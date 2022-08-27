Liberty 2022 football position preview: Offensive line

Liberty graduated four offensive linemen who were in the 2021 rotation, and a fifth elected to get the transfer portal. That type of loss usually would be detrimental to a position group.

However, the cupboard certainly wasn’t bare at all for new offensive line coach Chris Klenakis. The depth built in recruiting under previous coaches Aaron Stamn and Sam Gregg was more than enough for a strong foundation, and the Flames took advantage of the transfer portal to add more experience on the offensive line.

It has resulted in a deeper offensive line where multiple positions have experience. It has resulted in a more intense training camp in which the rotation is starting to solidify itself.

“What’s been really nice is the competition because really from one group to the other, there’s not much separation,” Klenakis said. “It’s not like you’ve got big gaps between guys in positions, which is great because you can interchange, you can look at different combinations and it’s really helped our competition.”

WHO’S GONE

» LT Tristan Schultz (2021 stats: 13 starts; 55.1 PFF grade in 707 snaps)

» LG Damian Bounds (2021 stats: 1 start in 12 appearances; 55.4 PFF grade in 209 snaps)

» C Thomas Sargeant (2021 stats: 13 starts; 66.5 PFF grade in 865 snaps)

» RG Andrew Adair (2021 stats: 9 appearances)

» RT Bryce Mathews (2021 stats: 1 start in 12 appearances; 67.7 PFF grade in 291 snaps)

» C Carter Bradley (2021 stats: 2 appearances; 54.3 PFF grade in 12 snaps)

» G Gage Bassham (2021 stats: did not play)

DEPTH CHART

LEFT TACKLE

1. Naasir Watkins (6-6, 320, r-Sr., Kentucky/Bowie, Maryland)

2021 stats at Kentucky: did not play

Watkins’ knee injuries while at Kentucky were well-documented. When he was on the field, he contributed. He played both left and right tackle in 2019 at Kentucky when he appeared in all 13 games. He delivered 12 knockdown blocks and surrendered only one quarterback sack during that season. Watkins played in 11 games in 2018, with one start, but has only played in one game since the conclusion of the 2019 season because of a knee injury. He did not play at all in 2021.

“It helps a lot because he’s seen the things. When you get a certain look or a certain move or certain alignments, he’s seen it before, he understands. When you teach it and explain it to him, it registers. He’s seen it,” Klenakis said. “As an O-line, you can draw it on the board, you can walk through it, but until you’ve done things full speed and created muscle memory and train your eyes to react to that muscle memory, you need those reps. By already having a rep base in a lot of these situations, it helps. It’s all about rep base. The more rep base you have in certain situations, you’ve trained your eyes and your muscle memory responds.”

Watkins has solidified his status as the starting left tackle through a more detailed workout regime to ensure his lower body is strong and ready to make it through the season.

“I honestly say a lot of that comes down to working with Coach Dom. I came from some great strength and conditioning coaches, but this guy, Coach Dom, is one of the best in the country,” Watkins said. “Just the amount of work I’ve been able to come and get in from the spring time to the voluntary workouts in May to the mandatory from June up until this point, he’s done so much for us, training us, conditioning us, helping me to build up the muscles in my ligaments and around my knees and my lower body. I feel as strong in my base and in my core as I’ve ever felt.”

2. Cooper McCaw (6-5, 305, r-Sr., Grapevine Faith Christian School/Southlake, Texas)

2021 stats: 11 starts in 12 games; 69.0 PFF grade in 562 snaps (69.2 pass block; 64.6 run block)

McCaw has been a staple at right tackle since 2019, even when he spent that season backing up Sam Isaacson. He underwent scheduled offseason surgery on his left shoulder following the LendingTree Bowl and missed the entirety of spring practice.

McCaw, since his return, has worked at both tackle spots in training camp. He is technically the second-string right tackle, and could start there if X’Zauvea Gadlin needs to slide over and play left guard.

“Cooper is in the mix. He gives you that availability — he can play both sides, right and left. He’s a guy that’s got that rep base,” Klenakis said. “He’s like Nassir, he’s got a rep base, he’s seen things, he’s been down the road. What really helps him out is he’s been in the system, been in this offense, he understands it. He’s played with Brendan [Schlittler] in there, he’s played with Jacob [Bodden], so there’s good chemistry. He’s a very solid leader, too. He’s a quiet leader, but he’s a good leader. He’s really a good example for younger guys to watch because he works hard, practices hard. He doesn’t talk much. He just plays hard and he lets his example speak for it. I’m really excited to have him back because he was a wild card to me because he wasn’t here in the spring. It’s been a good thing.”

3. Brian Hannibal (6-3, 295, r-Soph., James Hubert Blake High School/Silver Spring, Maryland)

2021 stats: did not play

Hannibal received third-team reps during the team’s open scrimmage and has found a home on the left side of the line. He has time this season to continue to develop with a pair of seniors in their final season of eligibility playing ahead of him.

Hannibal was the third-string left guard last season.

LEFT GUARD

1. Jacob Bodden (6-3, 310, r-Jr., Hoover High School/Hoover, Alabama)

2021 stats: 12 starts in 13 appearances; 69.1 PFF grade in 725 snaps (77.0 pass block; 64.9 run block)

Bodden, like McCaw, has been a staple in the rotation since the 2019 season. He has received the bulk of the first-team reps at left guard, though Gadlin will slide in and play there on occasion.

Bodden had the second-highest grade of the Flames’ starting offensive linemen in 2021.

“Also the rep base, he’s steady, he’s been in the system, he’s been in the fire, he doesn’t get rattled. When you get a new look that maybe we haven’t seen on film, he recognizes it, he’s seen it, he’s been down the road with it,” Klenakis said. “He’s another quiet leader. He’s not going to say much. Once again, he goes to work, he’s a good steady worker and he provides great chemistry in there as well.”

2. Will Buchanan (6-6, 325, r-Soph., Christ School/Asheville, North Carolina)

2021 stats: 4 appearances; 69.1 PFF grade in 28 snaps (75.6 pass block; 66.4 run block)

Buchanan spent the spring and training camp working with the second-string line. Though, Gadlin will get the majority of the reps at the position if Bodden either needs a breather or is unable to play.

3. Chase Mitchell (6-4, 330, r-Soph., Washington High School/Washington, Pennsylvania)

2021 stats: 10 appearances; 62.9 PFF grade in 44 snaps (73.0 pass block; 61.2 run block)

Mitchell got more playing time at guard last season. The emergence of Buchanan, plus the addition of Hannibal, has led to Mitchell remaining at third string for a second straight season.

CENTER

1. Cam Reddy (6-2, 305, r-Sr., Colorado State/Franklin, Massachusetts)

2021 stats at Colorado State: 11 starts; 63.7 PFF grade in 495 snaps (67.7 pass block; 62.1 run block)

Reddy comes to Liberty after having a breakout season in 2021 at Colorado State. He started his career at Boston College, spent two seasons there and then transferred to Colorado State.

His experience keeps a veteran voice at center after Thomas Sargeant started there for five straight seasons.

2. John Kourtis (6-5, 320, r-Jr., Canada Prep/Toronto, Ontario, Canada)

2021 stats: 2 appearances; 53.6 PFF grade in 9 snaps (77.7 pass block; 54.4 run block)

Kourtis served as Sargeant’s backup ever since his arrival on campus. The staff actually moved Kourtis to guard in the spring and had him work at both left and right guard.

But, Kourtis again enters a season as the backup center. Though, the work Kourtis did in the spring by getting reps at guard will allow him to potentially move around if needed.

“Cam and John Kourtis have both done a good job,” Klenakis said. “They’re both veteran kids, they’re both very smart, they set our protections, they set our run game. They’ve got what we call good FBI — football intelligence — and they’re the same guy. They’re competitive, they’re overachieving guys, and it’s a good feeling to know you’ve got two centers in there that are just very reliable.”

3. Harrison Hayes (6-4, 285, Soph., Pine-Richland High School/Wexford, Pennsylvania)

2021 stats: 7 appearances; 55.0 PFF grade in 71 snaps (18.5 pass block; 60.7 run block)

Hayes served as a backup center last season and also received playing time at guard. His main position in training camp was at center, but he can move to guard if needed.

“I’m excited about Harry, too,” Flames coach Hugh Freeze said. “I think Harry is a heck of a player and is going to be really good for us for a long time. “

RIGHT GUARD

1. Brendan Schlittler (6-5, 315, r-Jr., Eureka, High School/Eureka, Missouri)

2021 stats: 13 starts; 71.8 PFF grade in 805 snaps (71.3 pass block; 71.5 run block)

Schlittler has become the leader on the offensive line. Even though Bodden and McCaw have more time and experience at Liberty, Schlittler took over the role Sargeant carried for so many years as the vocal and emotional leader of the room.

He enters the season on the Outland Trophy watch list and was the Flames’ highest-graded offensive lineman in 2021.

“He’s steady, he’s a very, very intelligent young man, he’s a great leader, he’s very serious about football,” Klenakis said. “When he gets here, he comes to work. He’s got that lunch pail mentality. He’s come to work, he’s going to give you a full day’s work and he’s going to help your younger guys develop, he’s going to coach them up. He takes some things off my plate with younger guys by how we do drills, hustle from here to there, we don’t want to hear coach telling you to hustle. There’s nothing as positive as having a young man who’s been down the road. He provides great leadership for us.”

2. Jonathan Graham (6-5, 325, r-Jr., La Plata High School/La Plata, Maryland)

2021 stats: 1 start in 11 appearances; 62.6 PFF grade in 258 snaps (60.1 pass block; 68.7 run block)

Graham finally cracked the starting lineup in 2021 by getting the nod at right tackle against Troy. He has been moved inside to right guard and has been working behind Schlittler throughout training camp.

Graham spent the 2020 season working at right guard behind Schlittler, so the move isn’t a new one for him.

3. Mason Bundy (6-6, 300, r-Fr., Fannin County High School/Mineral Bluff, Georgia)

2021 stats: 2 appearances; 57.9 PFF grade in 10 snaps (10.8 pass block; 60.1 run block)

Bundy got some playing time against Campbell and Middle Tennessee last season. He got on the field in the open scrimmage at left guard, but can slide to the right side if needed.

RIGHT TACKLE

1. X’Zauvea Gadlin (6-4, 315, r-Sr., Tulsa/Grand Prairie, Texas)

2021 stats at Tulsa: 9 starts at LG in 13 appearances (played LG, RG and C); 63.5 PFF grade in 833 snaps (77.6 pass block; 58.0 run block)

Gadlin played at both guard positions and at center last season, and he previously played exclusively at right tackle at Tulsa. Gadlin has taken advantage of McCaw’s recovery to emerge as a starting option at right tackle.

Gadlin has received playing time at left guard with the first team, and he opened training camp getting reps at left tackle.

It essentially gives the Flames six starters on the offensive line (Watkins, McCaw, Bodden, Reddy, Schlittler and Gadlin), with Kourtis serving as the seventh option.

“The versatility. He has played all five positions in a Division I game, so he gives you that versatility that you can always have your best lineup on the field,” Klenakis said. “Sometimes — you don’t want to start negative — but if someone gets dinged up and maybe their backup’s your eighth or ninth best O-lineman, you’re really not putting your best unit on the field when you bring in the substitute. X’Zauvea gives you that luxury, he can slide into that position if maybe the next guy up, the next best player is a guard or a tackle. It keeps your depth better.”

2. Reggie Young (6-4, 270, r-Sr., Iowa Central Community College/New Orleans, Louisiana)

2021 stats at Iowa Central: 11 starts

Young shined last season at Iowa Central. He started all 11 games and was a second-team selection on the NJCAA All-America team.

He is likely the eighth option on the offensive line with his ability to play both tackle positions.

“Reggie’s in that mix. He’s been working hard,” Klenakis said. “He had a little setback early in camp, but he’s back rolling again. We’ve just got to get him caught up.”

DEPTH LINEMEN

» Phillip Doss (6-5, 285, Soph., Liberty Christian Academy/Lynchburg)

2021 stats: did not play

Doss served as a depth lineman in 2021 and will serve in that role again. His biggest contribution comes as a scout team lineman.

» Hunter Porterfield (6-4, 285, Soph., Benedictine/Richmond)

2021 stats: did not play

Porterfield, like Doss, served as a depth lineman last season. He will again be a scout team lineman this fall.

» Jacob Lecates (6-7, 330, Fr., Bel Lippen School/Trinity, North Carolina)

Lecates was a two-sport star (football and basketball) at Bel Lippen. He provides an ideal size that can be developed and brought along over the next couple of seasons.

» Tommy Harley (6-6, 280, Fr., Calvary Christian High School/Deerfield Beach, Florida)

Harley played right tackle in high school and accepted a preferred walk-on offer from Liberty. He will be a depth lineman this season.