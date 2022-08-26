Liberty 2022 football position preview: Running back

Joshua Mack and T.J. Green had the most rushing yards amongst Liberty’s running backs in 2020 and 2021, respectively. Why is that a big deal? Those two tailbacks arrived at Liberty through the transfer portal.

The Flames have gone to the transfer portal to add depth to the running back corps in recent recruiting cycles. Liberty has not signed a running back from the high school ranks since Hugh Freeze took over in Dec. 2018. (Shedro Louis and Treon Sibley were considered wide receivers, and it wasn’t until Louis arrived on campus that he was moved to running back.)

It wouldn’t be surprising to see a transfer lead the team in rushing for a third straight season. In the transfer era, finding an experienced running back eliminates the acclimation process to the college ranks.

“I think over the last three years now, that room has been a good room, a really good room, but this market that we’re in, this new world we live in where you can go out and recruit and guys jump into the portal and whatnot and you can find some specific things in what you’re looking for our menu and you’re able to choose those things,” running backs coach Bruce Johnson said. “If those guys love what we have and we love them, we’re able to bring some people in here to add to the room. Last three years have been good, but this room is special. We’ve just got to keep it that way.”

WHO’S GONE

» Joshua Mack (2021 stats: 109 carries, 454 yards, 4.2 average, 3 TD)

» Troy Henderson (2021 stats: 20 carries, 35 yards, 1.8 average)

» Frank Boyd (2021 stats: 1 carry, 1 yard)

» Tyron Staples (2021 stats: 1 carry, 0 yards)

DEPTH CHART

1. Dae Dae Hunter (5-10, 190, r-Soph., Hawai’i/Denver, Colorado)

2021 stats at Hawai’i: 101 carries, 651 yards, 6.4 average, 3 TD

Not often does a tailback who finished in the top 10 in a conference in rushing yards find himself at a different school the following season. That’s what happened with Hunter, who was ninth in the Mountain West Conference in rushing yards in 2021.

“We were on the road and recruiting another back. I got a phone call from I want to say it was either Tim or TJ in our recruiting department, and they said, ‘Man, you need to check this guy out,’” Johnson recalled. “I was at the airport catching a flight, I looked at it on my phone and whatnot and said, ‘Man, this dude’s a go.’ When I got to the hotel and watched more on the bigger screen, I was like, alright, boom, we need to get this dude on the phone. Got on the phone with him and immediately connected with him. Just like T.J., both of them from Chandler, Arizona, so there’s an immediate connection because all three of us are from Arizona. That was awesome now, just getting him on the hook and getting him. We had to fight now. We had to fight. Some other schools came in the picture. The values that we have here and the core values and when we talk about family and love in our culture and this organization, it was a fit for him. We’re blessed to have him.”

Hunter brings a different dynamic to the running back corps. He has the ability to break away when he gets to the second and third levels, while also providing tough running between the tackles.

Hunter has the ability to be the featured tailback in the rotation and potentially reach the 1,000-yard mark.

“Dae Dae reminds me of Marshawn Lynch, Tre Mason. A shorter version of Derrick Henry. He’s very violent when he runs the ball,” Johnson said. “He runs that ball recklessly, and I mean the way he moves. He has no problem dropping his shoulder, he has no problem trying to make someone miss, he has no problem turning the speed on. He’s a solid back, he’s a solid back, and that’s not taking from any of the other ones.

2. Shedro Louis (5-8, 170, Jr., Immokalee High School/Immokalee, Florida)

2021 stats: 79 carries, 446 yards, 5.6 average, 4 TD

Louis has recorded a 100-yard rushing game in each of the past two seasons. He topped the century mark at Syracuse in 2020 and repeated the feat in 2021 at Ole Miss.

Louis served as the change-of-pace back, the one who was able to get around the edge and find the crease between the A and B gaps. With Hunter in the fold, Louis will likely remain in that role to keep defenses honest.

It wouldn’t be shocking to see both Hunter and Louis on the field at the same time, or see Louis line up in the slot in case DeMario Douglas needs a breather.

“Shedro, there’s a lot of plans for him within the offense to make sure we get him on the field and use him and use his ability,” Johnson said. “There’s some good plans in place for Shedro.”

3. T.J. Green (5-11, 205, r-Sr., Utah/Chandler, Arizona)

2021 stats: 75 carries, 477 yards, 6.4 average, 4 TD

Green would have figured to be the leading candidate to start the season as the top tailback, but an undisclosed injury held him out of the team’s second scrimmage. With the depth that has been built in the room, there is no need to rush him back.

When Green does return, he will be the steady and reliable option who can handle 10 to 12 carries a game and still be effective.

“He’s not bad. He’s got to be able to dial in - all of them have to be able to dial in to the signals and whatnot, what we’re trying to get conveyed to them from play to play. He’s not doing bad at all. He’s got to continue to grow,” Johnson said. “I know we put a lot on them at the beginning of training camp, they get a little uncomfortable, but that’s awesome. Being uncomfortable brings great growth. As long as we keep doing that and keep bringing them all along, they’ll all do fine. T.J. is doing great.”

4. Malik Caper (6-0, 235, r-Soph., Grapevine Faith Christian School/Dallas, Texas)

2021 stats: 2 carries, 5 yards, 2.5 average

Caper suffered an ankle sprain in the team’s first scrimmage and has not participated in recent practices. Like Green, Caper can be brought back at a normal rate and not feel forced to get back onto the field before feeling 100% ready.

Caper is a converted linebacker and provides the short-yardage back that Liberty hasn’t had in recent years. Expect to see him on third- and fourth-and short, along with goal-line situations.

“He’s made some strides now. He’s made some strides. The thing that we had to ask him to do was buy into what his role’s going to be. Him being a bigger back – the bigger of the bunch – learn how to play with his shoulders down, right, to press his shoulders to the grass and run through people and get the first down, get the fourth-and-1, get the short yardage, and then whatever we ask for him to get into the game and we put him in the game, just do what he’s supposed to do as a back,” Johnson said. “He has some slashing ability and some ability to make some people miss, but he definitely, he’s improved, he’s made some strides as far as getting his shoulders down to the grass and doing those things. It’s a good addition to the room having him there.”

When Caper was at linebacker, former position coach Scott Symons called him a “bull in a china shop,” because of his ability to plow through opposing offensive players. Johnson hasn’t seen that since moving Caper to running back.

“When we made the move to put him in that room with us, I had to go back and watch some high school film and you could see the ability then when he was up in the Fort Worth area. You could see it there,” Johnson said. “He has the ability to run like a smaller guy and he has the ability, which he is learning how to, especially in our weight room, how to push that prowler and how to bend and how to use those power angles with his knees, hips and his ankles and getting those shoulders down. He’s there. … He’s definitely doing the things we ask him to do in our run at the running back spot.”

DEPTH RUNNING BACKS

» Russian Williams (5-6, 155, r-Soph., Robinson High School/Burke)

2021 stats: 1 carry, 3 yards

Williams was the fifth option last season and participated on special teams. That will again be the case this season as the depth ahead of the walk-on has remained the same.

» Jaylin Belford (5-8, 155, Fr., Liberty Christian Academy/Lynchburg)

2021 stats at LCA: 32 catches, 701 yards, 22.0 average; 777 rushing yards; 12 total TD

Belford originally arrived at Liberty as a walk-on at wide receiver. He actually initially worked there before moving to running back with the recent injury issues during training camp.

Belford didn’t need to play much at running back this past season at LCA with the Davidson brothers (Caleb and Gideon) leading the charge, but Belford was able to take advantage of the chances he got with some impressive numbers. Those were in addition to him being a reliable target in the passing game.

» Kyle Hanks (5-10, 175, Fr., Glenvar High School/Salem)

2021 stats at Glenvar: not available

Appomattox fans (and LU freshman safety Tre Lawing) are very familiar with Hanks. The running back was on the Glenvar teams that seemed to run into the Raiders on a yearly basis in the Region 2C playoffs.

Hanks is another walk-on who provides depth at the position. He frequently cracked the 100-yard mark during his senior season at Glenvar, though was held in check by the Raiders.

» Justin Gipson (5-10, 190, Fr., North Gwinnett High School/Suwanee, Georgia)

2021 stats at North Gwinnett: not available

Gipson arrived in the spring and participated in the spring practices. As a walk-on, he will serve on the scout team and could play on special teams if needed.

» Caleb Tabert (5-11, 195, r-Jr., Eastern Michigan/Oxford, Michigan)

2021 stats: did not play

Tabert was not on the Eastern Michigan roster against Liberty in the LendingTree Bowl and showed up on the Flames’ roster for spring practices. Tabert, like the other walk-ons, will be a scout team running back and can serve on special teams if needed.