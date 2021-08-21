Liberty 2021 football position preview: Tight ends

Liberty’s tight end corps finished with 351 receiving yards and eight receiving touchdowns in the abbreviated 2021 season. The unit was utilized frequently in the passing attack, not only as safety nets for Malik Willis when plays break down.
Those numbers in an 11-game slate blow away what tight ends were doing prior to the current coaching staff’s arrival. The tight end group averaged 231 receiving yards and totaled five touchdowns between the 2015 and 2018 seasons.
That left a lot to be desired for a group that had a lot of talent.
“That’s when we got here from Day 1, we kind of showed the tight end room the stats of what our offenses have been in the past, and that really just set the tone,” tight ends coach Ben Aigamaua said.
The tight ends have accounted for 693 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns in two seasons under Aigamaua’s guidance.
WHO’S GONE
» Chris Barrett (2020 stats: 5 catches, 29 yards, 5.8 average, 2 TD)
» Mason Yost (2020 stats: no offensive stats)
» JT Wood (2020 stats: no offensive stats)
DEPTH CHART
» 1. Johnny Huntley (6-3, 240, R-Sr., Colorado/Plantation, Fla.)
2020 stats: 15 catches, 201 yards, 13.4 average, 3 TD
Huntley, the former wide receiver at Colorado, said in the spring he returned for a super senior season to get more experience at the tight end position. He has two seasons on film at the position, and he wanted another year to impress scouts.
Huntley has led Liberty tight ends in receiving yards in each of the past two seasons.
“It’s amazing to see the transition of Johnny Huntley from Year 1 to 2 to 3,” Aigamaua said. “He is the leader in our group, him and Jerome Jackson both. He has taken that tight end role and has ran with it, from the blocking perspective of it, to being physical, and also just being naturally gifted out there and going out wide and flexing. Just really, really happy with his mindset and where his body is also now. He’s heavier than he’s been before, but his movement and his speed haven’t changed much. Really excited to see where Johnny’s at with his game right now.”
» 2. Jerome Jackson (6-3, 255, R-Jr., Timber Creek High School/Fort Worth, Texas)
2020 stats: 9 catches, 75 yards, 8.3 average, 2 TD
Jackson is arguably the most imposing presence of all of the tight ends. He frequently is brought in for short-yardage situations and is the primary blocker among the group.
Jackson took a step forward in 2020 as a more complete tight end. He didn’t record any offensive stats in 2019, and hauled in a pair of touchdown catches in 2020 in becoming a viable second option behind Huntley.
“I’d be careful with putting him as just a blocking tight end. That’s the thing, the development of Jerome in the passing game, his route running, understanding the coverage, because we know if Jerome’s on the line, he’s going to win his blocks," Aigamaua said. “Now his confidence out wide, … he’s out there comfortable in his own world. That’s good to see where we can leave Johnny and Jerome in there and be really comfortable with Johnny running the routes and Jerome running the routes. If they want to send in their smaller people, we’ll just line up in our 12 formation and just pound the rock and see what you’re going to do about it.”
» 3. Trevor Hobbs (6-4, 265, Sr., Golden West College/Elkhart, Ind.)
2020 stats: 3 catches, 33 yards, 11.0 average
The coaching staff was extremely excited to get Hobbs into the fold during the 2020 recruiting cycle. He was the top-ranked junior college tight end by JCGridiron.com and expected to contribute immediately upon his arrival on campus.
A torn PCL relegated Hobbs to sitting on the sidelines for the first seven games, but he was able to get into three games and take the first steps into acclimating himself with the offense.
Hobbs was able to practice throughout the spring and has spent the early portion of preseason camp rotating in with Huntley and Jackson.
“Trevor is the one that I’m really excited about,” Aigamaua said. “He’s the guy that we thought he was going to be last year, but the injuries and COVID and all of that, the learning of the system, but to see him where he’s at now, it makes the competition in that room where Johnny and Jerome, like, ‘Man, coach, if I don’t come to practice this week, Trevor, Mike or even Brayden may be the one starting on Saturday.”
» 4. Brayden Monday (6-4, 240, R-Fr., Tuscola High School/Waynesville, N.C.)
2020 stats: no offensive stats in 9 games
Aigamaua said he was really excited about Monday’s development at the position. Monday, a former three-star recruit at linebacker, began his college career at defensive end and was moved to tight end leading into the 2020 season.
He primarily played on special teams last season. He has received more snaps at tight end during preseason camp, and is clearly the fourth option at the position.
» 5. Michael Bollinger (6-0, 240, R-Jr., Boiling Spring High School/Spartanburg, S.C.)
2020 stats: 1 catch, 13 yards, 13.0 average, 1 TD
Bollinger moved into the starting lineup by the third game of the 2019 season before breaking his left knee blocking on a Frankie Hickson touchdown run.
He returned for the 2020 season and caught only one pass for the third straight season. All three catches have resulted in touchdowns.
DEPTH TIGHT ENDS
» Trey Hatcher (6-2, 260, Soph., Liberty Christian Academy/Lynchburg)
2020 stats: redshirted
Hatcher has added 40 pounds since enrolling at Liberty. He will likely serve as a practice player or special teams contributor with the upperclassmen still on the roster.
» BJ Wheat Jr. (6-3, 310, R-Fr., E.C. Glass/Lynchburg)
2020 stats: redshirted
The former E.C. Glass standout, a preferred walk-on, spent the 2020 season and spring working with the offensive line. He began transitioning to tight end over the summer, and is considerably lighter than his listed 310-pound frame when he was on the offensive line.