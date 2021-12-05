 Skip to main content
Liberty accepts invitation to LendingTree Bowl
Liberty Army Football

Liberty linebacker Storey Jackson celebrates after a play during a game against Army in Lynchburg, Va. at Williams Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021.

 Kendall Warner

Liberty’s third trip to the FBS postseason will not be to the Cure Bowl.

The Flames, instead of traveling to Orlando, are heading to Mobile, Alabama, to play in the LendingTree Bowl. They will face Eastern Michigan of the Mid-American Conference at 5:45 p.m. on Dec. 18 inside South Alabama’s Hancock Whitney Stadium.

The game will be broadcast on ESPN.

“Liberty is honored and grateful to be invited to participate in the 2021 LendingTree Bowl,” Liberty AD Ian McCaw said in a release. “We look forward to a strong showing from Flames Nation in Mobile as we have a large alumni base in Alabama and the Southeast.”

Liberty (7-5) is the third current FBS team to become bowl eligible in each of its first three seasons since transitioning from the FCS to FBS. The other two are Marshall and Appalachian State.

EMU (7-5) finished in a tie for fourth in the MAC West Division standings.

The teams have met once previously on Oct. 14, 1989. It was the Flames’ first win over a Division I-A team with a 25-24 triumph over EMU in Ypsilanti, Michigan.

The 1989 season was the Flames' first at the I-AA level.

