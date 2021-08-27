Liberty 2021 football position preview: Safeties

The Liberty coaching staff has had one change in its on-field coaching staff in each of the past three offseasons since Hugh Freeze’s arrival.
Linebackers coach Kyle Pope’s departure led to defensive coordinator Scott Symons moving to coach the linebackers and Corey Batoon arriving to coach the safeties. Batoon, after a season in which the Flames boasted the nation’s 12th-ranked passing defense, departed to take over as South Alabama’s defensive coordinator and safeties coach.
Enter Jack Curtis, a longtime defensive coordinator, who was fired after five seasons at Tulane. He was the name Batoon recommended to Freeze when Freeze was looking to fill the vacancy, and Curtis was on board the moment he stepped on campus.
“I really am thrilled to be here and being able to work for Coach Freeze,” Curtis said. “When he reached out to me and wanted me to come up and interview, I was very excited. I got more excited about it when I got up here and saw the place firsthand. You hear a lot of good things about it, but until you witness it in person, it really is quite an impressive place. We’ve got wonderful kids here that are competing and giving it their all and making a name for the program. It’s been exciting. The family’s adjusting. We’re in school now, going to real classes and all that. It’s been a good transition.”
Curtis has lauded his fellow defensive coaches, saying there were no egos among the staff and they were all focused on the team first.
Curtis has been a defensive coordinator for all but one season between 1999 and 2020. That came in 2009 when he was the safeties coach at Memphis, and his previous stops include Georgia Southern, Central Missouri, Arkansas State and Northwestern State.
“The hardest thing is I’ve been a coordinator for a long time, and then having to learn new terminology and to figure out what it is and not make the mistake of reverting back to what I’ve called it in the past,” Curtis said. “They have a great system here and Coach Symons has done a fantastic job. These guys play hard, he’s captured their hearts and they believe in the scheme, they believe in the team. Those things are extremely important.
“What I found out in coaching football, you never get there, you never know it all. You’re always learning, it’s a journey and there’s always different ways to do things. As I’ve gotten here, I’ve picked up a lot of new things that I would carry on to another place if I ever have an opportunity to. There’s some really, really good things that we’re doing and it’s been a lot of fun learning. Sometimes they pick my brain and I can throw out something; sometimes it works, sometimes it doesn’t if it fits into the system. It’s been a great relationship with the whole defensive staff.”
WHO’S GONE
» Tim Kidd-Glass (2020 stats: 3 tackles)
DEPTH CHART
ROVER
» 1. JaVon Scruggs (5-11, 180, Jr., Appomattox County High School/Appomattox)
2020 stats: 69 tackles (37 solo), 4.0 TFL, 2 INT, 2 PBU, 2 QBH, 3 FF
The alpha dog. The General. The quarterback of the defense.
Each phrase has been used to describe Scruggs, the unquestioned leader of the Liberty defense. Of all the players who are entering their third season in Symons’ defensive scheme, Scruggs is the only player in the secondary to enter as the starter in each season.
He put together his best statistical season in 2020 by leading the team with 69 tackles and recording a pair of interceptions and three forced fumbles
“He’s a tremendous football player, and not only from an athletic standpoint but with his knowledge. He’s played a lot of reps already,” Curtis said. “He may be as good at processing things that an offense does and is able to adjust quicker than anybody I’ve ever coached in my career. I’ve been able to lean on him with some things that I’m unsure of as a newcomer, as well. He’s the leader of the group, he knows what he’s doing, he can play multiple positions, he’s the quarterback of the defense. I guess the biggest thing, and I don’t want to downplay his athletic ability because he is a good athlete, but he processes things so quickly. It’s not usual for someone to be able to do that if you’re not a coach, and he is a player-coach out there. He’s been fantastic. I think that leadership that he provides is showing these younger guys how to work to keep up with the game.”
» 2. Robert Rahimi (6-1, 185, r-Fr., Saddleback Community College/Santa Ana, Calif.)
2019 stats at Saddleback: 48 tackles (27 solo), 5.5 TFL, 1 FF, 3 PBU, 1 blocked kick
The staff had nothing but good things to say about Rahimi when he officially signed with the Flames in December. Those good things only grew louder during the spring practices and culminated in him becoming Scruggs’ understudy at rover.
Rahimi has a similar size to Scruggs and has picked up the defense enough to give Scruggs a deserved rest during games.
“If there’s one guy that wasn’t here last year that is coming in and is going to be able to see plenty of playing time is Rocket Rahimi. He’s a transfer out of a junior college in California. Tremendous athlete as well,” Curtis said. “Very physical and great dropdown safety, can play in the box and tackle well. Very physical, closes. He’s got a huge upside. The only thing he’s lacking is a lot of playing time. I think we’re going to be able to roll some guys in our depth throughout the season. I think we’ll be able to keep people fresher throughout the season not playing as many reps. I don’t think Scruggs is going to have to play 80, 85 reps. I think he’ll be able to share some of those reps with the younger guys, and I think that’ll make us better overall.”
» 3. Benjamin Alexander (6-1, 190, r-Sr., Penns Valley High School/Spring Mills, Penn.)
2020 stats: 19 tackles (11 solo), 1 FR
Alexander is one of two super seniors in the safety group.
The arrival of Rahimi has moved Alexander down the depth chart, but he has the necessary experience to find playing time in the tougher matchups early in the season.
FREE SAFETY
» 1. Cedric Stone (5-11, 180, r-Sr., Georgia State/Charlotte, N.C.)
2020 stats: 23 tackles (14 solo), 0.5 TFL, 1 INT, 1 PBU
Stone started five of the 10 games he played last season after transferring from Georgia State. He quickly picked up the defense and was one of the main contributors in the safety room.
The offseason was spent working on improving his speed and toning down so his reaction time and closing speed could make him more efficient from the high safety spot.
Stone has looked faster and thinner in camp, which is allowing him to be in position more to make plays.
“He’s another fantastic addition that came in last year as a transfer student and has really picked up the defense well,” Curtis said. “He probably didn’t start a game or two last year, but he’s played a lot of snaps now. He’s a leader back there as well. He brings a lot to the table — great athlete, great cover skills, very, very smart as well.
“He missed most of the spring, so I didn’t get to watch him play. He had a pull that he was dealing with and only practiced once or twice in the whole spring. This has been my first opportunity to watch him throughout camp. He’s in tremendous shape and he’s down a little bit in his weight and he’s playing faster and moving better. He’s another guy that’s going to be able to provide depth. He can play more than one position as well. He’s been a pleasure to coach.”
» 2. Quinton Reese (6-0, 185, r-Fr., Blessed Trinity Catholic High School/Alpharetta, Ga.)
2020 stats: 13 tackles (9 solo), 1.0 TFL, 1.0 sack, 1 INT, 1 PBU, 1 QBH
Reese played significant snaps as a true freshman in 2020. He started at cornerback and was utilized as a third-down nickelback in obvious passing situations.
That experience proved vital for the Flames in the Cure Bowl against Coastal Carolina. Grayson McCall and Coastal tested Reese on three consecutive passing attempts in overtime, and Reese forced three incompletions that led to Elijah James’ blocked field goal.
Now Reese is transitioning to playing at free safety, where his speed and athleticism can be an asset to the defense. Don’t be surprised to see him shift down to play nickelback on third downs to get an extra cover guy on the field.
“He’s going to be a big-time player, another young guy,” Curtis said. “We’ve got some older guys with Cedric and Scruggs who have played a little bit, and then you’ve got some young guys that are as talented from an athletic standpoint or maybe more so. They have to have the playing time to become a whole player. Quinton is a guy that played two positions last year — he was playing corner and some nickel. Now he’s playing nickel and strong safety, and I think that’s huge for our team because you’re building depth when they can play more than one position.
“Quinton is a smart guy as well and his ceiling is extremely high. I can’t wait to see how much better he can improve. His work ethic is a lot like Scruggs. He’s out there every day. You almost have to tell him on one of those days off to chill out and get some rest and recover. He loves to work, he loves to play football.”
» 3. Jaylon Jimmerson (6-1, 220, Soph., Incarnate Word/Pittsburg, Texas)
2019 stats at Incarnate Word: 55 tackles (29 solo), 3.0 TFL, 1.0 sack, 4 INT, 1 PBU
Jimmerson transferred from Incarnate Word and spent the spring working at cornerback.
The development in that room allowed Jimmerson to move to safety, and he has been working with the third string during preseason camp.
» 4. Tim Coutras (6-2, 195, Fr., Nolensville High School/Brentwood, Tenn.)
2019 stats at Nolensville HS: 56 tackles, 8 INT, 4 FF; 52 catches, 1,005 yards, 14 TD; 171 rushing yards, 3 TD
Coutras was named Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association Mr. Football for Class 4A in 2019 while leading Nolensville to the state semifinals. However, in that game, he tore his ACL and was out for an extended period of time. Flames coach Hugh Freeze said he talked Coutras into waiting a year to Liberty, allowing him to recuperate and enroll in time for the 2021 spring semester.
STRONG SAFETY
» 1. Skyler Thomas (5-10, 185, r-Sr., Washington State/Riverside, Calif.)
2019 stats at Washington State: 72 tackles (41 solo), 2.0 TFL, 4 INT, 3 PBU, 2 FR
Thomas may be one of the most important additions to the Liberty defense.
He is undoubtedly the fastest player on the defense and adds a Power Five mentality to the group.
Thomas was one of Washington State’s top defensive backs in 2019, then elected to enter the transfer portal when it appeared the Pac-12 Conference was not going to play in 2020. He exited the portal to complete his classwork at Washington State, and then returned to the portal as a graduate transfer so he could play immediately.
Once he arrived at Liberty, he made his presence felt by making the entire defense faster. He can rush the quarterback and defend the run, in addition to his skills defending the pass.
» 2. Juawan Treadwell (6-0, 195, Jr., Independence Community College/Crete, Ill.)
2020 stats: 35 tackles (22 solo), 4.5 TFL, 1 PBU
Treadwell is back for a second season. He played at strong safety in all 11 games and was a starter in nine of them last season, so he has valuable experience at the position.
Treadwell proved he can make plays behind the line of scrimmage with his 4.5 tackles for a loss, and the next step will be snagging some interceptions.
“Skyler and Tread, they’re different in their build and their stature. At that position, you’ve got to be able to do a lot. You’ve got to be able to play man-to-man coverage, you’ve got to be able to play your zone, you’ve got to be able to blitz and you’ve got to be able to fold up and play in a box. You’re kind of a hybrid position,” said Tanner Burns, the Flames’ special teams coordinator who also serves as the outside linebackers coach. “If you’re not a willing tackler at that spot, you probably won’t play very long.”
Thomas and Treadwell could be utilized in different looks on defense. Treadwell has the skill to make plays against the run, while Thomas’ strengths are against the pass.
“You’ve got to be flexible, and there are some things Tread’s better at than Skyler is, and there’s probably things that Skyler’s better at than Tread,” Burns said. “Tread played a lot of downs for us last year and he’s going to have a role on this team, as well as Skyler. We’ve talked about moving some guys around to be flexible at that position. [Quinton Reese] came in last year, especially in the bowl game, and played some of that strong safety position and made three big plays in overtime, three straight batted down balls. The position flexibility definitely helps in that aspect, but you’ve got to be a tough dude to play that spot and you’ve got to be able to put your face in there or you’re going to get exposed quick.”
» 3. Chance Smith (5-11, 175, r-Fr., Wake Forest High School/Wake Forest, N.C.)
2020 stats: 5 tackles (3 solo)
Smith spent last season with the cornerbacks and has transitioned to the strong safety position, which also serves as a nickelback or outside linebacker. He scored a special teams touchdown against Louisiana-Monroe when he pounced on a blocked punt in the end zone.
He was placed on scholarship the Friday before the team’s second scrimmage of the preseason.
» 4. Daniel Darko (6-0, 180, r-Jr., Marshall/Baltimore, Md.)
2020 stats: 1 tackle (1 solo)
Darko began his college career as a wide receiver at Marshall in 2018 before transferring to Liberty. He joined the Flames’ roster in 2020 and his lone appearance came in the Cure Bowl victory against Coastal Carolina.
He, like Smith, was placed on scholarship.
“We’re excited about a handful of guys, like Chance Smith and Darko, [who] have also done a great job as walk-ons who are making a name for themselves and making plays,” Burns said.
DEPTH SAFETIES
» Aaron Lovins (5-11, 190, r-Fr., Brentwood Academy/Nashville, Tenn.)
2020 stats: 3 tackles (1 solo)
Lovins appeared in five games last season and saw time on defense in blowouts. That will likely be the case again this season while he learns from the upperclassmen on the roster.
» Sam Guridy (6-0, 185, Fr., E.C. Glass High School/Lynchburg)
Guridy is the oldest child of Liberty senior associate athletics director Mickey Guridy. He joined the football team as a walk-on after playing at E.C. Glass High School.