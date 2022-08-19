Liberty 2022 football position preview: Linebacker

Liberty had a decent linebacker rotation in 2019. Solomon Ajayi, Brandon Tillmon, Tyren Dupree, Amarii Jenkins and Waylen Cozad all saw time on the field, giving the unit some much needed depth.

It disappeared in 2020 when Anthony Butler played every meaningful snap when he wasn’t ruled out with an undisclosed injury (with Aaron Pierre playing quite a bit as well), and Storey Jackson and Rashaad Harding were on the field most of the time in 2021.

Dupree and Ahmad Walker got some significant snaps in 2021 as depth started to be built, and the Flames enter 2022 with a new position coach (co-defensive coordinator Josh Aldridge) and more bodies ready to play.

“The linebacker room for a couple of years has been a rotating door of transfers and guys that were filling a role that was a quick fix,” Aldridge said. “They did a great job, those were great players, and I think now you have a little more stability and you don’t feel pressed to throw a guy in the fire because you’ve got some guys who are returning who have been in our program, been in our system, and you’ve got a little more confidence there.”

Walker, a true freshman in 2021, got immediate playing time. Now, Jordan Norwood can recover from an injury at a normal pace and not be thrust into playing time in 2022 and still have four seasons of eligibility remaining.

It is a unit that has gone from maybe two or three players to six who will likely be in the rotation.

WHO’S GONE

» Storey Jackson (2021 stats: 102 tackles, 13.0 TFL, 7.0 sacks, 1 INT, 3 PBU, 4 PD, 5 QBH)

» Rashaad Harding (2021 stats: 80 tackles, 8.0 TFL, 3.0 sacks, 1 PBU, 1 PD, 1 QBH)

» Aaron Pierre (2021 stats: 15 tackles)

» Cade Robinson (2021 stats: 1 tackle)

» Gabe Fuster (2021 stats: did not play)

DEPTH CHART

MIKE LINEBACKER

1. Mike Smith Jr. (6-1, 225, r-Jr., Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College/Flora, Mississippi)

2021 stats at MGCCC: 90 tackles (57 solo), 4.0 TFL, 1 INT, 5 PBU, 1 FF, 1 FR

Butler, Jackson and Harding were all graduate transfers who spent one season with the program. Smith is a junior college transfer from one of the most successful programs in Mississippi and brings a pedigree of strong play to the room.

Smith enrolled in the spring and benefited by getting every first-team rep while Walker recovered from offseason surgery. He brings a physical, hard-nosed style that will excel in fitting the run and limiting yards after contact.

That type of play will help the Flames in first- and second-down situations, along with those short-yardage downs in which every inch matters.

“He had a really good summer. Mike had probably one of the better summers in our group just in terms of where he was before the summer conditioning-wise to now,” Aldridge said. “Not to say that he was never out of shape, but just getting acclimated to the weight room and how Dom does great things here and Dom is hard on them. I can tell his stamina is at a different spot than it was in the spring, and because of that you see him not making hardly any mental errors out there because he’s never feeling as fatigued. He does a great job. Mike practices really hard, Mike really cares, he’s really hard on himself. I’ve been really pleased with Mike.”

2. Ahmad Walker (5-11, 215, Soph., Warner Robins High School/Warner Robins, Georgia)

2021 stats: 37 tackles (20 solo), 5.5 TFL, 3.0 sacks

Walker’s stock rose quite a bit during the 2021 season. He showed flashes of his ability to run sideline to sideline and make plays. Then there were instances in which he got lost in coverage and allowed explosive plays.

Those growing pains were expected for a freshman who was getting his feet wet in the college ranks. The good often outweighed the bad, and coaches often look for the growth between the freshman and sophomore seasons to be the biggest jump.

Walker, who missed the spring after having one of his knees cleaned up, is back at full strength. He enjoys playing close to the line of scrimmage and helping stop the run, so it won’t be shocking to see him on the field at the same time with Smith.

“I see a lot of confidence in Ahmad, even though we’re putting in new things. That step from freshman year to sophomore year is usually a pretty big jump, and I’ve seen that in him,” Aldridge said. “He obviously sat out spring; he could have gone through some stuff but we just held him out. He had that knee cleanup, it wasn’t anything major. I can tell he did a good job of preparing mentally while he was out and have been really pleased with him.”

3. Carl Poole (5-11, 235, r-Soph., George Washington High School/Danville)

2021 stats: 13 tackles (8 solo), 1.0 TFL, 1 INT, 1 PD

Poole served as Butler’s backup in 2020 and was the feel-good story. He was awarded a scholarship before the season began and took advantage whenever he got on the field.

Poole’s playing time dwindled in 2021 with Harding and Walker getting significant playing time at Mike, and he will continue to be the third-string Mike and special teams contributor this season.

“Carl Poole is a solid role player for us, always in the right spot,” Aldridge said.

WILL LINEBACKER

1. Aakil Washington (6-2, 240, r-Soph., Wheeler High School/Marietta, Georgia)

2021 stats: 27 tackles (13 solo), 5.5 TFL, 4.5 sacks, 1 FF, 1 blocked kick

Washington served as Durrell Johnson’s backup at bandit last season and even split snaps with Stephen Sings while Johnson was out following surgery for a torn meniscus. That position is considered as an outside linebacker in Liberty’s scheme, and Washington had no issue dropping into coverage in certain situations.

Washington and Aldridge both agreed a move to inside linebacker would benefit him in the long run, and he has adjusted to play on the weak side. Washington did not participate in live drills during the spring after undergoing surgery for a broken right thumb, but was active in individual drills during those 15 practices.

He is adjusting to his linebacker role. Though, don’t be surprised to see him line up on the edge in obvious passing situations.

“I talked about Mike having a great summer physically, I think Aakil had a great summer mentally. That was a big deal to him to pick it up over the summer,” Aldridge said. “He’s a dynamic player that’s going to play multiple positions in a different way than Tyren [Dupree]. Aakil’s going to play those inside linebacker spots or D-end or rush the passer. When you get to third down, I think you’re going to see that guy out there every time. He’s one of our better pass rushers. I’ve been really pleased with him in his progression. I’m not shocked. He’s one of the leaders of our team as a young guy already. Him picking things up has never been an issue.”

2. Tyren Dupree (6-1, 240, r-Jr., Cherokee High School/Leesburg, Alabama)

2021 stats: 31 tackles (20 solo), 4.5 TFL, 1 QBH, 1 FF

Dupree has the most snaps of any linebacker on the roster. He played a significant role in slowing down Georgia Southern in the 2019 Cure Bowl, but never regained that type of role in the 2020. Dupree became a third-down specialist in 2021 with his eye discipline allowing him to be in the right place at the right time.

Aldridge has a plan for Dupree during the 2022 campaign. He can line up in either of the inside linebacker positions, and Dupree could honestly line up at bandit and be in a position to fall into coverage with his ability to read the quarterback.

“He was really light in the pants when we first got here. I wasn’t coaching him, obviously, and I think last year he kind of turned the corner with his weight gain,” Aldridge said. “Tyren in that room could play anywhere from the two inside linebacker spots to the outside linebacker spot. He mentally probably has the most on him right now and is handling and doing it pretty well. He’s experienced, it’s easy to coach him because you can tell him something and it be same as something he’s done in the past because he’s got that experience. Been pleased with him. He’s kind of a catch-all guy for us. I think he’ll do several different things for us, whether it be he starts out there [or] somebody’s down, he’ll easily be able to slide into a different spot. It’s nice to have one of those guys on the roster.”

3. Jerome Jolly Jr. (5-11, 215, r-Soph., Mandarin High School/Jacksonville, Florida)

2021 stats: 2 tackles (1 solo)

Jolly was recruited to Liberty as a safety and was moved to linebacker last season. Aldridge was bullish about Jolly in the spring, saying this could be a breakout season for him.

Why’s that? Jolly has the ability to cover running backs and tight ends because of his previous time playing safety, and his second season at the position should allow the game to slow down for him to understand what he needs to do in certain situations.

“This is going to be a year where you’re going to see him have a bigger role. In terms of his production, I can’t speak to that, that’s going to be on him,” Aldridge said. “I do think he’s kind of turned the corner in grasping because him playing linebacker is totally different than he’s ever done. I do think you can see him clicking a little bit. We’ve got about six guys in that room who I trust in there, and he’s one of those guys. I’ve been real pleased with Jerome.”

DEPTH LINEBACKERS

» Kaci Seegars (6-2, 225, r-Fr., William A. Hough High School/Charlotte, North Carolina)

2021 stats: 2 tackles (1 solo), 1.0 TFL

Seegars was the steal of the Flames’ 2021 recruiting class, flipping him from Texas A&M, and landing a dynamic playmaker on the defensive side. Those who watched the 2021 spring game saw just that in his ability to run by offensive linemen like they were standing still and use his length to make plays.

Seegars was moved to bandit during the season so the Flames had depth while Johnson was out, and the plan was to move him back to linebacker.

Seegars likely won’t see the field until the middle of the season, at the earliest, while recovering from an Achilles injury. He missed the entire spring and still hasn’t practiced in the new defensive scheme.

“He’s still coming off an Achilles injury. Mentally he’s in much better shape,” Aldridge said. “He’s physically gotten a lot heavier in a good way, that was always the deal. We’ll have him at midseason at the earliest; an Achilles deal is always hard to measure. I have been pleased with Kaci’s maturity lately.”

» Jordan Norwood (6-1, 210, Fr., Valor Christian School/Highlands Ranch, Colorado)

2021 stats at Valor Christian: 78 tackles (31 solo), 10.0 TFL, 1.5 sacks, 1 QBH, 2 PD, 1 FF, 1 FR

Norwood was the lone linebacker from the high school ranks signed in the latest recruiting class. He is a candidate to be redshirted with the depth that has been developed, so the staff won’t rush him back from injury.

It wouldn’t be surprising to see Norwood on the field in four games during the season. The idea will be to get him acclimated to the speed of the college game and then ready to battle for playing time in 2023.

“Jordan is coming in with a slight injury that’s going to make him miss camp. He probably won’t be practicing with us until late August,” Aldridge said. “From a maturity standpoint and learning the playbook, really good. Jordan’s really talented. It wouldn’t shock me if when Jordan started practicing that Jordan did play as a freshman. He’s just more focusing on his rehab right now and learning what to do. He won’t be practicing with us towards the end of August. Jordan was a really good pickup for us. He’s a really, really good player.”

» Micah Glaize (6-0, 205, Jr. Brookville High School/Lynchburg)

2021 stats: 2 tackles (1 solo)

Glaize has been a mainstay on special teams in each of the past two seasons. He is good for delivering a big hit or two on kickoff coverage, and he showed flashes of making a big play on defense with a sack in the spring game.

» Joseph Carter (6-0, 235, r-Fr., University Christian High School/Jacksonville, Florida)

2021 stats: did not play

Carter will likely be a special teams player in 2022 after he did not appear in a game in 2021. Carter has the size to be an ideal Mike linebacker in the future.

» Caeden Callahan (6-1, 215, Fr., North Cobb Christian School/Acworth, Georgia)

2021 stats at North Cobb Christian: 94 tackles (75 solo), 3.0 sacks, 1 INT, 1 FR

Callahan enjoyed a stellar senior season at North Cobb. He also was a member of the track & field team and ran in the 400- and 800-meter races. Callahan was brought in as a walk-on and can serve on the scout team.

» Owen McCone (5-11, 190, Fr., Fayetteville High School/Fayetteville, Arkansas)

2021 stats at Fayetteville High: 58 tackles (31 solo), 1.0 TFL, 2 INT, 9 PD

McCone acknowledged in a social media post he wasn’t planning on playing football after high school, but he was offered a walk-on spot with the Flames and elected to take the opportunity to join the roster. He provides depth at both linebacker and safety.

» Caleb Williams (6-1, 210, Fr., Christ Presbyterian Academy/Franklin, Tennessee)

2021 stats at Christ Presbyterian: 42 tackles (28 solo), 5.0 TFL, 1.0 sack, 3 PD

Williams, one of three walk-on linebackers brought in over the summer, provides depth on the scout team to get the offense ready each week.