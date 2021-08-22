Liberty 2021 football position preview: Offensive linemen

“He’s a good football player. He’s in a situation where he will play this year, he will help us,” Gregg said. “I don’t know where that will be. He’s a great blocker. He’s just in a situation now where he’s playing behind a really good football player. He’s going to help us at guard, he’s going to help us at center. I guess it’s a good problem to have, but we’ve got to find a way for him to contribute. This is a kid that loves football, does a great job and we’ve got to find a way to get him on the field because he’s earned the right to play. He has. He’s one of our best football players.”