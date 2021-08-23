Liberty 2021 football position preview: Wide receivers

Consistency. It is the one thing that has been lacking for Liberty’s outside receivers over the past two seasons. The main culprit has been injuries (a lot of injuries, for those keeping track), and the main contributors have missed time at various points in the season.
It might be time to knock on some wood.
Liberty is entering the week leading up to its season opener with a healthy receiving corps. Aside from Noah Frith dealing with a hand injury that could limit his contributions early on, the group is healthy enough that the depth was able to show throughout the preseason camp.
“That’s the thing. Last year this time, we were decimated with injuries. We are creating some really good depth with Javian, Shaa is back for us, Treon Sibley is having a phenomenal camp, … but those guys are really doing a good job for us on the outside,” wide receivers coach Maurice Harris said. “Having ways to put DeMario and DJ in the game at the same time, we’re doing those things as well to give us some more depth on the outside. I think the main thing this year compared to last year is that we’re healthy on the outside, and those guys are competing, they’re pushing each other and I expect to see the benefits of that when we play Campbell on Sept. 4.”
WHO’S GONE
» CJ Yarbrough (2020 stats: 17 catches, 268 yards, 15.8 average, 1 TD)
DEPTH CHART
X RECEIVER
» 1. Noah Frith (6-4, 195, r-Soph., Woodstock High School/Woodstock, Ga.)
2020 stats: 16 catches, 211 yards, 13.2 average, 2 TD
Frith suffered an injury to his right hand 2 1/2 weeks before the season opener, but he plans on being ready to play against Campbell.
Frith took over as the leader of the receiver room once Yarbrough left the program. He is the Flames’ most explosive outside receiver with his size allowing him to beat smaller cornerbacks, strong hands to win contested catches, and he has added muscle in the offseason so he can present the type of stature for passes over the middle.
“I definitely feel real great. I think I had to really think about this year, I had to really come to myself that I really wasn’t taking care of my body as much as I needed to,” Frith said. “That’s not saying I wasn’t taking care of it at all, but that’s just saying I wasn’t using my resources as much as I can do. Instead of just trying to rush to go home, I should go in the cold tub or go get some more stretching. That’s a lot of extra stuff that I take now, especially after practice. I go in the cold tub maybe four or five times a week out of the five days, six days that we’re here, and that’s really almost every day. Back in the past, you couldn’t get me to go in that cold tub for nothing, if I’m being honest.”
» 2. Jaivian Lofton (6-2, 205, Jr., Chaffey Community College/Rancho Cucamonga, Calif.)
2020 stats: 3 catches, 51 yards, 17.0 average
When Lofton was added to the Flames’ roster, the staff spoke highly of his speed as an outside receiver. However, a partially torn PCL limited Lofton to five games, and he wasn’t able to showcase his speed in game action.
Lofton had a full spring to get on the same page with Malik Willis and he’s spent the preseason working behind Frith on the boundary or running with the first string on the field.
That versatility should come in handy early in the season, as the coaches look to find opportunities for Lofton down the field.
“He’s definitely taken a step forward and is starting to become more consistent, especially because we need him at the boundary receiver with me and Stetson and CJ,” Frith said. “We just need another boundary, and he’s stepped into that role for us. Anyone who puts in a lot of work, I’m with him all the time. We’re all so hard on each other, especially Javian on me. I would make a false step, and he’s going to let me know right then and there. He’ll make a false step and I’ll let him know right then and there. We’ll all build off each other every single day.”
» 3. Stetson Moore (6-4, 230, r-Soph., Pearl River Community College/Philadelphia, Miss.)
2020 stats at Pearl River CC: 14 catches, 240 yards, 17.1 average, 3 TD
There were some internal debate between position coaches: Which position would Moore work with for the upcoming season? Ben Aigamaua envisioned Moore in a similar role to that of Evan Engram at Mississippi, a versatile tight end who could create matchup nightmares over the middle or on the perimeter. Harris, on the other hand, needed help on the perimeter to make the receiver corps deeper.
The need for depth at receiver won out, and Moore provides a big target on the boundary.
With Moore working at tight ends, he was already up to speed on the signals used in the offense. Now, his job is to apply those to the receiver position so he can contribute this season.
“We’re very excited about Stetson. I think he’s got a role,” Aigamaua said.
» 4. Brody Brumm (6-0, 200, r-Jr., Winamac High School/Winamac, Ind.)
2020 stats: 4 catches, 21 yards, 5.2 average, 1 TD
Brumm was working with the third string in the opening stages of preseason camp. With Moore’s arrival, Brumm is now with the fourth string and can be used in certain packages in the red zone with his sure hands.
“He’s very steady in what he does for our team on the field and off the field,” Harris said.
Z RECEIVER
» 1. Kevin Shaa (5-11, 165, r-Sr., City College of San Francisco/San Francisco, Calif.)
2020 stats: 25 catches, 450 yards, 18.0 average, 4 TD
Shaa is one of two super seniors at wide receiver, and he has been a steady influence over on the field side. Shaa and Daniels have been splitting reps with the first string in the preseason camp, but Shaa’s experience and speed give him the edge as a starter.
Shaa is one of the team’s fastest players on offense. He can beat defenders over the top, and he has evolved into a more complete receiver. Shaa, while smaller than the other outside receivers, plays bigger than his stature.
“Especially to the field, guys can’t put hands on Kevin. He does a really good job at the line of scrimmage using his technique to get off jams, and then once he gets behind those guys, he can extend a play for us as you guys saw last season,” Harris said. “The thing about Kevin, he, like DJ, like DeMario, you can plug those guys anywhere and they can function because they have an understanding of the full concept of what we’re trying to get accomplished. We’re excited about Kevin and what he does for our team. Another thing about Kevin, he will mix it up blocking. He’s a really good example for me to show those other guys. If Kevin, weighing 168 pounds, can mix it up and be physical in blocking, so can you guys”’
» 2. CJ Daniels (6-1, 195, r-Fr., Parkview High School/Lilburn, Ga.)
2020 stats: 11 catches, 220 yards, 20.0 average, 3 TD
Daniels was projected to be a taller slot receiver when he arrived on campus last season. However, with DJ Stubbs and DeMario Douglas in the fold, plus lack of depth on the outside, Daniels played on the outside for the majority of the 2020 season.
He is still working on the perimeter this season and has been alternating between the first and second strings. Daniels admitted late in preseason camp the move to the outside has aided in his development, and he’ll be ready to play in the slot when needed.
“For what we need right, it’s kind of hard to take DeMario and DJ off the field. Those guys are dynamic in what they do for what we need right now,” Harris said. “When we go 12 personnel and we have a bigger slot in there, we can easily put CJ inside. He has the skillset to play inside or outside for us, but right now, we need CJ outside.”
» 3. Treon Sibley (6-0, 210, r-Fr., Coventry High School/Akron, Ohio)
2020 stats: no offensive stats in 9 games
Sibley was a special teams standout last season, and he hopes his role expands on offense this season. Sibley has the type of size and speed that ought to excel in this offense.
Sibley has worked with the second and third strings on offense. He also will be on special teams again.
“He’s progressing for us and we’re excited to see what he’s going to do for us this season, that’s for sure,” Harris said.
» 4. Ahmad Jackson (6-1, 210, r-Fr., Sandy Creek High School/Tyrone, Ga.)
2020 stats: no offensive stats in 3 games
Jackson, the former three-star recruit, is still getting acclimated with the offense. He is still in the developmental stage and probably needs one more season to become a threat.
“Ahmad is still developing. He has to grasp what we’re doing so he can play fast,” Harris said. “Right now he’s doing a lot of thinking out there, as opposed to getting the signal, hurrying, getting lined up and performing at a high level. He’s thinking too much right now.”
SLOT RECEIVER
» 1. DJ Stubbs (5-9, 185, Sr., University Christian School/Jacksonville, Fla.)
2020 stats: 38 catches, 523 yards, 13.8 average, 3 TD
Stubbs, a super senior, enters his fifth season and has evolved into a go-to option in the passing attack. No matter which offensive system he is in, Stubbs’ speed, elusiveness and change of direction allows him to thrive.
He led the Flames in receptions last season and has racked up 120 catches over the past three campaigns. Most of Stubbs’ contributions have come on third downs with his ability to find yard to gain and the soft spot in the defense.
“With his speed and quickness, especially to the field when most of the DBs are off to the field, I think he can really do a good job for us out there,” Harris said. “If you can get him the ball in space, he can make one guy miss. The first guy rarely tackles DJ if we put him outside to the field. We’re tampering with putting him to the boundary. … The thing about DJ, he just has a high football IQ. He understands big pictures. Where we put him, no matter what play it is, he can function.”
» 2. DeMario Douglas (5-8, 165, r-Fr., Mandarin High School/Jacksonville, Fla.)
2020 stats: 32 catches, 363 yards, 11.3 average, 3 TD
Douglas showed a glimpse of his potential in 2019 by shredding UMass. Then he had a breakout 2020 with stellar showings in the passing attack and as a punt returner. His abilities landed him on the Paul Hornung Award preseason watch list.
His abilities have been compared to former Ole Miss wide receiver Elijah Moore, who was selected in the second round by the New York Jets in the 2021 NFL Draft.
“Elijah Moore and DeMario remind me a lot of each other. Not just with the skillset, but mentality. Elijah came in as a freshman just with a workman’s type mentality and wanted to get more reps, he always asked questions about what could he be doing better to get more playing time, to get a full understanding of the concept that we’re trying to implement at the time,” Harris said. “I would really compare Elijah Moore and DeMario. DeMario’s super fast, I truly believe, but every time we run a 40 around here, DeMario has been hampered with something. I don’t know quite how fast he is, I just know guys can’t run with him.”
» 3. Kylen Austin (6-1, 175, Fr., St. Paul’s School/Baltimore, Md.)
2020 stats at St. Paul’s: 20 catches, 250 yards, 12.5 average, 3 TD
Austin is a freshman who has consistently run with the third string throughout the preseason camp. With Daniels on the outside, Austin is the tall slot receiver the Flames can utilize in the red zone.
Though, the most likely outcome for Austin this season will be learning the offense and bulking up.
“Kylen is going to be a good player for us. He’s just slight right now. When he first got here, he was 149, and I’m thinking right now he’s up to 170-something. Dom’s been doing a really good job, and Danielle, of getting him beefed up so he can be able to perform and use his body and not get tossed around out there. He’s going to be a phenomenal player for us. Unfortunately right now, he’s just behind DeMario and DJ. He’s a quick learner, he’s a student of the game, and he wants to please. He comes out every single day and works extremely hard.”
» 4. D’Wayne Crawford (5-6, 175, r-Soph., East Carolina/Concord, N.C.)
2020 stats: no offensive stats in 4 games
Crawford has primarily been used on special teams and got in on offense during blowouts last season. That will likely be the case again with Stubbs, Douglas and Austin ahead of him.
DEPTH RECEIVERS
» Khaleb Coleman (6-2, 215, r-Sr., Woodrow Wilson High School/Washington, D.C.)
2020 stats: no offensive stats in 1 game (UMass)
Coleman enjoyed a breakout 2018 when he filled in for B.J. Farrow and Antonio Gandy-Golden, but has been riddled with injuries in the past two seasons. He is still recovering from offseason surgery and will eventually provide outside depth when he returns.
» Carlos Poole (6-3, 190, r-Fr., George Washington High School/Danville)
2020 stats: no offensive stats in 1 game (UMass)
Poole’s only appearance last season came in the fourth quarter of the regular-season finale against UMass. He has ideal size, but hasn’t cracked the top three strings in preseason camp.
» Cade Rowland (5-11, 175, r-Fr., South Walton High School/Freeport, Fla.)
2020 stats: no offensive stats in 1 game (Western Carolina)
Rowland will again serve as a late-game option in blowout victories.
» Eddie Ogle (5-9, 180, r-Fr., Liberty Christian Academy/Allentown, Penn.)
2020 stats: no offensive stats in 1 game (Western Carolina)
Ogle will again serve as a late-game option in blowout victories.