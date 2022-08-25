Liberty 2022 football position preview: Wide receiver

The wide receiver depth is as fluid as it has ever been at Liberty. The Flames have been bitten by the injury bug over the last three seasons, and that has limited the number of players who have actually seen the field in meaningful snaps.

This season, though, appears to be bucking that trend. Receivers, particularly on the outside, have stayed healthy throughout training camp. There is more depth in the slot. And one receiver aims to return at some point during the season to provide a needed jolt either on the outside or in the slot.

“I would say for the most part just steady. We have some guys that have been banged up, but have been fighting through some injuries,” wide receivers coach Maurice Harris said. “Been very proud of that. Have some guys like Noah, Brody Brumm, Khaleb Coleman that have been very, very healthy and very, very productive throughout fall camp. DeMario, we’ve kind of limited some of his live action just trying to keep him healthy. I would say steady for the most part with that group. We have an opportunity to be pretty effective with the receiver group with the experience we have coming back. We’ve just got to make sure we’re doing our part on a consistent basis.”

While the Flames added one high schooler to the receiving corps in the signing class, the depth that has been added is through the return of players, either from injuries or taking a season off.

“I think our depth is coming together,” Harris said. “We have some guys that have been very, very steady. Khaleb Coleman has really had an awesome summer camp for us.

“We’ve just got to continue to add depth to those guys and I think we’ll be a pretty effective group.”

WHO’S GONE

» Kevin Shaa (2021 stats: 28 catches, 516 yards, 18.4 average, 6 TD)

» DJ Stubbs (2021 stats: 21 catches, 342 yards, 16.3 average, 2 TD)

DEPTH CHART

X RECEIVER

1. Caleb Snead (6-3, 205, r-Sr., Campbell/Lynchburg)

2021 stats at Campbell: 73 catches, 1,067 yards, 14.8 average, 10 TD

Snead battled through an injury midway through training camp, but returned and participated in the team’s second scrimmage. The former Heritage High School standout provides Liberty with a proven weapon on the outside.

Snead was an FCS freshman All-American and added an All-American honor this past season. No other receiver on the Liberty roster has recorded a 1,000-yard season, and Snead has the ability to win 50-50 balls on a consistent basis and provides a big-play threat.

“I think the main thing, and I don’t know if it’s FBS or FCS, it’s just how we coach. We coach every single play and every single motion that you make on that play. Sometimes that may be difficult for a young man to accept when they first get here. I think he’s getting over the hump from that perspective to know that we’re coaching the action, but we love the player,” Snead said. “Sometimes some guys can get that confused for guys that are just coming into our program. We love every single guy that we coach, but we’re going to coach the action. Sometimes when we’re upset with the action, we’re going to let you know. I think he’s getting over the barrier right now, but he’s going to be a phenomenal football player. He has a skill set that’s awesome and a mindset that’s awesome when he’s locked in and focused.”

2. Noah Frith (6-4, 200, r-Jr., Woodstock High School/Woodstock, Georgia)

2021 stats: 16 catches, 189 yards, 11.8 average, 2 TD

Frith has remained healthy through the spring and training camp and worked with the first-team offense during the team’s open scrimmage. He has not opened a season healthy while at Liberty, and that appears to be changing with him taking better care of his body and avoiding the injury bug.

Frith’s length and speed gives Liberty a deep threat that can stretch the field on the outside.

“This is probably the first time that I’ve been here that Noah’s going to be ready for the first game. In ‘19, ‘20 and ‘21, he wasn’t ready for the first game. So now, this is going to be the first year that he’s ready,” Harris said. “I would say the biggest hurdle that Noah has jumped has been just his ability to play the next play. Noah is so hard on himself. When Noah screws up, before I get to him to explain what happened, he’s already telling me what’s going on. Sometimes that affects him in the next play and the next play and the next play. He’s gotten past that point where he can make a mistake, understand how to fix it and play the next play. That probably has been the most important or the thing that I’ve seen from Noah that stands out the most.”

3. Brody Brumm (6-0, 200, r-Sr., Winamac High School/Winamac, Indiana)

2021 stats: 8 catches, 135 yards, 16.9 average, 1 TD

Brumm started multiple times last season when the Flames opened the game in 12-personnel. He could again shine in that role, while also seeing more time in the spread sets.

Brumm, while not the biggest target, has a knack for finding the soft spots in defenses and can block with the best of them.

“I really trust Brody to do everything in the offense — slot, outside. Brody is an amazing young man that has just poured into the culture of this program, to do whatever it takes to make sure that we’re being successful on the field,” Harris said. “He’s a sneaky athlete, too. You look at the scrimmage the other day, Brody caught a 70-yard touchdown. I mean, he caught a 5-yard out basically and turned it into a 70-yard touchdown. He’s a sneaky athlete as well. He’s been doing well for us.”

Z RECEIVER

1. CJ Yarbrough (6-3, 195, r-Jr., East Limestone High School/Tanner, Alabama)

2021 stats: did not play

Yarbrough spent the 2021 season serving in the Army ROTC on campus. It allowed him to recover from the multitude of injuries he racked up over the 2020 campaign.

What will Yarbrough bring now that he’s back to the program? He can make spectacular catches on the perimeter and has the physical tools to make contested receptions over the middle.

“Just leadership, focus, drive. He’s one of the better leaders not only in that receiver room but on our team. Guys listen to him because not only does he talk the talk, but he walks the walk,” Harris said. “He’s going to give great effort every single day and he’s starting to come into his own. You can tell a little rust from being off a season and not being able to go through spring ball because of a hamstring injury, but he’s come into his own. Leadership, man. That’s why I depend on him for leadership, not just with the receiver room but our team. He’s one of the few guys that he will speak his mind in a respectful manner and not really think about what other people think.”

2. Khaleb Coleman (6-2, 230, r-Sr., Woodrow Wilson High School/Washington, D.C.)

2021 stats: 1 catch, 63 yards, 1 TD

Coleman was the feel-good story of 2021 when he caught a 63-yard touchdown from Nate Hampton in the Flames’ rout of UMass. Knee injuries derailed Coleman’s time on the field after the 2018 season, especially when the current staff expected him to contribute as a bigger outside receiver.

Coleman, with a healthy spring and a strong training camp, has emerged as a receiver who will be in the rotation throughout the season.

“First of all, I’m impressed with just his maturity of just being a man. He’s come a long way from just his social decisions, academics and now it’s starting to pay off on the football field. Khaleb has always been a young man that has a skill set that makes him an effective receiver,” Harris said. “Knowing what we’re doing in certain situations was a thing that kind of hampered him at times. Now, we track MAs every single day. Khaleb has yet to have an MA throughout this whole fall camp. I’m so excited for him from that perspective. That was the main thing about Khaleb - the talent has always been there, but can you trust him in certain situations? I believe just because he’s gotten every other thing in order, now the football is in order. Not only is he buying into the culture, he’s leading guys as well. I’m excited for him. I think the sky’s the limit for him this season, and more importantly for his life.”

SLOT RECEIVER

1. DeMario Douglas (5-8, 170, r-Soph., Mandarin High School/Jacksonville, Florida)

2021 stats: 52 catches, 701 yards, 13.5 average, 6 TD

Is there anything left to say about Douglas that hasn’t already been said before? He is the Flames’ best receiver and can turn a simple catch into a touchdown at any moment.

He served as DJ Stubbs’ backup over the last two seasons, and now is Douglas’ time to be the starter and primary option in the offense.

“Not only just him being in the slot, but also just when we’re in 12 personnel or we can put him outside in 11, it’s time for us really to highlight what he can do for us. He’s a special talent,” Harris said. “When he has the ball in his hands, the first guy rarely makes the tackle, and then we’ve got some guys to back him up a little bit as well when he needs a little blow. DeMario needs to be on the field, whether it’s 11, 12, 21, 20 personnel. He needs to be on the field. That’s what we’re going to do with him this year.”

2. Jaivian Lofton (6-1, 200, r-Jr., Chaffey College/Rancho Cucamonga, California)

2021 stats: 3 catches, 51 yards, 17.0 average, 1 TD

Injuries have kept Lofton off the field in each of the past two seasons. Heck, his first touchdown reception in a Liberty uniform resulted in him hurting his right knee.

If he stays healthy, he provides Liberty with a taller option in the slot (similar to CJ Daniels). That would be ideal for the Flames as Daniels recovers from ACL surgery.

“He was doing really well until he banged his knee up a couple of days ago, but he was doing really well for us. He’s a taller guy in the slot that can stretch the field vertically. For a taller guy, he can get in and out of breaks,” Harris said. “That’s the main thing, can he stay healthy throughout the season? Shoot, we’re expecting big things for Jaivian. When he’s healthy and moving right, man I tell you, he’s tough to handle. He really is.”

3. D’Wayne Crawford (5-6, 160, r-Jr., East Carolina/Concord, North Carolina)

2021 stats: no stats in 6 games

Crawford has been a special teams guy since he transferred from East Carolina. He has seen sporadic time in the offense in blowouts. Injuries could allow Crawford to get onto the field if Douglas needs a breather.

4. Kylen Austin (6-0, 155, r-Fr., St. Paul’s School/Baltimore, Maryland)

2021 stats: 1 catch, 33 yards

Austin gives Liberty another taller slot option. He began working in the slot in Daniels’ absence.

“Those guys are backing him up. Then we can do some other things with personnel,” Harris said. “We can bring a guy like Caleb Snead inside as well. You’ve got some guys that can come in and be effective for you on the inside. Brody Brumm, those guys can be effective on the inside for you.”

RECEIVER OR RUNNING BACK?

» Treon Sibley (6-0, 210, r-Soph., Coventry High School/Akron, Ohio)

2021 stats: 6 catches, 86 yards, 14.3 average, 1 TD

There was a major development during the team’s open scrimmage. Sibley, who has worked with the wide receivers since he arrived at Liberty, got carries at running back as the second and third option behind Dae Dae Hunter.

His move to the backfield comes as that group has dealt with injuries.

“I hope it’s not a permanent move. He was doing really well at receiver,” coach Hugh Freeze said. “ … Treon can do it and we’ve got to get him some reps there. We started that last Thursday or so. The expectation is that we will have him prepared in an emergency situation. Hopefully he can move back [to receiver] as we get healthier in that room again.”

It wouldn’t be shocking to see Sibley move back to wide receiver once the running back room gets back to full health.

“Treon Sibley has really steadily improved every single practice. He’s one of the guys that we use because he’s bought into the technique of playing receiver,” Harris said. “When he’s using great technique, he’s getting open. He’s fast enough to stack guys. …

“He wants to get in and compete. I love that about him. Treon has really come on with us from a standpoint of playmaking ability, a guy that we can trust outside that primarily last year we put him in 12 personnel. He’s doing a lot of both right now. He’s a guy that I expect to make some big-time plays this year.”

WILL PLAY WHEN MEDICALLY CLEARED

» CJ Daniels (6-2, 205, r-Soph., Parkview High School/Lilburn, Georgia)

2021 stats: 37 catches, 629 yards, 17.0 average, 7 TD

Daniels suffered a torn ACL at the beginning of spring practices. He walks without a brace throughout the team facility and constantly works on strengthening his knee.

So when will he be back? There is no rush. With the depth the Flames have now at receiver, he can be brought back at a normal pace and instantly get onto the field when he’s back to 100%.

“I don’t want to rush him, to be honest with you. He’s a super talent for us, he’s a leader on that field, and those guys respect him immensely. I don’t want to set that time table for him, so now if he doesn’t meet it, he’s feeling some kind of way about himself. Whenever he gets back, he’s going to play for us. There’s no question about that. I don’t know the time table,” Harris said.

“You want to get CJ on the field. Does he provide some depth at slot? Yes, he does. You want to get CJ on the field. He has a really good understanding of our offense. He’s a big-picture guy. He knows quarterback reads, he understands the O-line and the way they’re supposed to block. He can’t tell you the technique that they’re using, but he’s a big-picture guy. He understands the offense well.”

DEPTH RECEIVERS

» Markel Fortenberry (6-4, 185, Fr., Maryville High School/Maryville, Tennessee)

2020/21 stats at Maryville High: 80 catches, 1,146 yards, 14.3 average, 20 TD

Fortenberry was the only high schooler who signed in the latest recruiting cycle. He has the ideal size to make an impact and be an instant contributor.

Would it be ideal to redshirt Fortenberry with three seniors (Snead, Brumm and Coleman) in the rotation? Sure. But he could play immediately if he figures out the offense. Though, the depth can bring Fortenberry along and let him play in up to four games so he can retain his year of eligibility.

“I’ll tell you what, when he knows what to do, he’s special. He’s going to be special. He can catch the football, strong hands, runs really good routes,” Harris said. “Just learning our system and focusing in on every single play. Sometimes with those young guys, when they don’t know or are unsure, they kind of move a little slow at times. When he’s locked in and focused and knows exactly what he’s doing, he’s effective now. That was a good get for us.”

» Cole Peterlin (6-1, 195, Sr., Perkiomen Valley High School/Schwenksville, Pennsylvania)

2021 stats: no stats in 1 game

Peterlin caught everyone’s attention in the open scrimmage with an over-the-shoulder touchdown reception between a cornerback and a high safety. Then he also let a ball go through his hands that was returned for a touchdown.

He is a decathlete on the track team, so he has the speed to get behind the secondary. Peterlin worked with the second and third teams in the scrimmage.

“Cole Peterlin, who is a walk-on, has been very impressive as well,” Harris said.

» Eddie Ogle (5-9, 180, r-Soph., Liberty Christian Academy/Allentown, Pennsylvania)

2021 stats: no offensive stats in 11 games (1 solo tackle on special teams)

Ogle has been on special teams and will continue to work with those units again.

» Cade Rowland (5-7, 170, r-Soph., South Walton High School/Freeport, Florida)

2021 stats: no stats in 2 games

Rowland, like Ogle, has appeared on special teams. That will be the case again as he works with the scout team.

» Coleman Baker (5-11, 175, Fr., David Lipscomb Academy/Brentwood, Tennessee)

2021 stats at Lipscomb Academy: not available

Baker announced he was joining the program as a walk-on in late March.

» Mark Hutzel (6-0, 180, Fr., Martha Layne Collins High School/Louisville, Kentucky)

2021 stats at Collins High: not available

Hutzel was a two-sport star at Martha Layne Collins High, excelling in football and basketball, and arrived at Liberty as a preferred walk-on.