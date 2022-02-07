Liberty aims to 'dilute' Asadullah's effectiveness for Lipscomb

Lipscomb’s Ahsan Asadullah is the last of a dying breed in the ASUN Conference.

The imposing 6-foot-9, 275-pound center is one of only a handful of back-to-the-basket players in the mid-major league. He commands a significant amount of attention on the low block, and his ability to deftly find an open teammate out of double teams makes him one of the more intriguing players in the ASUN.

His presence alone could make Liberty coach Ritchie McKay worry about Tuesday’s matchup between the Flames and Bisons at 7 p.m. inside Liberty Arena. It is the surrounding cast that has shown flashes of being able to produce, even though the record does not reflect their play.

“They play through Ahsan, and rightfully so,” McKay said Monday. “Not only is he a very prolific and efficient scorer around the basket, he is an elite passer. You can’t play him one way, like you can’t bring a double team every time, you can’t play him one-on-one consistently. You’ve got to try and dilute his effectiveness because there’s nothing you can do to take him away, he’s that good of a player.”

Asadullah’s numbers have been hurt this season because of an eight-game absence during nonconferece play. He was forced to undergo surgery for a torn meniscus, and the Bisons (10-15, 3-7 ASUN) lost six of those eight games.

He has easily been Lipscomb’s best player in league play with averages of 15.4 points, 9.1 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game.

Seven of the Bisons’ 10 league games have been decided by six points or fewer.

“Lipscomb, Eastern Kentucky, those are two of the teams that are better than what the eye indicates because they have yet to play with their full complement of personnel,” McKay said. “This ASUN Tournament, when we get there, will be incredibly competitive because there’s going to be some four, five and six seeds that are going to beat some people because of how talented they are and how well-coached.”

Liberty (17-7, 8-1) has developed a rivalry with Lipscomb since joining the ASUN for the 2018-19 season. The geographically spread-out league didn’t present natural rivalries that the Flames had in the Big South Conference (Radford, VMI, Longwood, Winthrop and Coastal Carolina come to mind), and the Flames and Bisons quickly forged strong play immediately.

The Flames defeated the Bisons in back-to-back ASUN tournament title games, and Liberty owns a 5-3 record against Lipscomb since joining the league.

Quality post play has epitomized the matchups between the teams, and Tuesday isn’t expected to be any different. Asadullah and Valparaiso transfer Jacob Ognacevic prevent a potent 1-2 punch in the post, while Liberty’s Blake Preston is expected to get more playing time with Asadullah on the floor.

Preston played a season-low 4 minutes, 15 seconds in Saturday’s win at Eastern Kentucky. That was dedicated by EKU putting the 6-foot-7 Michael Moreno at center, and the Flames needing to counter with Kyle Rode and Shiloh Robinson playing more minutes at the position.

“Blake will be big in his matchup with Asadullah. I anticipate playing him more,” McKay said.

Preston averages 6.1 points and 4.6 rebounds in 13.6 minutes per game. Those numbers jump significantly to 17.9 points and 13.5 rebounds per 40 minutes.

“I know when he does play, he positively affects us,” McKay said of Preston.

Lipscomb’s guard play features juniors Greg Jones and KJ Johnson and freshmen Will Pruitt and Tre Benham. Pruitt is second on the team in scoring in league play at 13.6 points per game and he’s shooting 50.6% from the field against ASUN foes.

Pruitt also is averaging three assists per game.

It wouldn’t be surprising to see Joseph Venzant match up with Pruitt during Tuesday’s game. Venzant, a freshman as well, leads the ASUN in defensive rating (90.3) and defensive plus/minus (plus-2.0) as he continues to evolve into the Flames’ top perimeter defender.

“His competitive desire to be great is tremendous,” McKay said of Venzant. “He’s got a willingness and an ownership on the defensive end that I think far exceeds any freshman I’ve seen in this defensive system since I’ve been in the system. That will tell you how much I think of him. … I love where he’s going. I think he’s a future all-conference player.”

