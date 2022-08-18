Liberty 2022 football position preview: Defensive line

Liberty’s defensive line had substantial turnover from the conclusion of the 2021 campaign to the opening of this season’s training camp. Eight players either graduated or entered the transfer portal, but new position coach Jeremy Garrett inherited a room in which the cupboard wasn’t bare by any means.

The losses of Elijah James and Ralfs Rusins were expected, but projected starter Henry Chibueze’s decision to enter the transfer portal and eventually move to Maryland came as a surprise. The Flames filled that void through the portal and have plenty of young talent that should be ready to play this season.

“I love the group,” Garrett said. “Having a chance to be with those guys in the spring has been good, then be around them in the summer, see them work, watch them work hard, then roll into fall camp and being able to see those guys jell together as a team, as a unit first, then also I think at this point they’re starting to own the scheme from the spring to now.”

Josh Aldridge, who coached the unit for three seasons before moving to linebackers with his elevation to co-defensive coordinator, called the defensive line “the tip of the spear.”

Garrett has changed the matra of the room up to reflect how he wants to see them play on every series.

“We changed it up a little bit. The mantra for our guys is play fast, play physical and play together,” he said. “Those are three things I tell them all the time that their tape is their resume. We see better than we hear. Don’t tell me, show me. When I turn on the tape, I want to see D-linemen that are fast, physical and that play together and play hard together.

“I talk to my guys all the time that we lead the charge. It always starts up front, I always believe that. No matter what level you’re at — high school, college or the NFL — it starts with those guys up front. The expectation is for my guys to go out there and do our job and do it well. That in turn that’s going to help our defense, and that in turn helps our team. I’ll put that pressure on them every day to go lead, be that example, do our job to the best of our ability.”

WHO’S GONE

» DT Elijah James (2021 stats: 45 tackles, 5.0 TFL, 2.0 sacks, 3 PBU, 3 PD)

» NG Ralfs Rusins (2021 stats: 35 tackles, 6.0 TFL, 3.0 sacks)

» NG Henry Chibueze (2021 stats: 18 tackles, 2.5 TFL, 2.0 sacks, 2 QBH, 1 FF)

» DE Jayod Sanders (2021 stats: 8 tackles, 1.0 TFL, 1.0 sack)

» NG William Green (2021 stats: no stats in 5 games)

» DE Karsen Perkins (2021 stats: no stats in 2 games)

» DE Jonathan Slaughter (2021 stats: no stats in 1 game)

» DT Micaiah Overton (2021 stats: did not play)

DEPTH CHART

DEFENSIVE END

1. TreShaun Clark (6-1, 250, Jr., Cape Coral High School/Danville)

2021 stats: 44 tackles (24 solo), 10.0 TFL, 3.5 sacks, 1 PBU, 1 PD, 3 QBH

No defensive lineman has been as consistent as Clark over the last three seasons. The Danville native, a starter at end since his freshman season, has the highest ceiling in terms of NFL potential with his size, athleticism and ability to make plays in both the run and pass game.

Clark posted a career-high 44 tackles in 2021, but his sack numbers dropped a tad after recording 5.5 sacks in 2020. Teams were scheming to slow him down off the edge, but with a healthy Durrell Johnson at bandit and arguably stronger interior linemen, Clark has the opportunity to see an increase in his production.

Clark took a step forward in being a leader in the locker room in 2020 when he helped organize a Black Lives Matter rally on campus, and he’s only becoming more and more vocal in working with his teammates during practices and in games.

“Those guys have been exactly what I want them to be. Durrell is more vocal, TreShaun is more vocal, they’re leading by example,” Garrett said. “Here’s a great example of those guys’ leadership. During a special teams block, those guys are watching film as a D-line. The entire D-line, and we have guys like Kendy and Dennis and Durrell and TreShaun leading that meeting amongst those guys. I think that’s really good and a good sign of the leadership that they’re showing.”

2. Khristian Zachary (6-2, 270, Soph., Carrollton High School/Fayetteville, Georgia)

2021 stats: 4 tackles (2 solo), 2.0 TFL, 0.5 sack, 1 QBH

Zachary remains the highest-rated recruit to ever sign with Liberty and there is no holding him back this season. The plan for 2021 was to play Zachary in four games, but he appeared in five games and didn’t retain the extra year of eligibility.

The appeal of signing Zachary was to have a dynamic, game-changing edge rusher. He alternated between playing on the edge and in the three-technique last season, but Garrett now has him playing exclusively off the edge.

That means Zachary will likely be utilized in pass-rushing situations (think of him, Clark, Johnson and Aakil Washington or Stephen Sings on third and longs), and he has the potential to develop into an every down player.

“It’s a little bit of a different ask, more space on the edge,” Garrett said of Zachary playing at end. “The biggest thing for us is just detailing the angles are different, just understanding my alignments based off of the backfield sets, and just really improving his football IQ was the main thing for him. Just improving his football IQ and know what the blocks I’m getting based on formations so I can play fast.”

3. Marquise Brunson (6-2, 265, r-Fr., Princess Anne High School/Virginia Beach)

2021 stats: no stats in 2 games

Brunson should get a chance this season to see more playing time after the staff elected to redshirt him in 2021. He has the size and athleticism to thrive off the edge, which is where he has been working this training camp.

Brunson spent last season working with the interior defensive linemen. He has trimmed down to play off the edge, and he could see some time to give Clark and Zachary a breather.

“He’s done a good job. He transitioned from inside to outside, so now he’s playing that end position, as well,” Garrett said. “Just the work in the summer that he’s done, he’s taking more notes, he’s asking more questions in the meeting rooms, so he’s detailing that. It’s been good.”

DEFENSIVE TACKLE

1. Kendy Charles (6-0, 275, r-Soph., Orange Park High School/Orange Park, Florida)

2021 stats: 21 tackles (11 solo), 7.0 TFL, 5.0 sacks, 1 QBH

The Haitian sensation enjoyed a breakout 2021 campaign. He moved up into the primary backup to Elijah James at defensive tackle, got two starts, and proved his worth as a viable starter for 2022.

Charles was a menace when he was on the field. He was second on the team with five sacks despite playing significantly fewer snaps than linebacker Storey Jackson, and Charles absorbed as much knowledge as he could from James and Ralfs Rusins.

Charles has bulked up to 275 pounds to help with the season-long demands he will face at defensive tackle, and he added he has enough knowledge of the defense to shift over to nose guard if needed.

“Kendy is a competitor. He wants to do it. He takes the coaching and he wants to fix everything that he needs to fix,” Garrett said. “He’s done a good job of taking the things that he needs to work on, working on them over the summer, and then bringing them into this fall camp. I think he’s had a great first three days just being a technician and doing his job and he’s embracing that.”

2. Dre Butler (6-5, 300, Sr., Auburn/Covington, Georgia)

2021 stats at Auburn: 6 tackles (2 solo)

It wasn’t hard to miss Butler during the spring. He was a force of nature in the middle of the defensive line and showed that he could make an immediate impact.

Butler has again shined in training camp and is battling Charles for playing time at defensive tackle. It wouldn’t be shocking to see Butler featured heavily in run situations, especially with his ability to take on two blockers and still make a play in the backfield.

“I’d say Dre Butler is coming along with his technique and understanding of what we want from him,” Garrett said.

3. Bryce Dixon (6-2, 275, Fr., David W. Butler High School/Charlotte, North Carolina)

2021 stats at Butler High: 53 tackles, 15.0 TFL, 7.0 sacks, 2 FF

Dixon was a pleasant surprise in the spring with his acclimation to the speed and physicality of the college game. He worked with the second-string unit and held his own against veterans on the offensive line.

Garrett has Dixon cross-training at both tackle and nose guard, but his future could very well be at tackle with his natural ability to thrive in the three-technique.

“Bryce, our freshman, he’s doing a really good job, asking the right questions, showing up, being detailed, taking great notes,” Garrett said.

NOSE GUARD

1. Dennis Osagiede (5-11, 290, r-Sr., Stephen F. Austin/Nacogdoches, Texas)

2021 stats at Stephen F. Austin: 38 tackles (13 solo), 7.5 TFL, 3.5 sacks, 5 QBH, 1 FR

Chibueze’s decision to transfer opened the door for the staff to find Osagiede in the portal.

Osagiede doesn’t have the size of Chibueze, but he makes up for it with his ability to use his hands and speed to make plays

Ideally, Osagiede provides Liberty with consistent play this season as a bridge to a pair of younger linemen who will get the chance to prove they can play this season.

“Dennis has been a really good pickup for us as a transfer,” Garrett said.

2. Jay Hardy (6-3, 320, r-Fr., Auburn/Chattanooga, Tennessee)

2021 stats: redshirted

Hardy appeared in one game (Citrus Bowl) in 2020 with Auburn and wasn’t eligible to play in 2021. He used that time to practice with the team and get acclimated to the defensive style.

Hardy was projected to play on the edge when he arrived on campus, but his size suits him better to play on the inside. He can learn from Osagiede this season, and he also has former Auburn teammate Butler to learn from as the season progresses.

“Jay Hardy has been coming along off the year off and the injury and all of that, he’s coming along,” Garrett said.

3. Chris Boti (6-1, 290, Soph., St. Vincent Pallotti High School/Columbia, Maryland)

2021 stats: 17 tackles (5 solo), 1.0 TFL, 1.0 sack, 1 QBH

Boti broke into the rotation last season with nine appearances as a true freshman. He, like Dixon, is cross-training at both nose guard and tackle, so he will find his way onto the field.

Boti has the ability to be a force against the run, so it wouldn’t be shocking to see him line up in some of the five-man defensive fronts that Liberty utilized quite a few times last season.

“Chris Boti and Bryce, those are two of the young guys, I think they’re doing a great job,” Charles said. “They’re both learning the three and the nose, so they can go anywhere and plug in for anybody. I think we’ll be fine at nose. We’ve just got to keep working and get there.”

BANDIT

1. Durrell Johnson (6-3, 240, Sr., ASA College/Baltimore, Maryland)

2021 stats: 25 tackles (16 solo), 6.0 TFL, 1 PBU, 1 PD, 2 QBH

Johnson is utilizing his COVID year of eligibility this season in hopes of regaining the flair he possessed during a strong 2020 campaign.

That season saw Johnson make an instant impact off the edge, but surgery to repair the meniscus in his right knee forced him to miss three games last season and his production fell considerably.

Johnson was included on the Senior Bowl’s preseason watch list, and he hopes to recreate a 2020 campaign in which he had 11.5 tackles for a loss and 8.5 sacks.

2. Stephen Sings V (6-3, 255, r-Soph., Zebulon B. Vance High School/Charlotte, North Carolina)

2021 stats: 25 tackles (13 solo), 3.0 TFL, 1.0 sack, 2 QBH, 1 FR

Sings has been a rotational player ever since his freshman season in 2020. He’s primarily been a third-down, pass-rushing specialist off the edge, and he was given the opportunity to showcase his every down skills last season when Johnson was out with the injury.

This season won’t see Sings just be the backup to Johnson. Signs will again be a focal rusher on third downs, but it wouldn’t be shocking to see him get more opportunities for entire drives as the depth of the line is utilized.

“Steve has been great. Steve is becoming more of a technician, and I tell the guy owns the scheme,” Garrett said. “Understand what’s being asked of me every single play and detail it. I think Steve is asking really good questions and I check those guys’ notebooks and see what type of notes they’re taking. He’s taking detailed notes, he’s asking the right questions and he’s been out there executing those things.”

3. CJ Bazile Jr. (6-2, 240, Fr., Miramar High School/Miami, Florida)

2021 stats at Miramar High School: 67 tackles, 31 TFL, 17 sacks

Hugh Freeze might have summed up Bazile in a manner of a couple of seconds in the second week of training camp: “Lord, he’s a load. He’s a handful.”

That has been a consensus from those who have watched Bazile come off the edge and utilize his mixture of speed, raw power and dogged determination to get into the backfield. Freeze identified Bazile as a player he would like to redshirt this season, which means he will likely be on the field in up to four games as long as the players ahead of him on the depth chart stay healthy.

“I’ll tell you, he’s a freshman that’s picked up things fast. He only knows one speed, and that’s the full speed. You have to slow him down,” Garrett said. “Sometimes he gets too close to the quarterback, and Coach Freeze will start looking at me. I have to make sure he knows how to practice, but I love his energy, I love his enthusiasm. I know he’s a great signee for us.”

DEPTH LINEMEN

» Rashaud Pernell (6-4, 250, Fr., Highland Springs High School/Highland Springs)

2021 stats at Highland Springs High: 58 tackles (40 solo), 21 TFL, 11 sacks, 2 PBU, 4 FF

Pernell spent the entire spring on the Virginia Tech roster, but was released from his National Letter of Intent by Hokies coach Brent Pry over the summer. That allowed Liberty, which was one of the finalists in Pernell’s college decision, to swoop in and bring Pernell into the fold.

Pernell was identified by Freeze as a player he’d like to redshirt this season. That will give Pernell an opportunity to appear in four games and retain his year of eligibility.

The idea is for Pernell, the third highest rated recruit in program history, to develop this season and then potentially pair alongside Zachary to form what would be a potent pass-rushing duo from both sides. Throw in Sings, and the future is incredibly bright off the edge.

“I just think for him, and I told him this [Aug. 7], the biggest thing I’ve seen from him is just his confidence increase. As a freshman coming in to a new environment, you were going to one school and you’re coming to another, then you show up in the summer and you’re thrown into it, sometimes you’ll know they’re not confident about what’s going on and what’s happening just as far as where’s the dining room, where’s the training room,” Garrett said. “On the field and in the workouts, you can see him come in and just grow and get better. He struggled early on and he started picking it up and I see a more confident kid right now.”

» Miyon Conaway (6-2, 220, Fr., Jeff Davis High School/Hazlehurst, Georgia)

2021 stats at Jeff Davis High: 31 tackles, 11.0 TFL, 6.0 sacks, 8 QBH, 4 FR

Conaway was the lone high school defensive lineman announced in the signing class back in December, and the staff is high on his potential off the edge. However, a hamstring injury has prevented him from practicing so far in training camp. Conaway has been attending meetings and getting caught up with the defensive schemes, so this will likely be a redshirt season for him.

» Rashad Whitehead (6-2, 275, r-Soph., B.E.S.T. Academy/Atlanta, Georgia)

2021 stats: 7 tackles (2 solo)

Whitehead was brought in to play defensive end, but has moved to play on the interior of the line. He is considered the seventh interior lineman on the roster, so he will get chances to play if injuries pop up.

“Rashad has made gains. The biggest thing for him is consistently keeping his weight because he’s playing on the inside,” Whitehead said. “We’ve been working on him with that with the nutritionist.”

» Jackson Shirer (6-1, 245, r-Fr., Martin High School/Arlington, Texas)

2021 stats: no stats in 1 games

Shirer was a preferred walk-on in the 2021 recruiting class. He was a linebacker in high school and is still transitioning to playing on the line. His skill set is ideal for the bandit position.

» Ike Okoye (6-3, 235, r-Soph., Wheaton High School/Silver Spring, Maryland)

2021 stats: none

Okoye, another walk-on, has been mentioned frequently by his teammates as a player who has improved tremendously through the spring and early stages of training camp.

Clark specifically mentioned him in the spring, while Charles raved about Okoye in training camp.

“I feel like, for example, Ike has been here since my freshman year, and I’ve never seen Ike smile as much as he smiles knowing the play,” Charles said.

“Ike’s been doing a good job,” Garrett said.