Liberty 2021 football position preview: Offensive linemen

Liberty’s offensive line depth was considerably improved within the past two recruiting cycles, and it was only aided by the return of four super seniors to give the unit the type of depth needed at the FBS level.
All six linemen who started at least one game last season, along with three key backups, are back. Four freshmen who were part of a smaller recruiting class are expected to contend for playing time as early as this season.
“We’re excited about having everybody back,” offensive line coach Sam Gregg said. “We’ve got some guys that are really making some strides.”
WHO’S GONE
» Maisen Knight (2020 stats: 11 appearances)
» Ryan Eshleman (2020 stats: 2 appearances)
» Boyd Rogish (2020 stats: 0 appearances)
DEPTH CHART
LEFT TACKLE
» 1. Tristan Schultz (6-4, 305, Sr., Fork Union Military Academy/Culver, Ind.)
2020 stats: 11 games, 11 starts
Schultz is one of four linemen who elected to return for a super senior season. Schultz brings a wealth of experience with 28 consecutive starts under his belt. He transitioned from right tackle to left tackle following Julio Lozano’s graduation after the 2018 season, and has not relinquished his hold on the position.
» 2. Jonathan Graham (6-5, 340, r-Soph., La Plata High School/La Plata, Md.)
2020 stats: 11 games
Graham has played in 24 games over the past two seasons, but he has yet to crack the starting lineup. Graham was the backup right guard to Brendan Schlittler last season, and he has transitioned to playing tackle. That is a position where the Flames see him contributing in the future.
“He’s going to play tackle from now on. That’s what he’s good at,” Gregg said. “He’s just big, he’s got great feet, and he’s pressing guys. This is probably one of the most improved players on this team. This is a young man that’s going to play. He’s earned it. He had a phenomenal spring. He’s pushing to be a starter every day and we’ll see what happens.”
» 3. Mason Bundy (6-6, 285, Fr., Fannin County High School/Mineral Bluff, Ga.)
2020 stats at Fannin County HS: 12 appearances, 12 starts
The three-star prospect arrived on campus over the summer and has quickly risen on the depth chart. He will likely spend this season learning behind Schultz and Graham, and then battle with Graham for the starting spot in 2022.
“Mason Bundy is going to be a good player, we think,” Gregg said. “He’s a big ole kid out of Georgia that’s doing a really good job.”
LEFT GUARD
» 1. Jacob Bodden (6-5, 315, r-Soph., Hoover High School/Hoover, Ala.)
2020 stats: 11 appearances, 4 starts
Bodden started four games last season, and he is projected to again be in the starting lineup this season. He opened the 2020 campaign as the starter against Western Kentucky and then didn’t start again until the final three games of the season.
Bodden has routinely worked with the starting unit during preseason camp and has emerged as a likely candidate to be the starter in the rotation at the position.
» 2. Damian Bounds (6-1, 290, r-Sr., Stockbridge High School/Ellenwood, Ga.)
2020 stats: 10 appearances, 8 starts
Bounds has 21 career starts under his belt, including eight last season, and is another of the super senior offensive linemen returning for another season. Bounds and Bodden frequently rotated at the position last season, and the two will again man the position.
“They’re two really, really good football players,” Gregg said. “Damian, who has played a lot of football and you can just about put him in at any time. He’s a good football player. There’s a lot of people we play against that would love to have him. I think it will come down to the last week of practice of who’s going to start that first game between him and Jacob. Jacob’s doing well. He’s a big ole boy, he moves like a big ole boy should. He’s coming and learning. There’s a lot of things to say about being big.”
» 3. Brain Hannibal (6-2, 290, r-Fr., James Hubert Blake High School/Silver Spring, Md.)
2020 stats: 0 appearances
Hannibal spent 2020 redshirting and learning behind Bodden and Bounds. He will spend another season learning behind the two veteran left guards.
CENTER
» 1. Thomas Sargeant (6-1, 295, r-Sr., Atlee High School/Mechanicsville)
2020 stats: 11 appearances, 11 starts
The former walk-on has been the definition of dependable over the past four seasons. Sargeant has started 47 consecutive games at center and played the majority of the snaps last season. In fact, Sargeant has played nearly every snap at center since the 2017 opener at Baylor, with the exception of blowouts when the second-string center gets in.
“When it comes down to leaders, I would say Tom Sargeant is a great leader,” Gregg said.
» 2. John Kourtis (6-4, 315, r-Soph., Canada Prep/Toronto, Ontario, Canada)
2020 stats: 11 appearances
Kourtis, a highly touted recruit out of Canada, has patiently waited to crack the starting lineup behind Sargeant. Kourtis has been Sargeant’s backup for two consecutive seasons and saw more playing time in 2020 than he did in 2019. The plan for 2021 will be for Kourtis to be used at center and possibly at guard positions just to get him on the field.
“He’s a good football player. He’s in a situation where he will play this year, he will help us,” Gregg said. “I don’t know where that will be. He’s a great blocker. He’s just in a situation now where he’s playing behind a really good football player. He’s going to help us at guard, he’s going to help us at center. I guess it’s a good problem to have, but we’ve got to find a way for him to contribute. This is a kid that loves football, does a great job and we’ve got to find a way to get him on the field because he’s earned the right to play. He has. He’s one of our best football players.”
» 3. Carter Bradley (6-2, 310, r-Soph., Liberty Christian Academy/Lynchburg)
2020 stats: 1 appearance
Bradley has been the surprise of preseason camp. The walk-on has consistently worked with the third string and moved ahead of Bassham on the depth chart.
» 4. Gage Bassham (6-3, 305, r-Fr., Lord Botetourt/Abingdon)
2020 stats: 0 appearances
Bassham, a three-star prospect coming out of high school, is still leaning down. He currently is down the depth chart at center after beginning to work at the position last season.
RIGHT GUARD
» 1. Brendan Schlittler (6-5, 315, r-Soph., Eureka High School/Eureka, Missouri)
2020 stats: 10 appearances, 10 starts
Schlittler spent 2019 as the primary right guard backup to Dontae Duff, then seamlessly stepped into the starting role in 2020 and became a leader of the offensive line. He did not play in the regular-season finale against UMass, but returned and helped the Flames top Coastal Carolina in the Cure Bowl.
“Brendan is a great leader,” Gregg said. “He’s one of the guys that pushes our group.”
» 2. Andrew Adair (6-4, 310, Fr., Kettle Run High School/Warrenton)
2021 spring stats at Kettle Run HS: did not play
Adair elected to enroll early and participated in the spring practices. He utilized the spring to learn the offensive scheme and has jumped Mitchell on the depth chart behind Schlittler.
“We think we’ve really hit the nail on the head with Andrew Adair,” Gregg said.
» 3. Chase Mitchell (6-4, 320, r-Fr., Washington High School/Washington, Penn.)
2020 stats: 2 appearances
Mitchell appeared in games against FIU and Western Carolina last season. He provides some game experience if there is a need at the position.
RIGHT TACKLE
» 1. Cooper McCaw (6-5, 305, r-Jr., Grapevine Faith High School/Southlake, Texas)
2020 stats: 11 appearances, 11 starts
McCaw had four career starts prior to last season (all coming as a blocking tight end), and added 30 pounds of muscle to thrive at the right tackle position. He started every game in 2020 and is expected to do the same again in 2021.
“Cooper probably overall, he’s probably our best offensive lineman,” Gregg said. “He’s a strong kid, he’s a big kid, he’s a quick kid that plays tough and rugged. He’s done a lot of good things, especially being unproven coming in. He started last year against Western Kentucky, came out and played his butt off and really just kept the gas down the whole year. I’m really excited about what this season brings for him.”
» 2. Bryce Mathews (6-6, 305, Sr., Ole Miss/Franklin, Tenn.)
2020 stats: 5 appearances
Mathews enters his second season at Liberty after transferring from Ole Miss and is the final of the super seniors on the offensive line. He backed up McCaw when he was healthy last season, and a healthy campaign will allow McCaw and Mathews to rotate on a more frequent basis in 2021.
“We can pretty much put Bryce anywhere,” Gregg said. “This is a guy that’s played a lot of football. He’s one of our top leaders on this team. You’re talking about a kid that will set the example every day of how to practice, how to do this, how to do that, how to eat lunch the right way without acting like a fool. He does things every day. To be frank, I’ll probably bump him out. I think he helps us on the outside. He’s a guy that’s gone against some really good players. You can’t have enough outside guys.”
» 3. Harrison Hayes (6-4, 275, Fr., Pine-Richland High School/Wexford, Penn.)
2020 stats: 11 appearances, 11 starts
Hayes finished his high school career in style by helping lead Pine-Richland to the PIAA Class 5A state championship. He didn’t enroll early, but has quickly made an impression with the coaching staff in the early stages of preseason camp.
“Harry Hayes out of Pittsburgh is really picking things up quickly,” Gregg said. “He’s moving around and he’s doing some things we didn’t think he could.”
» 4. Will Buchanan (6-6, 315, Fr., Christ School/Arden, N.C.)
2021 spring stats at Christ School: did not play
Buchanan opted to enroll early to get a jump on learning the offensive scheme. He opened preseason camp running with the third string, but was overtaken by Hayes in the days leading up to the first scrimmage.
DEPTH LINEMEN
» Hunter Porterfield (6-6, 290, Fr., Benedictine/Richmond)
2021 spring stats at Benedictine: 3 appearances
Porterfield was extended a preferred walk-on spot at Liberty on April 16 and accepted the offer 12 days later. He shined in Benedictine’s shortened season and was an honorable mention selection on the Richmond Times-Dispatch’s All-Metro team.
» Phillip Doss (6-4, 280, Fr., Liberty Christian Academy/Lynchburg)
2021 spring stats at LCA: 8 appearances
Doss played at left tackle for the Bulldogs in the spring. He held offers from Division II programs West Virginia State and Concord, and committed to Emory & Henry on Feb. 18. He eventually joined Liberty as a walk-on and will serve as a depth lineman.