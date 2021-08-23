Liberty 2021 football position preview: Wide receivers

DEPTH CHART

X RECEIVER

Frith took over as the leader of the receiver room once Yarbrough left the program. He is the Flames’ most explosive outside receiver with his size allowing him to beat smaller cornerbacks, strong hands to win contested catches, and he has added muscle in the offseason so he can present the type of stature for passes over the middle.

“I definitely feel real great. I think I had to really think about this year, I had to really come to myself that I really wasn’t taking care of my body as much as I needed to,” Frith said. “That’s not saying I wasn’t taking care of it at all, but that’s just saying I wasn’t using my resources as much as I can do. Instead of just trying to rush to go home, I should go in the cold tub or go get some more stretching. That’s a lot of extra stuff that I take now, especially after practice. I go in the cold tub maybe four or five times a week out of the five days, six days that we’re here, and that’s really almost every day. Back in the past, you couldn’t get me to go in that cold tub for nothing, if I’m being honest.”