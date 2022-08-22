Liberty 2022 football position preview: Special teams

Liberty didn’t find much success in kick and punt returns last season. Opponents often tried to kick or punt away from Shedro Louis and DeMario Douglas, and it limited their opportunities to make an impact in special teams.

Special teams coordinator Tanner Burns has been able to tinker with both units this season. There is considerable depth in all facets to give him the ability to scheme and prepare to give Louis and Douglas more opportunities.

In turn, that ought to open up more aspects of the special teams.

“So far we’ve got all of our units in, special teams wise, and really like our personnel that we get to work with. I think this is the deepest roster we’ve had since I’ve been here, which makes it fun as a special teams coordinator,” Burns said. “We’ve got a good two- or three-deep that you feel comfortable going into the game. I feel good where we’re at, a little bit ahead of where we’re normally at at this time. I think some of the meetings and stuff we had in the summer time with the new rules, being able to use a ball, watch the kickers kick in the summer, really helped us with our timing and battery as far as specialists go.”

Burns has focused on ensuring his unit doesn’t turn the ball over (muffed kickoffs and punts, or players being out of position and having a kick or punt hit them while in coverage) and avoids committing penalties.

“The big thing is, we can’t turn the ball over on special teams, and we had too many penalties early in the season last year that really hurt us,” Burns said. “I think if you just take away two penalties on KR, we move into the top 25, which a lot of other teams can say the same thing. Trying to make those live, good versus good, is something I’ve really focused on as a coach. The game speed, we want to see that in practice, not just wait till Week 1 to see how that game speed is.”

WHO’S GONE

» K Alex Barbir (1-4 FG, 31 long, 1 blocked; 45 kickoffs, 60.8 average, 25 TD, 2 OB)

» P Jake Brickell (2021 stats: did not play)

» LS Andrew Johns (2021 stats: 1 appearance)

» KR Duron Lowe (7 returns, 145 yards, 20.7 average, 34 long)

» PR DJ Stubbs (5 returns, 47 yards, 9.4 average, 19 long)

KICK RETURNER

» Shedro Louis (5-8, 170, Jr., Immokalee High School/Immokalee, Florida)

2021 stats: 21 returns, 20.1 average, 53 long

Louis had a breakout 2019 as a returner. He averaged nearly 28 yards on returns and had a 97-yard touchdown.

The junior has only had 35 kick returns over the past two seasons, with teams opting to kick away from him. His longest return in that span is 53 yards.

“Last year, not a lot of teams kicked it deep to us on kickoff, kind of played keep away from Shedro,” Burns said, “so we have a better plan of how we could attack teams who are doing that.”

DEPTH KICK RETURNERS

» T.J. Green (5-11, 205, r-Sr., Utah/Chandler, Arizona)

2021 stats: 2 returns, 29 yards, 14.5 average, 20 long

» DeMario Douglas

2021 stats: 2 returns, 59 yards, 29.5 average, 42 long

» Dae Dae Hunter (5-10, 190, r-Soph., Hawai’i/Denver, Colorado)

“We feel good with all of those guys back there,” Burns said.

PUNT RETURNER

» DeMario Douglas (5-8, 170, r-Soph., Mandarin High School/Jacksonville, Florida)

2021 stats: 23 returns, 6.2 average, 1 TD, 72 long

Douglas has returned a punt for a touchdown in each of the past two seasons. The first came in 2020 from 73 yards against Louisiana-Monroe and the second, in 2021, was a 72-yarder at North Texas.

He has the ability to change a game in the return game. The element Douglas has focused on is avoiding muffs. Two came last season, and he said the second one against Louisiana led to him losing his confidence.

“One of the best in college football,” Burns said, “and finding ways to attack people week to week will be a fun thing to do.”

DEPTH PUNT RETURNERS

» Louis

KICKOFF SPECIALIST

» Jason Stricker (6-1, 190, r-Soph., Marvin Ridge High School/Waxhaw, North Carolina)

2021 stats: 34 kickoffs, 59.0 average, 20 TD, 1 OB

Stricker took over as the kickoff specialist following Barbir’s retirement and has firmly established himself as the starter. He is one of two starters on special teams that has his role locked up.

“He’s a weapon on kickoff. He did a good job when he came in for us last year hanging the ball up, distance ratio,” Burns said. “He can do a lot of things kick-wise — kick it deep right, kick it deep left, kick it deep middle, he can do a lot of things. We charted three kickoffs from him last week and all of his numbers were right where you want to be. I feel good where he is at in that spot, too. He’s also doing a great job of competing for field goal.”

PLACEKICKER

There is a four-way battle for the starting placekicker. Burns said all four are connecting in the mid-80% range, and he wants to see a kicker separate himself prior to the Sept. 3 opener at Southern Miss.

» Brayden Beck (5-11, 180, Soph., Hebron High School/Carrollton, Texas)

2021 stats: 4-5 FG, 43 long, 0 blocked; 34-37 PAT

Beck took over when Barbir struggled last season. He only missed one field goal and was fairly consistent on extra points. Beck went 6 for 6 in the team’s first scrimmage of the fall, but took a step back when he missed two field goals two practices later.

» Teagen Lenderink (6-1, 175, r-Fr., North Carolina/Belmont, Michigan)

2021 stats at UNC: did not play

Lenderink was the eighth ranked kicker in the country for his recruiting class and was named the 2020 Tennessee Titans football kicker of the year. He moved to Tennessee and played his senior high school season at Brentwood Academy after the 2020 season was canceled in Michigan.

“Teagen was a kid that was really committed to us out of high school, then at the last minute switched to North Carolina. He has been around here in years past. Came to a lot of games as a sophomore, so me and him have had a long two- to three-year relationship before he got here,” Burns said. “I think the biggest thing he’s brought is competition. We weren’t where we wanted to be last year on field goal or really kickoff for that matter. Bringing another guy in, those guys know we’re bringing another quality kicker in here to come compete with them, and he’s done a good job of providing that competition. He’s had the least amount of time with the holder and with the snapper, so he had to play catch-up a little bit. Now he’s in his full swing.”

» Nick Brown (6-4, 155, r-Fr., Centennial High School/Frisco, Texas)

2021 stats: did not play

Brown joined Beck as walk-ons brought in last season to provide depth to a kicking unit that desperately needed it. He did not play and is trying to get onto the field this season.

» Stricker

2021 stats: 0-1 PAT

Stricker committed under former coach Turner Gill and was part of the Dec. 2018 signing class once Hugh Freeze took over. Stricker has not attempted a field goal while at Liberty, with Alex Probert, Barbir and Beck getting the nod over him.

PUNTER

1a. Aidan Alves (6-1, 220, r-Sr., Northern York High School/Dillsburg, Pennsylvania)

2021 stats: 22 punts, 42.7 average, 66 long, 1 TB, 7 FC, 9 I20, 5 50+, 0 blocked

1b. Max Morgan (6-3, 225, Soph., Christ Church Episcopal School/Greenville, South Carolina)

2021 stats: 25 punts, 42.9 average, 62 long, 1 TB, 8 FC, 7 I20, 6 50+, 0 blocked

Alves has been the Flames’ punter since the 2018 season and enters the season as the presumed starter. Morgan, however, did enough last season filling in for Alves to keep the competition open entering the season.

“Aidan and Max, two quality punters, two guys who have a lot of game reps underneath them. I think Aidan’s an eighth-year senior or something like that, but he’s doing a good job. Max is continuing to push him.”

LONG SNAPPER

» Austin Mock (6-2, 240, r-Sr., Liberty Christian Academy/Lynchburg)

Mock has started 49 straight games at long snapper and enters this season on the Patrick Mannelly Award watch list for the second straight year. Mock was honored on the Phil Steele postseason all-independent first team, and he was a preseason selection this year.

Mock missed all of the spring with a labrum tear, but has returned and is expected to be even better in his final season.

“Came back this fall and he’s on a different level. His average snap time is about a 0.62; I think the college average is a 0.74 — talking punt snaps there — and he’s on it,” Burns said. “He’s a weapon. It’s always a good problem to have when not a lot of people know who your specialists or who your snapper is going to be or who he is. Usually you only find out who he is when something goes bad, and luckily, knock on wood, we haven’t had that problem. He’s taken a big jump this summer, which is good for us.”

DEPTH LONG SNAPPER

» Austin Turner (6-1, 265, r-Fr., Western Alamance High School/Elon, North Carolina)

HOLDER

» Alves or Morgan

The starting punter has served as the holder on extra points and field goals since Burns took over the unit prior to the 2019 season. That has primarily been Alves.

Morgan had to fill in that role last season as Alves recovered from a broken collarbone.

That has led to a change in how Burns approached training camp. He is making sure Alves and Morgan are both getting reps with each long snapper and all four kickers.

“Aidan and Max will be the two. Right now, Aidan is the starter at the holder spot,” Burns said. “I think I learned a valuable lesson last year, to be honest with you, as far as we really let the one kickers, holders, snappers work with the ones primarily all through fall camp, and then Aidan broke his collarbone and Max had to step in, and it kind of messed up the timing a little bit.

“As we do it, every kicker is working with every holder and every snapper. Once we switch hashes, those holders and snappers stay so everybody will be a little more comfortable with everybody.

“I think that was a big learning experience for me as far as that goes. On the outside, everyone thinks that job is easy, holding, but a lot of times when a missed kick happens, it’s usually on the holder, not so much the kicker. The outside world thinks, ‘Oh, how hard is it just grab the ball and put it down?’ The laces, the spot, all of that is a big deal. Aidan has done a great job with that.”