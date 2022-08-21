Liberty 2022 football position preview: Safety

JaVon Scruggs has been a mainstay in the secondary since the 2019 season. The faces around him have changed, yet Scruggs has developed into the unquestioned leader of the unit.

Liberty has brought in transfers to provide starters’ reps alongside Scruggs over the years. This season, though, is different.

The Flames got younger in the safety room with the additions of three true freshmen and a transfer from Indiana who has four seasons of eligibility remaining. Those additions improved a unit that has thrived despite all the changes over the past three seasons.

“You try to keep the same number of players on your roster at certain positions. I think I’ve seen the difference in the three safeties we’ve signed and one transfer, so we added four guys to the room,” co-defensive coordinator and safeties coach Jack Curtis said. “I think when you do that, how well they can come in and contribute early is undetermined until you really get out there and start practicing. You see some things in the summer with athletic ability, but I’ve been impressed with the high school players that we signed and how well they’ve got on to the system. When you have freshmen that can come in and possibly play, then you’ve really created your depth. If they are behind and they can’t do that early, then your depth is going to suffer.”

Those youngsters will be tasked with helping Liberty remain one of the nation’s toughest pass defenses. The Flames ranked sixth in that category last season. The safeties were responsible for four of the team’s nine interceptions, and former strong safety Skyler Thomas is with the Los Angeles Chargers.

While Brylan Green, A’Khori Jones and Jayden Sweeney won’t be asked to do too much this season, their ability to provide consistent play over the season will be vital to Robert Rahimi, the starter at strong safety, not having to play a ton of snaps.

“It’s really early in fall camp to know that. We’ve still got a lot of water under the bridge and see how much they can retain and play at that level,” Curtis said. “The pace of the game, it gets faster and faster. I don’t really know. I think they all can contribute at some point in time this freshman year, whether it’s actual playing time or in some type of special teams situation. We’re pushing for them really hard and getting them a lot of reps because we see a lot of potential there that they will be able to add that depth that we’re going to need throughout the season.”

WHO’S GONE

» Skyler Thomas (2021 stats: 55 tackles, 4.0 TFL, 2 INT, 3 PBU, 5 PD, 1 FF, 1 blocked kick)

» Cedric Stone (2021 stats: 44 tackles, 0.5 TFL, 3 PBU, 3 PD, 1 FF)

» Benjamin Alexander (2021 stats: 24 tackles)

» Chance Smith (2021 stats: 6 tackles)

» Aaron Lovins (2021 stats: no stats in 2 games)

DEPTH CHART

FREE SAFETY

1. JaVon Scruggs (5-11, 185, Sr., Appomattox County High School/Appomattox)

2021 stats: 61 tackles (39 solo), 1.0 TFL, 1 INT, 6 PBU, 7 PD, 1 FF

Curtis’ first task when filling out the depth chart was pencil in Scruggs as the starter at free safety. No hesitation. No questions asked. Scruggs had earned the right to be the starter before training camp even opened.

Scruggs was held back in the 2021 training camp to make sure his body held up during the rigorous season. He has been a full-go in this training camp to ensure he is as ready to go with the changes in the defensive scheme and able to work with the younger players.

“He’s getting every rep he can, with the first group of course. We’re not holding him out in any way,” Scruggs said. “He’s the general out there. So smart and getting everybody lined up. Kids lean on him a bunch on what they’re doing. He’s doing a great job mentoring the younger guys, coaching them on the field. He’s out there as much as he can be.”

2. Jaylon Jimmerson (5-10, 200, Jr., Incarnate Word/Pittsburg, Texas)

2021 stats: 9 tackles (7 solo), 2.0 TFL

Jimmerson appeared in 12 of 13 games in 2021 (he only missed the Ole Mass contest), and he was on special teams when he wasn’t backing up either Scruggs or Cedric Stone.

Jimmerson’s role will increase this season as the primary backup to Scruggs. The staff wants to make sure Scruggs isn’t overused in the early stages of the season, so Jimmerson will play quite a bit more and get a chance to begin preparing to replace Scruggs in 2023.

“Jimmerson’s backing up Scruggs at safety,” Curtis said.

STRONG SAFETY

1. Robert Rahimi (6-1, 190, Jr., Saddleback Community College/Santa Ana, California)

2021 stats: 22 tackles (14 solo), 3.5 TFL, 0.5 sack, 1 INT, 2 PBU, 3 PD, 1 FF

Rahimi patiently waited as a backup last season, replacing Scruggs and Stone in certain packages. He took a step forward in the spring and solidified his role as the starter at strong safety.

Rahimi has the physical traits to make plays in the box, while also covering the field as a high safety.

“There is a learning curve that comes when you’re in a new system or it’s a new level, and he played a pretty good bit last year. He’s really put in the time to learn the system and he’s done quite well,” Curtis said. “He’s very, very talented. He’s got a high ceiling, he can get better, he’s very, very explosive. I think this could be a banner year for Rocket and a breakout year. He’s penciled in right now as a starter. He’s doing really well and he’s got some younger guys that are behind him that are some of the freshmen that were talked about. Real pleased with him. I think he’s going to have an outstanding year if he can stay healthy there.”

2a. Brylan Green (5-11, 170, Fr., Lafayette Christian Academy/Opelousas, Louisiana)

2021 stats at Lafayette Christian: not available

Green is one of three true freshmen who have the potential to serve as Rahimi’s backup at strong safety. Quinton Reese will open the season as the starting nickelback and backup strong safety, but the development of these freshmen will be essential in building depth.

Green was a two-sport star who signed with Liberty as a football and baseball player.

“We don’t talk any baseball right now. He’s straight running football,” Curtis said. “After hopefully a bowl game, then we’ll see where Brylan’s at and what he’s ready to do. He’s bought in 100% football. We don’t even discuss it right now. We discussed it with Coach Freeze with his recruitment and I think that’s the last time we discussed it. We’re all about football right now.”

Green arrived in the summer and impressed the coaching staff with his ability to quickly pick up the defense.

“Brylan is athletic, closes fast,” Flames coach Hugh Freeze said.

2b. A’Khori Jones (5-11, 185, Fr., Mount de Sales Academy/Macon, Georgia)

2021 stats at Mount de Sales: not available

Jones could easily be the backup to Reese with his electric background on the gridiron.

He could line up at either quarterback or running back on offense and then play in the secondary on defense. His ability to read the field and see plays develop will help him playing one of the high safety positions.

“A’Khori, I think, is going to be a heck of a player,” Freeze said.

“A’Khori Jones … [is] really, really smart player, has been able to pick things up and do what you ask of him,” Curtis said.

2c. Jayden Sweeney (5-11, 175, Fr., Clay-Chalkville High School/Birmingham, Alabama)

2021 stats at Clay-Chalkville High: 68 tackles (54 solo), 1.0 TFL, 3 INT, 5 PD, 1 FF, 1 blocked punt

Sweeney enrolled early and participated in the spring practices. That allowed him to catch on quickly behind Rahimi and get a head start on Green and Jones.

Freeze hinted that Sweeney is still needing to learn as training camp progresses, and the depth will allow him to naturally progress instead of being thrown into the fire before he’s ready.

“Sweeney is a guy that came in the spring and got a spring under his belt, which has been very valuable to him,” Curtis said.

“Sweeney, he’s really athletic,” Freeze said. “He’s got a learning curve and he’s chasing a little bit, but he’s young. I think he’ll be fine.”

NICKELBACK

1. Quinton Reese (6-0, 190, r-Soph., Blessed Trinity Catholic High School/Alpharetta, Georgia)

2021 stats: 5 tackles (3 solo)

Reese suffered a torn bicep in Liberty’s win over Middle Tennessee last season and missed the remainder of the season. He was playing both nickelback and free safety, and he has firmly solidified his role as a starter at nickelback this season.

What the coaches like about Reese is his versatility to play both nickelback and strong safety. Reese will open the season as Rahimi’s backup at strong safety and would shift to that position if anything happens to Rahimi.

“Just a wonderful person, a wonderful human being. He’s fabulous to coach, he’s smart, he gives his all every day, he can learn multiple positions. We’re playing him at nickel, we’re playing him at strong safety, I think he can play all three positions at safety, and I actually think he can play corner for us,” Curtis said. “When you’ve got that kind of player and is a student of the game like he is, then there’s depth that’s provided as well. He may be the first team nickel, but if somebody goes down at a high safety, he could go play that. if the nickel’s better than your backup high safety. Those things said, I can’t say enough good things about Quinton Reese. I’m glad he’s healthy, he looks great out there and there’s no showing of his injury coming up in any way, so we’re excited to see him. He works so hard, talked to him about it over the summer to take care of his body and make sure he’s getting the rest and recovery that he needs. He pushes himself to the limit almost every day. We’ve almost got to hold him back some. He can really overwork his body.”

2. Juawan Treadwell (5-11, 200, Sr., Independence Community College/Crete, Illinois)

2021 stats: 11 tackles (8 solo), 2.0 TFL, 3 PBU, 3 PD, 1 FR

Treadwell has been a starter and a primary backup during his time at Liberty, and he’ll open 2021 as the backup to Reese. That doesn’t mean his playing time is going to dwindle at all.

Treadwell has the experience that he can slide into a starting role if Reese needs to move to strong safety. Treadwell has the size to match up with bigger players (tight ends) in the slot, and he has proven in the past to be able to hold his own.

“Both of those guys [Treadwell and Jimmerson] are going to be able to play and give you valuable reps,” Curtis said. “I think they will probably see more playing time this year than they did last year. Again, another year older and understanding of the game and continuing to play.”

3. Maurice Freeman II (6-0, 200, r-Fr., Indiana/Chesapeake)

2021 stats at Indiana: no stats in 3 games

Freeman was a linebacker who made three appearances on special teams in his lone season at Indiana. He was recruited by Liberty while he was at Oscar Smith High School, and Hugh Freeze’s relationship with Hoosier coach Tom Allen allowed the Flames to get an inside track on landing Freeman out of the transfer portal.

What does Freeman bring to the Flames? He was projected to be a hybrid linebacker/safety at Indiana, and Liberty envisions him as a nickelback who won’t get pushed around by tight ends, running backs or bigger inside receivers. Plus, if the Flames want to put a faster, more dynamic playmaker on the field, Freeman easily fits that mold.

“Maurice came in, a transfer from Indiana, he’s a bigger, thicker kid. We started him off early at a high safety, we’ve moved him down to the nickel position. He’s a big body that packs a punch when he tackles you,” Curtis said. “He brings a lot of physicality to that room and a size that we really haven’t had back there. He’s another guy that, although he’s not a freshman, the learning curve is still there that he’s having to pick up as a freshman. He’s probably about where the freshmen are from an understanding of the game with those guys right now, but getting him a lot of reps, especially since we made the move. I think he’s got a lot better opportunity to play in that nickel position than he does as a high safety.

“He’s learning, but glad he’s here. We need him to provide a little bit of age into the group with the three freshmen coming in. I’m pleased with where he’s at.”

DEPTH SAFETIES

» Tim Coutras (6-1, 205, Soph., Nolensville High School/Brentwood, Tennessee)

2021 stats: no stats in 3 games

Coutras was a special teams player in 2021 and was potentially in line to back up Rahimi at strong safety. He had to get a knee cleaned up after the spring practices and was released during the first full week of training camp.

He could shoot back up the depth chart if he is able to get up to speed quickly.

“We’re waiting to see how he does when he comes back,” Curtis said.

» Daniel Darko (6-1, 190, r-Sr., Marshall/Baltimore, Maryland)

2021 stats: 1 solo tackle, 1 PBU, 1 PD

Darko has been a special teams standout over the past two seasons and has received sporadic playing time in the secondary. That will likely continue this season, his final in the college ranks.

» Sam Guridy (6-0, 185, r-Fr., E.C. Glass High School/Lynchburg)

2021 stats: did not play

Guridy redshirted last season and was on the scout team.

He will be on the scout team again, and could see time on special teams.

» Tre Lawing (5-10, 185, Fr., Appomattox County High School/Appomattox)

2021 stats at Appomattox: 51 for 100 passing, 1,041 yards, 17 TD; 98 carries, 682 yards, 20 TD

Lawing was a two-way star for the Raiders over his junior and senior seasons, and capped it off by being named a Virginia High School League Class 2 first-team all-state selection as offensive and defensive all-purpose.

He is a preferred walk-on and will likely spend this season on the scout team as he gets acclimated to the college game.

» Dylan Mullins (5-11, 175, Fr., Eagles Landing Christian Academy/Hampton, Georgia)

2021 stats at Eagles Landing Christian: not available

Mullins is another walk-on in the safety room who will be on the scout team this season.