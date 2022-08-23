Liberty 2022 football position preview: Tight end

Ben Aigamaua had a directive from Hugh Freeze in the latest recruiting cycle — get longer and more athletic at tight end. The Flames had traditional-looking tight ends and one or two who stood at 6 foot 3 and could line up off the line.

Liberty landed a pair of transfers who stood at 6-5 and 6-6, respectively, and a signee from the high school ranks is listed at 6-5. That set up the future for the position as spread offenses over the past decade have elected to flex out a tight end to the outside. It either forces a linebacker to split out of the box, or brings a safety down into coverage. That is where the two tight end transfers will come into play for Liberty, as the 6-foot-6 targets will present matchup nightmares flexed out into the slot or on the outside.

What about now? The Flames have two six-year seniors who can do it all. Then there is a defensive end-turned-tight end who is entering his third year at the position and could be primed for a breakout season.

“Camp has been good for our guys. With the offense that we run, the tight end position is very important. We’ve got to cross-train a lot of guys,” Aigamaua said. “It really helps that we’ve got Jerome [Jackson] back, who’s a vet and has a lot of snaps. Really proud of what he’s doing here, the improvement he’s had, especially in the catching game has been night and day. Then we have Mike [Bollinger], who’s always a solid kid for us that you can depend on in the game. The improvement in getting Austin [Henderson] and Bentley [Hanshaw] was big for us.

“Brayden [Monday], man, he’s coming along. He’s doing great, having a great camp. In our room, there’s a lot of depth, there’s a lot of talent. Obviously we have Teigan [Martin], that's another 6-6 kid that we’re bringing in with size and length. As the camp keeps going on, I think the guys are starting to understand the concepts of this offense and really, really doing very well for us right now.”

Jackson, Bollinger and Monday have the experience in the system to get the first looks in the offense. Henderson and Hanshaw have not recorded a college catch, but they have the potential to make impacts after participating in the spring.

“They’ve picked it up very well in the spring. That’s what helped them a lot, going through the playbook, going through the concepts,” Aigamaua said. “Those two guys are very, very football smart. They understand what we’re trying to do. Six months, seven months into the offense, they are doing very well right now. Obviously those two guys can stretch the field for us. We’ll have some things where we can utilize both of them. It’s been awesome to have those two guys. I think getting those two has really upgraded our room to where we’re at now, and then we’ll get Teigan ready for years to come. Another 6-6 body that’s going to be ready to go in a couple of years.”

WHO’S GONE

» Johnny Huntley (2021 stats: 13 catches, 14 yards, 11.4 average, 2 TD)

» Trevor Hobbs (2021 stats: 4 catches, 87 yards, 21.8 average)

» Stetson Moore (2021 stats: 1 catch, 28 yards)

» Trey Hatcher (2021 stats: no stats in 2 games)

» BJ Wheat Jr. (2021 stats: no stats in 2 games)

TRADITIONAL TIGHT ENDS

1. Jerome Jackson (6-3, 255, r-Sr., Timber Creek High School/Fort Worth, Texas)

2021 stats: 4 catches, 14 yards, 3.5 average, 2 TD

Jackson is the penciled-in starter with his wealth of experience. He has been a constant on the field over the past three seasons, though it has been primarily as a blocking tight end with the likes of Johnny Huntley, Trevor Hobbs and others getting the majority of the targets.

Jackson’s value in the passing game has been in the red zone since he often gets lost by defenses with all the other options.

His blocking ability will be a major asset again this season as Liberty will feature four running backs and a new quarterback.

“Having Jerome has been really, really good for Bentley, it’s been good for Austin, Teigan. He’s not really a very vocal guy, he leads by example. The thing that he does great is he sets the standard in that room,” Aigamaua said. “He knows what it takes to be where he’s at, he knows the standard that is expected within our room, and so he sets the tone in there for those guys as far as the hard work, the techniques that come with it and the work that needs to learn what we do offensively, no matter if you’re going in there in the 11-personnel or 12-personnel. We’ve got some packages where we have three of those guys go in, and he’s teaching those guys along what the standard is within that room. It’s always great to have a vet in that room that understands what we’re doing.”

2. Michael Bollinger (5-11, 245, r-Soph., Boiling Springs High School/Spartanburg, South Carolina)

2021 stats: 1 catch, 9 yards

Bollinger, recruited to Liberty as a fullback, was moved to tight end in 2019 and worked his way into a starting role. He suffered a broken left leg blocking on a touchdown that season, and was back in time for the 2020 campaign.

Three of his four career receptions have resulted in touchdowns.

His first career catch, an 18-yard touchdown reception in the 2018 finale against Norfolk State, allowed Buckshot Calvert to become the program’s all-time leader in career touchdown passes.

Bollinger has a rushing attempt in each of the past two seasons and could be used in a short-yardage situation if Malik Caper has a lengthy recovery from an ankle sprain.

“The thing with him, he’s my security blanket. He knows his role within our offense and he takes it with pride. We’ll have some things for him, but the thing with Mike, all he wants to do is take his role, do what he can do to help the team, and do it at the best of his abilities,” Aigamaua said. “Mike has always been great for us. I love his attitude, I love the work ethic that he brings into the room, the standard that him and Jerome set. It’s going to be tough when those two leave, because those guys have set the standard. Hopefully Bentley and Austin and Brayden can carry that torch to the younger guys we’ve got coming.”

3. Brayden Monday (6-4, 235, r-Soph., Tuscola High School/Waynesville, North Carolina)

2021 stats: no stats in 12 games

Monday was supposed to be a game-changer at defensive end when he signed with Liberty. He spurned offers from Power Five programs to come to Liberty, and he saw action in four games at defensive end in 2019.

That is when the staff elected to move him to tight end. Monday is entering his third season in the group. His time on the field in that span has primarily been on special teams and in sporadic offensive sets with the game out of hand.

This is the season Monday finally gets let loose, as he will likely be prominently featured in sets, especially with him bulking up over the past year.

“It’s going great for him right now. I love the kid, I love his attitude,” Aigamaua said. “He’s kind of where Jerome was three years ago. To see the transition from defensive end to tight end in two years time, he’s done an amazing job. He’s going to be able to help us this year. I’m really looking forward to see Brayden out there in real-life snaps and helping give Jerome some of that rest when needed. I’m excited for him. He’s done a really good job of changing his body. A year ago today, he was 226. He got up to 250 in a year’s time. He understands what he needs to get done and it’s really awesome to see the transition and the mindset change from a year ago to today.”

FLEX TIGHT ENDS

1. Bentley Hanshaw (6-5, 250, r-Soph., BYU/Moorpark, California)

2021 stats at BYU: did not play

Hanshaw enrolled at Brigham Young the same season Jackson and Bollinger enrolled at Liberty. That was 2017. So how does Hanshaw have three seasons of eligibility remaining?

The 2017 campaign was classified as his redshirt season. He served a two-year mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and then rejoined the BYU program in 2020.

Hanshaw played in the Cougars’ 45-14 win over Louisiana Tech on Oct. 2, 2020, and that season did not count toward his eligibility because of COVID.

He did not appear in the 2021 campaign, which counted toward his eligibility.

Hanshaw, while he doesn’t have a reception at the college level, will be flexed out so he can become a viable option in the passing attack.

“The joke in the room, we call him old man,” Aigamaua said. “The thing that comes with him is a lot of wisdom, where he can help those young guys. We talked about it today in our room: if you’re not struggling, you’re not growing. Those guys are helping each other, especially Bentley. Being older, he’s been 22, 23. The Brayden Mondays of the world, the Teigan Martins of the world, they haven’t been 22 or 23. He can walk them through that stage of their lives.”

2. Austin Henderson (6-6, 240, r-Fr., Minnesota/Nashville, Tennessee)

2021 stats at Minnesota: did not play

Henderson has four seasons of eligibility remaining and is technically classified as a third-year freshman. He appeared in one game in the COVID-altered 2020 season, which didn’t count toward his eligibility, and did not play in 2021 for his “freshman” season.

The appeal of Henderson is his 6-foot-6 frame being flexed out and lining up either in the slot or on the outside. He provides a size mismatch against any linebacker, safety or cornerback that will attempt to guard him, and he can find the soft spots in zones to give the quarterback a safety valve that can’t be missed.

“Austin’s a kid that can stretch the field,” Aigamaua said. “I love the physicality that he comes with, that he’s playing with, really good ball skills.”

DEPTH TIGHT ENDS

» Teigan Martin (6-5, 220, Fr., Mayer Lutheran High School/Mayer, Minnesota)

2021 stats at Mayer Lutheran: 36 catches, 580 yards, 16.1 average, 9 TD

Martin was the lone tight end from the signing class who came from the high school ranks. He has the height that future tight ends will have at Liberty, but he is on the slender side at 220 pounds.

The goal is to redshirt Martin this season and allow him to bulk up to a playing weight of closer to 250 pounds. It will allow him to not only line up at the line of scrimmage, but also be flexed out to provide mismatches in coverage.

“That’s the plan for right now. We’ll see what happens,” Aigamaua said. “That’s the plan so we can build his body up to where it was with Brayden two years ago. If that frame gets up to 250, we have something cooking.”