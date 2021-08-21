Liberty 2021 football position preview: Tight ends

Huntley, the former wide receiver at Colorado, said in the spring he returned for a super senior season to get more experience at the tight end position. He has two seasons on film at the position, and he wanted another year to impress scouts.

“It’s amazing to see the transition of Johnny Huntley from Year 1 to 2 to 3,” Aigamaua said. “He is the leader in our group, him and Jerome Jackson both. He has taken that tight end role and has ran with it, from the blocking perspective of it, to being physical, and also just being naturally gifted out there and going out wide and flexing. Just really, really happy with his mindset and where his body is also now. He’s heavier than he’s been before, but his movement and his speed haven’t changed much. Really excited to see where Johnny’s at with his game right now.”