There were some games we had three linebackers rotating through those two spots, and you’re just one injury away from wondering how we’re going to get off the field.”
Symons made it a priority in the offseason to bolster the linebacker corps.
He moved Jerome Jolly and Micah Glaize from safety to linebacker, and added coveted three-star prospect Ahmad Walker in recruiting. The transfer portal, which benefited the Flames last season with Butler’s addition, has been beneficial again with graduate transfers Rashaad Harding (ULM) and Storey Jackson (Prairie View A&M).
Symons is confident he has six linebackers who he can rotate on a weekly basis, and he’ll be able to mix and match the linebackers so there will be different looks in certain situations.
“I think we have more competition than we’ve ever had in that room,” Symons said, “and I’m excited because I think we have different types of guys.”
WHO’S GONE
» Anthony Butler (2020 stats: 67 tackles, 4.0 TFL, 1.0 sack, 2 INT, 4 PBU)
» Matt Terrell (2020 stats: 3 tackles)
» DJ Humes (2020 stats: no defensive stats)
DEPTH CHART
MIKE LINEBACKER
» 1. Rashaad Harding (6-1, 225, r-Sr., Louisiana-Monroe/Carencro, La.)
2019 stats at ULM: 60 tackles (30 solo), 8.0 TFL, 2.0 sacks, 2 PBU
Harding had an interesting ride to Liberty. He tore an ACL in the 2019 season finale against Louisiana, and then began the rehab process. However, he felt the ULM coaching staff was making him return too early and opted to enter the transfer portal.
He watched Liberty play and saw how Butler was being utilized as a graduate transfer. So Harding contacted Butler, and it didn’t take long for Harding to jump on board with the Flames.
Harding was a midyear enrollee and participated in the spring practices. However, an injury relegated him to the sidelines, so the most reps he’s taken has been in the preseason camp, and those have been rotated with the other middle linebackers to get the main six acclimated to playing with one another.
“I’m adjusting well,” Harding said. “I had a little AC sprain [as he points to his right shoulder] but now I’m back and fully healthy again. I’m just ready to rock and roll.”
Harding appears to be a primary first- and second-down linebacker with his ability to play around the line of scrimmage and fit the run.
» 2. Ahmad Walker (6-0, 220, Fr., Warner Robins High School/Warner Robins, Ga.)
2020 stats at Warner Robins HS: 63 tackles (44 solo), 17.0 TFL, 6.0 sacks, 41 QBH, 1 INT, 5 PD, 2 FF
Walker was one of the Flames’ top priorities in recruiting, and they were ecstatic when he elected to recommit during the recruiting period.
He enrolled as a midyear student and received ample reps with the first team in the spring.
Those reps were vital in his development as he quickly learned the system and became a viable option in the rotation as a freshman.
“He’s the most physical linebacker we have. When he hits you, you know about it,” Symons said. “For a freshman to play with that level of tenacity and physical toughness that he brings to the table, it’s just a different dynamic in the room.
“He’s got a very high football IQ, he has very natural instincts as a linebacker. The biggest thing in the spring was just cleaning up the technique and fundamental aspect, and we’re still working on some of those things. Very rarely does he make the same mistake twice. He’s a guy that can learn really quick. There’s some growing pains when you have a freshman out there. The upside is tremendous and I think he’s only going to get better and better and be a big-time player for this program for years to come.”
» 3. Carl Poole Jr. (5-11, 225, r-Fr., George Washington/Danville)
2020 stats: 23 tackles (12 solo), 1.5 TFL, 1.0 sack, 1 INT, 1 QBH, 1 FR, 1 FF
Poole was a pleasant surprise in 2020. Not many expected the walk-on to contribute much on defense, but he earned his way into a scholarship before the campaign started and was part of the four-linebacker rotation.
Now, he’s squarely in contention for playing time and has the experience to play in any down and distance.
WILL LINEBACKER
» 1. Aaron Pierre (6-0, 225, r-Jr., Cambridge Christian School/Tampa, Fla.)
2020 stats: 41 tackles (23 solo), 3.5 TFL, 1.0 sack,, 1 QBH, 1 FR
Pierre was one of the two defensive captains last season, and he enters this campaign with a similar leadership role in the linebacker corps. He is vital on the weak side, and he’s added another element to his repertoire this season.
Pierre has the ability to move to Mike linebacker on third-and-long situations, and he has the necessary skills to either blitz the quarterback or drop into coverage. Remember, Pierre was recruited to Liberty as a safety and played at that position in 2018.
Former defensive coordinator Robert Wimberly even said that season he envisioned Pierre moving down to play linebacker, and Pierre has done just that under this coaching staff.
» 2. Storey Jackson (6-2, 225, Sr., Prairie View A&M/Kansas City, Kansas)
2021 spring stats at Prairie View: 50 tackles (19 solo), 8.5 TFL, 2.0 sacks, 1 QBH, 1 INT, 1 PBU, 2 FF, 2 FR
Jackson was a tackling machine in the spring for Prairie View A&M. He averaged nearly 17 tackles per game and was named to a pair of All-America teams for his play (second-team STATS FCS All-America and a nod on the BOXTOROW HBCU All-America team).
Jackson also was a finalist for the Buck Buchanan Award.
He was a late addition to the Flames’ roster through the transfer portal, but his ability to quickly learn the scheme and contribute will allow him to play significant snaps this season.
“He often doesn’t make the same mistake twice. He’s the best note taker in our room,” Symons said. “He came here for one reason and it’s a business decision for him, and he’s approaching it that way. I think it’s starting to slow down. I think every practice it starts to get a little bit slower, a little bit slower, … [and] he’s right at that point where it’s starting to slow down.”
» 3. Tyren Dupree (6-1, 225, r-Soph., Cherokee High School/Leesburg, Ala.)
2020 stats: 26 tackles (16 solo), 1 QBH
Dupree isn’t a typical third-string linebacker. He will team up with Pierre on third-and-long situations to give the Flames two viable options in those packages. Dupree might be one of the team’s best at fitting the run (watch his tape from the 2019 Cure Bowl against Georgia Southern), and that allows him to help against mobile quarterbacks in those situations.
He has received reps with both first and second strings in preseason camp, which means he is going to play and contribute on a weekly basis.
DEPTH LINEBACKERS
» Micah Glaize (6-0, 205, Soph., Brookville High School/Lynchburg)
2020 stats: 7 tackles (4 solo)
Glaize has bulked up to 225 pounds and will undoubtedly have this season to learn the linebacker position. He was a safety in 2019 and 2020, and getting to learn behind veterans such as Harding and Jackson will only aid in his development.
Glaize's contributions last season came on special teams, where he recorded several big hits on kickoff returns.
» Jerome Jolly Jr. (5-11, 200, r-Fr., Mandarin High School/Jacksonville, Fla.)
2020 stats: 8 tackles (5 solo), 1.0 TFL
Jolly is another former safety who was moved to linebacker in the spring. He has the size and speed to make an impact in the future.
“I think will be a really good linebacker at some point in his career. He’s played it for six months now,” Symons said.
» Cade Robinson (6-1, 190, Jr., Elizabethtown High School/Elizabethtown, Penn.)
2020 stats: 5 tackles (3 solo)
Robinson was one of three players placed on scholarship in the final practice of preseason camp.
» Gabe Fuster (6-0, 235, Fr., Deep Creek High School/Chesapeake)
2020 stats: did not play
Fuster, a preferred walk-on, served on special teams last season.
» Joseph Carter (6-1, 205, Fr., University Christian School/Jacksonville, Fla.)
2020 stats at University Christian: 75 tackles (52 solo), 14.0 TFL, 2.0 sacks; 94 carries, 759 yards, 8.1 average, 7 TD; 16 catches, 270 yards, 16.9 average, 2 TD
Carter is a walk-on who was a two-sport star in high school. He is transitioning to be a full-time defensive player and will serve as a depth linebacker.