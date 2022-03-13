Liberty accepts at-large bid to WNIT

Liberty women’s basketball coach Carey Green made an impassioned plea for his team to receive an at-large bid to a postseason tournament after Wednesday’s loss in the ASUN Conference tournament semifinals. He felt his Flames, with a 27-4 record and a strong NET ranking, deserved to continue playing.

The NCAA Tournament selection committee passed on selecting Liberty as an at-large. The Women’s National Invitation Tournament didn’t.

Liberty accepted one of 34 at-large bids into the 64-team WNIT field Sunday evening. The Flames have to wait until 2 p.m. Monday when the locations, matchups and start times of the first-round games are revealed.

First-round games are scheduled to be played Wednesday through Friday.

The Flames are making their first postseason appearance since the 2018 NCAA Tournament. They had not advanced to either the NCAA Tournament or WNIT since joining the ASUN for the 2018-19 season.

Liberty is making its third appearance in the WNIT. The Flames previously played in the WNIT in the 2010-11 and 2015-16 seasons, and those appearances ended in first-round road losses to Charlotte and Villanova, respectively.

The Flames are one of two ASUN teams playing in the WNIT.

Jacksonville State, which defeated Liberty 59-57 in the ASUN tournament semifinal round, received the league’s automatic bid into the WNIT.

The Gamecocks (24-7) were the No. 1 seed from the West Division and fell to ASUN regular-season champion FGCU in the tournament championship game.

FGCU received a No. 12 seed in the NCAA Tournament’s Spokane Region and will play Virginia Tech in the first round.

The Eagles (29-2) spent most of the season ranked in both the Associated Press and coaches Top 25 polls. Liberty never cracked the top 25 of both polls, but spent a good portion of league play receiving votes in the polls.

In fact, the Flames were second in receiving votes in the coaches poll for several weeks leading into a highly anticipated second regular-season matchup against FGCU in late February at Liberty Arena.

Liberty’s resume features a Quadrant 1 victory over Virginia Tech, which received an at-large bid and No. 5 seed in the Spokane Region of the NCAA Tournament. However, the Flames went 0-3 against other Quad 1 and 2 teams, and they posted a 23-1 mark against Quad 3 and 4 teams.

Liberty is led by forwards Mya Berkman and Bridgette Rettstatt, who lead the team in both scoring and rebounding.

Guard Dee Brown was named to the ASUN all-tournament team after leading the team with 13.5 points, 3.5 assists and 1.5 steals in two tournament games. She was second on the team by grabbing seven rebounds per contest.

The Flames’ four losses were by a combined 16 points.

Liberty is one of four teams from the commonwealth in the WNIT field.

Norfolk State received the automatic bid from the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference. The Spartans (17-11) tied with Howard and Morgan State for the regular-season title. They fell to Howard in the MEAC title game.

VCU and Old Dominion received at-large bids.

The Rams (15-11) finished fourth in the Atlantic 10 Conference regular-season standings and lost to Dayton, 52-48, in the A10 title game.

The Monarchs (23-9) were third in the Conference USA East Division standings and lost to North Texas in the C-USA quarterfinals.

