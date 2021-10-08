Liberty aims to protect the ball against opportunistic Middle Tennessee

He is third on the team in rushing behind tailbacks Chaton Mobley (176 yards on 29 attempts) and Amir Rasul (108 yards on 42 attempts).

“Yes, they have powerful backs, but you’ve got to have an element of being able to run the quarterback in the plus-one run game,” defensive coordinator Scott Symons said. “Now that creates a whole 'nother layer to me of their offense, so now we’ve got to prepare for all the zone read issues, then all the other different types of Q Counters, power reads, things that you’re going to get as well the ability to throw RPOs, boots, sprint-outs and still be able to max protect. I think it just makes their offense even more multiple once you have a quarterback that’s not stagnant in the pocket.”

Cunningham threw five touchdown passes in a three-point loss to Charlotte, and the running game was able to get going against Marshall.

Mobley had his best game of the young season with 132 yards on 15 carries.

It was a welcomed sight for MTSU, which is averaging 99 rushing yards per game this season.

Liberty allows 115 rushing yards per game, good for 34th in the nation, and the Flames rank in the top 12 in total yards allowed (sixth at 266.4), points allowed (ninth at 14.6) and sacks per game (12th at 3.4).

“I think it’s going to be an adjustment game that you’ve got to figure out kind of what their flavor is and what their mode of attack is on us for this given week,” Freeze said.

