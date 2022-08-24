Liberty 2022 football position preview: Quarterback

The quarterback battle at Liberty was resolved Monday when Charlie Brewer, a starter in previous stops at both Baylor and Utah, was named QB1 for the Flames’ season opener at Southern Miss.

It ended a three-week battle that saw Brewer, with his wealth of experience, beat out fourth-year sophomore Johnathan Bennett and redshirt freshmen Kaidon Salter and Nate Hampton.

Quarterbacks coach Kent Austin, who also serves as the co-offensive coordinator, will begin getting Brewer the most reps and make sure Bennett gets enough reps to be prepared as the backup.

What about the other two? There are plans for them. Call it an in-case-of-emergency situation.

“I’ve played four quarterbacks before in my past in a season. Four,” Austin said. “All the quarterbacks in our room understand that they need to prepare, with or without live reps in practice, as if they’re the starter. That is the expectation. We do not compromise with preparation and if there’s hurt feelings or attitudes, we understand that but we expect to grow out of that and to continue to focus on the team and focus on that room and be a good teammate across the board.”

WHO’S GONE

» Malik Willis (2021 stats: 207 for 339, 2,857 yards, 27 TD, 12 INT; 197 carries, 878 yards, 4.5 average, 13 TD)

» Will Bowers (2021 stats: none)

DEPTH CHART

1. Charlie Brewer (6-1, 210, r-Sr., Utah/Austin, Texas)

2021 stats at Utah: 48 of 79, 484 yards, 3 TD, 3 INT; 12 carries, 16 yards, 1.3 average

Brewer was expected to win the quarterback battle. He has started 42 games over his time at Baylor and Utah with career numbers of 10,184 passing yards, 1,055 rushing yards and 90 total touchdowns (68 passing and 22 rushing).

He has played in Big 12 stadiums and even started in the Sugar Bowl.

Brewer, though, won’t be the type of quarterback that tries to get his teammates fired up on the sidelines. Similar to that of his predecessors Malik Willis and Buckshot Calvert.

“You guys from a distance probably won’t see that. He’s not a vocal leader; very much like Malik in that way, and Buck. Buck didn’t say a word for the entire year I had him, even in meetings,” Austin said. “Charlie is really competitive, but he masks it by his focus. That’s hard to pick up if you don’t spend every day with him like I do. Charlie’s going to lead by example more than anything.”

2. Johnathan Bennett (6-0, 220, r-Soph., Summerville High School/Summerville, South Carolina)

2021 stats: 15 for 33, 299 yards, 4 TD, 2 INT; 4 carries, 2 yards, 0.5 average, 1 TD

Bennett has been in the system the longest of any of the quarterbacks on the roster. He was billed as a dual-threat quarterback when he signed in Dec. 2018, but his mobility has been limited after he suffered a patella tendon rupture in his left knee celebrating a touchdown by Brandon Robinson.

Bennett can still run, but his play will be centered in the pocket with his quick release and understanding of where his receivers are on each play.

“He understands our offense, makes great decisions,” Austin said. “He’s got strong relationships with the players because he’s been here and been with some of these guys for a very long time. We trust Johnathan a lot.”

3. Kaidon Salter (6-1, 190, r-Fr., Tennessee/Cedar Hill, Texas)

2021 stats: 1 for 2, 39 yards, 1 TD; 5 carries, 53 yards, 10.6 average

Salter is the most electric of the four scholarship quarterbacks on the roster. His dual-threat skill set has been described to Willis, but there are still elements of his game that he needs to work on.

The Tennessee transfer showed flashes of what he can bring to the offense during the open scrimmage with his ability to elude tacklers and quickly get out of the pocket.

However, there were instances in which the game was still too fast for him and he wasn’t able to make the right decision. That means he will spend the season developing for the future.

“He’s progressed. He’s progressed a lot in that amount of time,” Austin said. “He still needs to get his decision making up to a level that is commensurate with the level that he’s playing at, and that can help our offense get the ball in the end zone with the least amount of mistakes. He’s getting there. Like all young quarterbacks, it’s a work in progress. It was with JB as well when we first got here. He’s doing well.”

4. Nate Hampton (6-6, 235, r-Fr., Davie County High School/Advance, North Carolina)

2021 stats: 1 for 4, 63 yards, 1 TD; 4 carries, 30 yards, 7.5 average

Hampton is in a similar position as Salter. There are flashes of brilliance in what a 6-foot-6 quarterback can do in the offense. He, like Salter, is tough to bring down, and Hampton can easily see over the bigger linemen on both sides of the ball.

Hampton has slimmed down to 218 pounds and can help move the offense at a fast pace.

The coaches will have a small package available for Hampton in case he is needed in a game.

“I’m a big fan of Nate’s. I think Nate’s skill set is different than our other guys,” Austin said. “He has gotten his body in better shape. He’s leaner, he’s quicker. You can see that on the field. He can pull the ball down quicker and get out of trouble and extend plays more with his feet than he was able to do before. He does have a big frame. He’s like a young quarterback; we just need to continue to bring him along.”

DEPTH QUARTERBACKS

» Sean Brown (6-1, 220, r-Soph., Middle Creek High School/Apex, North Carolina)

2021 stats: did not play

The former three-star recruit was bumped from fourth-string quarterback in 2021 to fifth-string option in 2022. He has yet to attempt a pass at the college level.

» Zak Burnett (6-1, 195, r-Soph., Samford/Guntersville, Alabama)

2021 spring and fall stats at Samford: did not play

Burnett was a scout team quarterback in the spring and fall 2021 seasons at Samford. He graduated early from Guntersville High School in Alabama to be a mid-year enrollee at Samford.