Liberty 2021 football position preview: Quarterbacks

It doesn't matter whether Liberty has been at the FBS or FCS level, the Flames have been blessed with strong quarterback play that has spanned more than a decade.
Four quarterbacks — Mike Brown, Josh Woodrum, Buckshot Calvert and Malik Willis — have started 118 of the 128 games the Flames have played since the beginning of the 2010 season. That type of continuity has led to the program’s lone FCS playoff appearance in 2014 and back-to-back trips to the Cure Bowl in 2019 and 2020.
Willis, the latest in the line of high-profile quarterbacks, enters the 2021 campaign as a dark horse candidate for the Heisman Trophy and is on the watch list for five prestigious awards.
He headlines a quarterback corps that has question marks behind the entrenched starter.
WHO’S GONE
» Chris Ferguson (2020 stats: 19 for 37, 197 yards, 4 TD, 0 INT; 4 carries, minus-18 yards, minus-4.5 average)
DEPTH CHART
» 1. Malik Willis (6-1, 215, r-Jr., Auburn/Atlanta, Ga.)
2020 stats: 170 for 265, 2,260 yards, 20 TD, 6 INT; 141 carries, 944 yards, 6.7 average, 14 TD
Willis was in a quarterback battle last season with Ferguson, and any doubts about the staff’s decision to start Willis were quickly squashed in the season opener at Western Kentucky.
The transfer from Auburn developed into a superstar throughout the 2020 campaign and helped the Flames rise to new heights (first Top 25 rankings in the FBS era, wins over ACC foes Syracuse and Virginia Tech, and the instant classic triumph over Coastal Carolina in the Cure Bowl).
So what does Willis have in store for an encore?
He has continuously mentioned the same things since the spring — continuing to improve on the fundamentals, clean up the little things, and take another step forward.
“I think we’re about where I expected. Malik’s had a good start to camp,” quarterbacks coach Kent Austin said, adding Willis was tracking at 90% on his execution and between 90 to 91% on his decision making. “He’s been really accurate, made great decisions.”
» 2. Johnathan Bennett (R-Soph., 6-0, 225, Summerville High School/Summerville, S.C.)
2020 stats: 4 for 5, 77 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT; 2 carries, minus-3 yards, minus-1.5 average
Bennett enrolled for the 2019 spring semester and clearly made a strong enough impression to enter the following fall as the No. 2 behind Calvert.
A freak injury while celebrating Brandon Robinson’s first career touchdown in a Week 4 game against Hampton sidelined Bennett for the remainder of 2019, and he worked his way back to enter the 2020 preseason camp battling for the starting job.
He spent all of last season as the No. 3, and reemerged this past spring to move back into the No. 2 role.
“JB’s clearly the backup right now because he’s having a good camp, he’s throwing the ball well,” quarterbacks coach Kent Austin said. “He has a great understanding and grasp of the offense, and we’re still developing the younger guys behind him.”
» 3. Nate Hampton (Freshman, 6-6, 230, Davie County High School/Advance, N.C.)
2019 stats at Davie County HS: 262 of 436, 3,285 yards, 22 TD, 14 INT; 126 carries, 420 yards, 3.3 average, 9 TD
Hampton impressed enough in the spring that he entered preseason camp as the No. 3 quarterback. The 6-foot-6 signal caller hasn’t played in a game since the 2019 high school season. The 2020 fall season was canceled in North Carolina, and Hampton elected to enroll for the spring semester and didn’t play with his fellow seniors at Davie County.
Hampton has the type of build at quarterback that is ideal for Hugh Freeze’s offense, and he will likely spend this upcoming season learning the offense and allowing the game to slow down so he can be in the quarterback battle for the 2022 campaign.
DEPTH QUARTERBACKS
» Kaidon Salter (Freshman, 6-1, 195, Tennessee/Cedar Hill, Texas)
2020 stats at Cedar Hill HS: 185 of 306, 2,571 yards, 31 TD, 5 INT; 174 carries, 1,075 yards, 6.2 average, 14 TD
Salter transferred to Liberty from Tennessee and immediately became the highest-rated recruit to join the program. The recruiting website, 247Sports, listed him as a four-star prospect and the 19th-ranked quarterback in the 2021 recruiting class.
Salter’s two run-ins in his lone semester at Tennessee led to him entering the transfer portal, and the Flames are hoping he can turn things around in their Christian environment.
He has a former Cedar Hill teammate, cornerback Amarian Williams, on the Liberty roster.
The plan for Salter, who is still waiting to hear if he will be eligible this season, is to slowly work him into the offense and allow him to dictate his learning curve.
“It’s always a combination of trying to balance where he’s at in understanding and grasping the offense, so you don’t put too much on his plate and he feels buried,” Austin said.
» Sean Brown (R-Freshman, 6-1, 180, Apex, N.C.)
2020 stats: one appearance, no stats
The former three-star recruit was the fourth-string quarterback last season, and his lone appearance came in a blowout triumph over FCS program Western Carolina. Brown entered on the Flames’ final drive and handed the ball off four times to Troy Henderson. He still hasn’t attempted a pass at the college level, and his opportunity to get on the field may come as the holder on extra points and field goal attempts.