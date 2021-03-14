Liberty, a No. 13 seed in the Midwest Region, draws Oklahoma State in NCAA Tournament first round

Liberty was slotted in as a No. 13 seed in the Midwest Region and will play No. 4 seed Oklahoma State in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

The game will be played Friday in Indianapolis. The time and arena will be determined at a later time.

The Flames (23-5) secured the automatic bid into the NCAA Tournament by winning the ASUN Conference tournament title. Oklahoma State (20-8), led by Big 12 player of the year Cade Cunningham, advanced to the Big 12 tournament championship game and was an at-large bid.

Liberty has qualified for the NCAA Tournament in all three of its seasons as a member of the ASUN Conference (2019, 2020 and 2021). The Flames became the second program in league history to win three consecutive conference tournament titles, joining former member Belmont (2006 through 2008).

Liberty won three conference tournament championships as a Division I program between 1988 and 2018 when it was a member of the Big South Conference (1994, 2004 and 2013).