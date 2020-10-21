Liberty adds UMass back to 2020 football schedule

UMass announced one month ago it was reversing course and looking to play football this fall as more and more conferences elected to piece together shortened schedules through the coronavirus pandemic.

Liberty athletic director Ian McCaw immediately touched base with his counterpart at UMass, Ryan Bamford, and the two began discussions surrounding the FBS independent programs potentially playing Thanksgiving weekend. The original schedule for both teams featured the Minutemen traveling to Lynchburg to play the Flames on Nov. 28.

The two programs nailed down the date Wednesday. Liberty will play UMass at noon on Black Friday at Williams Stadium. It is the third in a 10-game series between the teams slated to be played through the 2027 season.

“We decided to go ahead and play it on the scheduled weekend,” McCaw said in a phone interview, adding UMass requested the Black Friday date.

The game is slated to be streamed on ESPN3.

Two of Liberty’s first three home games were moved to a linear network. The Flames played on ESPNU against FIU and on ESPN2 against Louisiana-Monroe.

“We’ve requested that consideration for a linear game, but right now it’s on ESPN3,” McCaw said.