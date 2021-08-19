Liberty 2021 football position preview: Running backs

Liberty has maintained a three running back rotation since the 2019 season. It is a philosophy position coach Bruce Johnson uses to ensure his players are fresh during a lengthy 12-game season.
Frankie Hickson was a star in 2019 with his leadership and durability. Joshua Mack, who was in the platoon with Hickson, took a giant step forward in 2020 as the primary tailback, and Shedro Louis showed he has the potential to be a featured part of the offense with his breakout performance against Syracuse.
Peytton Pickett was utilized both seasons, but he elected to transfer to Jackson State. His spot was filled in the transfer portal through Utah transfer T.J. Green, who rocketed his way up the depth chart in the spring and is solidly behind Mack in the pecking order.
WHO’S GONE
» Peytton Pickett (2020 stats: 91 carries, 520 yards, 5.7 average, 6 TD)
DEPTH CHART
» 1. Joshua Mack (5-11, 200, R-Sr., Maine/Rochester, N.Y.)
2020 stats: 139 carries, 797 yards, 5.7 average, 4 TD; 6 catches, 18 yards, 3.0 average
Mack is one of 16 players who elected to come back for a “super senior” season, and his sixth season in the college ranks gives him another opportunity to be the featured tailback.
The main focus for Mack during the summer and into preseason camp has been making sure his body is in the best possible shape for the 12-game grind.
“Mack’s a super senior and he’s doing well right now,” Johnson said. “The way he has changed himself body-wise with Dom in the weight room and the strength and conditioning staff has done a heck of a job, and so has Danielle. His body’s totally different than what it’s been since Year 1, so kudos to Coach Dom and his staff and Mrs. Danielle. They’ve got a heck of a job with him getting his body right.”
Mack said he’s feeling the best he’s felt since arriving in college. He still is playing around 200 pounds, but he’s dropped body fat and added muscle.
The veteran’s playing time in 2019 diminished early in the campaign after a fumble inside the 5-yard line prevented Liberty from getting points on the board against Syracuse. He missed time last season with an infection in an elbow, but that didn’t stop him from leading all running backs with nearly 800 yards on the ground.
» 2. T.J. Green (6-1, 200, R-Jr., Utah/Chandler, Ariz.)
2019 stats at Utah: 23 carries, 68 yards, 3.0 average, 1 TD
Green opted out of the 2020 season with Utah and entered the transfer portal. He committed to Liberty in early December and enrolled for the spring semester so he could get a start on learning the offense.
He was a quick study. Green rocketed up the depth chart and showcased his speed in the Red, White and Blue Preview with a 70-yard touchdown run to highlight an 81-yard performance.
“If you watched anything T.J. did during the spring, you can see how explosive he is,” Johnson said.
Green’s height, weight and speed give him the ability to see over the line, run through the middle of the line, and plant his foot and accelerate to the second level. It is the big-play potential the Flames haven’t seen in a bigger tailback in years.
» 3. Shedro Louis (5-8. 175, Soph., Immokalee High School/Immokalee, Fla.)
2020 stats: 61 carries, 429 yards, 7.0 average, 3 TD; 5 catches, 48 yards, 9.6 average
Louis is arguably the most explosive tailback in the rotation. The electric kick returner showcased his ability to take over games in the backfield with 170 yards and scores of 75 and 52 yards on only 10 carries in the Flames’ victory at Syracuse.
That was Louis’ breakout performance and proved he had the potential to shine in that type of role.
“Shedro has been really explosive, really explosive, in watching him on those outside zone plays or inside zone when he breaks it and some of the things we do with him,” Johnson said.
That matchup against Syracuse featured Pickett and Malik Willis carrying the ball more than Louis. It is a trend that will likely continue as Louis gives the Flames the change-of-pace back that can take advantage of defenses that have been worn down by the likes of Mack and Willis.
DEPTH RUNNING BACKS
» Troy Henderson (5-8, 165, R-Soph., Independence High School/Franklin, Tenn)
2020 stats: 17 carries, 62 yards, 3.6 average
Henderson has been the explosive back used in late-game situations when the outcome has already been determined. He was the fourth back used in both of the 2019 and 2020 seasons, and he’ll be battling to maintain that spot this upcoming campaign.
“Troy has matured a lot,” Johnson said. “He still has a toolset. He’s really fast and has some twitch and does some things and can do some things for us.”
» Malik Caper (6-0, 240, R-Fr., Grapevine Faith Christian School/Dallas, Texas)
2020 stats (defense): 1 assisted tackle
Caper has the body size and ability to supplant Henderson as the No. 4 tailback. Caper played eight games at linebacker and recorded two unassisted tackles in two seasons at linebacker, and he was moved to running back in the final practice before the Cure Bowl.
The offseason has featured Caper significantly scaling back from his 240-pound frame to be more in line with the other tailbacks on the roster.
“With Malik, his body has changed with Dom,” Johnson said. “Dom’s done an unbelievable job with all these guys from defense and offense to special teams. With Malik, he’s shed some weight and with Danielle and the diet plan. Malik might be down to 220, 215 or some. He’s really got this V-shape.”
» Frank Boyd (5-11, 200, R-Jr., Manchester High School/Chesterfield)
2020 stats: did not play
Boyd enjoyed a breakout season in 2018 as a redshirt freshman. He played in eight of the 12 games and finished with 228 yards and three touchdowns on 42 carries while backing up Hickson and Pickett. His big outing came in the triple-overtime loss at UMass when he totaled 83 yards and three scores on 16 carries.
Since the current staff’s arrival, Boyd has transitioned from running back to cornerback, back to running back, over to linebacker, and now back in the running back room.
“Really liked what Frank Boyd did, it’s a big improvement,” Johnson said. “He didn’t play last year because he was injured or whatnot. His spring went well and these last few days have been OK for him.”
» Tyron Staples (5-11, 205, Sr., Liberty High/Bedford)
2020 stats: did not play
Staples, a running back and linebacker at Liberty High in Bedford, is moving to the offensive side. He spent his first few seasons with the Flames alternating between on and off the active roster as a linebacker. Now, he’ll try to find playing time, likely on special teams, while as a running back.
» Russian Williams (5-6, 160, R-Fr., Robinson High School/Burke)
2019 stats at Robinson High: 176 carries, 1,288 yards, 7.3 average, 16 TD
Williams graduated from Robinson High in the spring of 2020, and he joined the Liberty roster in time for the 2021 spring practices. He was a four-year track star in high school, and his value this upcoming season will be on special teams.