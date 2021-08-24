Liberty 2021 football position preview: Special teams

Liberty scored one special teams touchdown in 2019 and then added three more in 2020. Granted, all three special teams touchdowns came in one game against Louisiana-Monroe, but it was a definite improvement for a unit that hadn’t had many explosive plays in recent seasons.
The entire starting specialists from 2020 are back in 2021, and special teams coordinator Tanner Burns brought in young specialists to help push the group forward.
“We’ve added a few young specialists early in camp. They’ve performed very well, the young guys especially. They didn’t miss a kick until this past Saturday. So we’ve got to do better than that,” Burns said. “ … I’m excited about the guys we brought in. Freshmen coming in and competing for those jobs, and have elevated those older guys’ roles [because] they know they can’t slip up on back-to-back days.”
WHO’S GONE
» K Mason Sarra (2020 stats: none)
KICKER
» Alex Barbir (5-10, 220, r-Sr., Penn State/Alpharetta, Ga.)
2020 stats: 13-20 FG, 54 long, 2 blocked; 50-52 PAT; 78 kickoffs, 58.9 average, 25 touchbacks, 1 out of bounds
Barbir was the feel-good story of 2020. He never kicked at Penn State, underwent surgery while he was there, and enrolled in classes at Liberty without considering joining the football program.
Once Alex Probert elected to transfer to Iowa State, Barbie was asked to join the roster, and the rest is history.
He connected on a 51-yarder with 1 second remaining to send the Flames over Virginia Tech in Liberty’s first game as a Top 25 team, and then made a 44-yarder in overtime that accounted for the winning points in the instant-classic Cure Bowl against Coastal Carolina.
Barbir was 8 of 8 on field goals between 20-29 yards and 50-plus. However, he was 5 for 12 on field goal attempts between 30 and 49 yards.
“The biggest thing for Alex is this is the first time he’s had an offseason. When he joined the team last year, we had two practices of spring ball or three, and then it got canceled. Then, the summer was a little different, and he actually got quarantined in fall camp last year because his roommate got COVID. His first week of practice really was the first week we played Western Kentucky,” Burns said. “I think the biggest thing for Alex is being around the snapper and the holder. That’s the most underrated thing that people from the outside don’t understand is that relationship with your holder is a big, big time deal. It seems easy and looks easy just to catch the ball and put it down, but there’s a lot more to do that the average Joe doesn’t know and see. Just to be here all summer with those guys and this spring has been huge for him.
“Obviously, Alex, he proved that he could make it in the clutch situations and he didn’t melt in those situations, which is good. Where Alex has to do a better job is the gimmies, the chip shots, the 33-yarders, the 28-yarders. That has to be points, we can’t afford to miss those, and he knows that and we’ve done a great job of that this fall camp.”
DEPTH KICKERS
» Brayden Beck (6-0, 185, Fr., Carrollton, Texas)
» Nick Brown (6-3, 150, Fr., Frisco, Texas)
KICKOFF SPECIALIST
» Jason Stricker (6-2, 180, r-Fr., Waxhaw, N.C.)
2020 stats: 1-2 PAT
Stricker, who verbally committed to Liberty in 2018 under Turner Gill and remained in the signing class under Hugh Freeze, might have found his role in his third season at Liberty.
He added muscle over the offseason and has the leg strength to put the ball in the end zone on kickoffs.
Stricker hasn’t attempted a field goal or kickoff attempt in his first two seasons.
“Jason Stricker’s done an outstanding job in the offseason of strengthening his body,” Burns said. “He’s kicking the ball off very well right now. He’s probably the leader right now if we had a game, he’d probably jog out there and kick the ball off for us.”
PUNTER
» Aidan Alves (6-1, 205, r-Jr., Dillsburg, Penn.)
2020 stats: 26 punts, 41.8 average, 56 long, 2 TB, 8 FC, 8 I20, 6 50+, 0 blocked
Alves enjoyed a breakout 2020 campaign. He averaged a career best in yards per punt average and became more efficient in placing his punts. Remember the 2018 season when Alves had punts that sometimes barely cleared the line of scrimmage? Those days are long gone after two straight seasons of improvement.
DEPTH PUNTERS
» Max Morgan (6-4, 215, Fr., Greenville, S.C.)
» Jake Brickell (6-2, 205, r-Fr., Franklin, Tenn.)
LONG SNAPPER
» Austin Mock (6-2, 245, r-Jr., Liberty Christian Academy/Lynchburg)
2020 stats: 11 appearances
Mock enters the season on the watch list for the Patrick Mannelly Award, which is handed out annually to the top senior long snapper in the Football Bowl Subdivision.
“Austin Mock, I don’t speak about him much because he does his job every day,” Burns said. “The best long snapper is one you don’t know his name because he’s doing everything right, and that’s what he’s been doing so far.”
DEPTH LONG SNAPPERS
» Andrew Johns (6-0, 220, r-Fr., Clermont, Fla.)
» Austin Turner (6-3, 225, Fr., Elon, N.C.)
KICK RETURNER
» Shedro Louis (5-8. 175, Soph., Immokalee High School/Immokalee, Fla.)
2020 stats: 14 returns, 354 yards, 25.3 average, 51 long
Louis had one kickoff return touchdown and another called back in 2019, and teams opted to either kick away from him or kick short to force him to call for a fair catch in 2020.
Now, Louis hopes for more opportunities in 2021, especially with the Flames’ offense proving it can score from anywhere on the field at any time.
“He’s a dynamic player and we’ve got to do a better job. I think our depth as a team is going to help us a bunch and help us a bunch on special teams,” Burns said. “Last year, no disrespect to some of the guys we had, but we played a lot of first-year players and walk-ons on special teams last year. When we played those Power Five teams, we’ve got to do a better job of making those blocks or hanging on there a little bit too much last year, and I’ve got to come up with a better scheme to get Shedro going.
“A lot of teams didn’t kick deep to us last year, which is a compliment to us. If they don’t kick it deep to us, we’ve got to have a better plan, I’ve got to come up with a better plan to either get the ball in his hands or if they kick it to the opposite guy, be able to trust him to go make a big play for us, too. Especially with a guy like D Lowe coming over or Skyler Thomas, those can be off returners, and if they kick the ball to them, we feel comfortable … rolling with it.”
DEPTH KICK RETURNERS
» Duron Lowe (5-11, 185, r-Sr., UTEP/Overland Park, Kansas)
2020 stats at UTEP: 9 returns, 292 yards, 32.4 average, 1 TD, 100 long
Lowe is a more than suitable replacement from Louis in the kick return game. He totaled 573 yards and two touchdowns on 20 kickoff returns in two seasons with UTEP.
“Not many teams in the country have two guys with four touchdowns,” Burns said. “That’s a good thing to have for a special teams coordinator.”
PUNT RETURNER
» DeMario Douglas (5-8, 165, r-Fr., Mandarin High School/Jacksonville, Fla.)
2020 stats: 15 returns, 166 yards, 11.1 average, 1 TD, 73 long
Douglas had a breakout 2020 that was highlighted by an electric performance against Louisiana-Monroe. That was the game he recorded a punt return for a touchdown. He finished ninth in the nation with an 11.1 average per return.
Coupled with his emergence as a slot receiver, Douglas was named to the Paul Hornung Award watch list entering his third season at Liberty.
“He’s as dynamic as I’ve ever been around, especially in the punt return game,” Burns said. “He’s very elusive. He can make guys miss in a phone booth every day. You see him do it at practice. He’s very good. He’s comfortable back there catching balls. I look forward to changing some things up scheme-wise to help create more big plays.
“Last year, we started very explosive and kind of faded off. I’ve got to do a better job coaching those guys and be able to let him create on his own.
“I look forward to trying to get some of those explosive plays going and flip our field position when teams have got to punt to us, and they don’t feel comfortable doing so.”
DEPTH PUNT RETURNERS
» Louis
» DJ Stubbs (5-8, 185, Sr., University Christian School/Jacksonville, Fla.)
» Troy Henderson (5-8, 165, R-Soph., Independence High School/Franklin, Tenn)