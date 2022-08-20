Liberty 2022 football position preview: Cornerback

The cornerback room has seen a rotation of starters come through in recent seasons. Aside from Chris Megginson becoming a mainstay starter in 2020, the group has seen plenty of turnover over the years.

Stability has arrived for a cornerback group that gained valuable playing time in 2021.

Megginson returns as the leader of the cornerback corps. Daijahn Anthony enters as a starter after getting significant reps down the stretch in 2021, and the two have youngsters like Amarian Williams and Kobe Singleton ready to provide quality and, more importantly, experienced depth.

It is a group that Darius Eubanks, in his first season as the position coach, has been able to mold and develop into keeping the Liberty pass defense as one of the best in the nation.

“The job is to have the whole room ready to play,” Eubanks said. “You just never know with injuries. That’s part of our game, so I want to have my whole room ready to go come Saturdays.”

While there are four cornerbacks with playing experience, there are two true freshmen who have found a way into the rotation heading into the season opener. Those two have been able to buy into the philosophy of coming down with more interceptions than pass breakups.

“I emphasize it every day, every meeting we have, from the install meetings to the meetings before practice. We’ve had some PBUs that should have been interceptions, so we harp on that,” Eubanks said. “As good as a PBU is, to be a great defense we have to force a turnover and get interceptions. That’s the step the guys want to take, too, and they’re just as intentional and upset when they don’t bring it in and get the interception. I’m glad to see that. I’m emphasizing finishing plays, so let’s finish.”

WHO’S GONE

» Duron Lowe (2021 stats: 31 tackles, 0.5 TFL, 2 INT, 6 PBU, 8 PD)

» Marcus Haskins (2021 stats: 1 solo tackle)

» Jimmy Faulks (2021 stats: no stats in three games)

» Isaiah Avery (2021 stats: no stats in three games)

DEPTH CHART

FIELD CORNERBACK

1. Chris Megginson (6-0, 190, Jr., Heritage High School/Lynchburg)

2021 stats: 21 tackles (11 solo), 1.0 TFL, 6 PBU, 6 PD

Megginson has suited up at both field and boundary corner during his time at Liberty, and that will remain the case heading into this season. Eubanks expects Megginson and Anthony, at the very least, to be able to play on both sides, though he likes having set sides for his cornerbacks.

Megginson rotated between cornerback and safety in 2019, but has settled in at cornerback since 2020. He has the most snaps of any cornerback on the roster and has been tasked with growing as a leader in the room.

“He is one day at a time, one day at a time. He played a lot of snaps last year, and if I’m not mistaken he’s played a lot of snaps in his career here at Liberty,” Eubanks said. “As an older guy, I expect him to take the leadership role, and not just him but other guys in there who have played a lot of snaps as well. But being a leader ain’t necessarily having to go out there and be the loudest one. Performance shows a lot as well to your teammates. I’d just like to see him take that leadership, just go out there and give max effort in practice, coach the young guys up and I think we can be a pretty good room if all that happens. Not just him, but guys such as Daijahn, Amarian Williams, we’ve got some pretty good players in that room.”

2. Kobe Singleton (6-0, 180, r-Soph., Southern Utah/Tallahassee, Florida)

2021 stats at Southern Utah: 22 tackles (19 solo), 3 INT, 6 PBU

Singleton brings some needed experience to the cornerback room. He played in all 11 games in 2021 at Southern Utah and led the Thunderbirds in both interceptions and pass breakups.

That production led him to being a third team all-Big Sky Conference selection.

Singleton said he chose to enter the portal and transfer to Liberty so he could challenge himself at a higher level. His experience will allow him to get on the field immediately.

“Eyes on the ball really, make sure you keep eyes on the man, eyes on the ball, attacking the ball as high as possible. That’s been a real big thing honestly Coach Aldridge has talked about. Really just playing comfortably, trusting yourself,” Singleton said. “When you’re guarding the receiver and then you turn for the ball, you see the ball, you go attack it. That’s pretty much all you can really do. Then hope you come down with the play.”

3. Antwon Jackson (5-10, 155, Fr., Warner Robins High School/Warner Robins, Georgia)

2021 stats at Warner Robins High: 36 tackles (31 solo), 4.0 TFL, 1 QBH, 3 INT, 8 PD, 1 FF, 1 FR

Jackson played both football and basketball in high school. His ceiling is higher in football because of his ability to lock down one side of the field with sizzling speed.

Jackson is on the smaller side at 155 pounds, and ideally he will be redshirted this season and appear in four games. He could bulk up to 170 pounds and be a force to be reckoned with.

“Antwon came in, same thing, starting trying to learn the defense first, get used to everything, how we practice, the urgency, and all of that stuff,” Eubanks said. “He’s going to be a really good player for us as well.”

BOUNDARY CORNERBACK

1. Daijahn Anthony (6-0, 205, r-Jr., Shepherd University/Richmond)

2021 stats: 15 tackles (9 solo), 1.0 TFL, 1 INT, 2 PBU, 3 PD

Anthony, like Megginson, can play both the boundary and the field. Anthony is more physical and can jam receivers, which makes him ideal for playing on the boundary side where there is less room to operate.

He got a late start to the 2021 season after needing surgery for a meniscus injury, but flourished down the stretch and got significant playing time opposite of Lowe.

Anthony enters 2022 as a starter and has the potential to thrive opposite of Megginson.

“He’s showing up every day and anxious to compete, and he’s taking coaching as well,” Eubanks said. “I asked the guys while we’re stretching, ‘What’s something you’re going to work on today?’ to each guy. Something he said today was attitude. It’s good to see that he wants to take that focus of having a great attitude on the field, don’t let the outside noise get to me, focus, and just play football. Have fun.”

2. Amarian Williams (5-10, 170, Soph., Cedar Hills High School/Cedar Hills, Texas)

2021 stats: 3 tackles (1 solo), 0.5 TFL

Williams could have easily played in every game in 2021, but the staff wanted to maintain his season of eligibility for the future.

Eubanks, former position coach Rickey Hunley Jr., and Williams’ defensive coordinator at Cedar Hills all have spoken highly of Williams’ competitive nature and willingness to get better every day.

While Williams is listed at 170 pounds, he has the physicality to not be pushed around on the boundary and doesn’t mind mixing it up with bigger receivers.

“Mo has done a great job of taking strides. You talk about a competitor, he’s one of those guys, and he takes coaching very well,” Eubanks said. “I just want him to continue to build. We’ve got a long camp ahead and I tell the guys take it one day at a time. Mo has taken strides from last year to this year. He wants to be better, he wants to be great, so that’s all I can ask for. It’s my job to push him.”

3. Dexter Ricks Jr. (6-0, 175, Fr., Baldwin High School/Milledgeville, Georgia)

2021 stats at Baldwin High: not available

Ricks was a two-sport star in high school. He excelled on both the gridiron and the track, and he holds Baldwin High records in both the 110- and 300-meter hurdles. Plus, he was a regional champion in the long jump.

That type of athleticism drew the coaching staff to Ricks, who enrolled early and participated in the spring practice. Those 15 practices, plus a summer full of working out, has allowed Ricks to get plenty of opportunities with the third-string unit.

“Dexter was here in the spring and he grew so much from Practice 1 of spring to the spring game, so he has sort of a head start,” Eubanks said. “Coming in he hasn’t skipped a beat. He kind of wanted to pick up where he left off from and it shows from the hard work in him, along with every other guy in that room, of the hard work they did over the summer.”

DEPTH CORNERBACKS

» Deon Biggins (6-1, 170, r-Soph., Horn Lake High School/Horn Lake, Mississippi)

2021 stats: 3 tackles (2 solo)

Biggins is the fastest cornerback in the room. He was primed for a bigger role in 2021, but a hamstring injury in training camp held him back. He has been working with the fourth-string unit so far in training camp.

“Deon wants to get it. He always comes to see me, he wants to get it,” Eubanks said. “Very athletic, very athletic player, probably the fastest player in the room to be honest. It’s the same thing with him, one day at a time. He’s showed up every day, not complaining, the reps he gets he goes out and does exceptional with those reps, and when we come in watch tape, we see good things on there. I just want to continue one day at a time just to get him going.”

» Preston Hodge (6-0, 185, Soph., Navarro College/Waxahachie, Texas)

2021 stats at Navarro: 32 tackles (26 solo), 3.0 TFL, 2 INT, 3 PBU

Hodge was listed as a safety at Navarro and played in 10 games last season at Navarro. He was originally listed at safety when he was placed on the Liberty roster, but has since been moved to cornerback to provide depth at the position.

He has worked with the fourth-string group.

“Preston Hodge [has] come in and pushed the room as far as competing, competition,” Eubanks said. “There’s a lot of good players in that room now.”

» Lawrence Brown (6-2, 180, Fr., Amherst County High School/Madison Heights)

2021 stats at Amherst: 28 catches, 721 yards, 8 TD; 3 carries, 164 yards; 37.3 yards per return on kickoffs and punts

Brown was a do-it-all playmaker at Amherst, serving as the Lancers’ go-to receiver, top kickoff and punt returner, and a strong defensive back.

Liberty identified his future at cornerback and has slotted him there this season.

Brown likely won’t see any playing time with the depth in front of him. He will be tasked with serving on the scout team.

» Elijah Auguste (5-10, 180, Fr., Everett High School/Everett, Massachusetts)

2021 stats at Everett High: not available

Auguste played both wide receiver and cornerback in high school. He is a walk-on and will be on the scout team.