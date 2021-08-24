Liberty 2021 football position preview: Special teams

“The biggest thing for Alex is this is the first time he’s had an offseason. When he joined the team last year, we had two practices of spring ball or three, and then it got canceled. Then, the summer was a little different, and he actually got quarantined in fall camp last year because his roommate got COVID. His first week of practice really was the first week we played Western Kentucky,” Burns said. “I think the biggest thing for Alex is being around the snapper and the holder. That’s the most underrated thing that people from the outside don’t understand is that relationship with your holder is a big, big time deal. It seems easy and looks easy just to catch the ball and put it down, but there’s a lot more to do that the average Joe doesn’t know and see. Just to be here all summer with those guys and this spring has been huge for him.