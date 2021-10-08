Liberty aims to protect the ball against opportunistic Middle Tennessee

Malik Willis’ objective in the early stages of the 2021 campaign has centered on making better decisions inside and outside the pocket. The Liberty quarterback has made sure he delivers passes where only his receivers can catch it, and he has prioritized not allowing the ball out of his grasp when he’s either scrambling for yards or in the pocket waiting for routes to develop.
Willis has only fumbled the ball once through five weeks after leading the nation with 10 fumbles in 2020. He has grasped the value in holding onto the ball.
Middle Tennessee, on the other hand, has seized on capitalizing on loose balls.
The Blue Raiders have recovered 10 fumbles and are among the nation’s leaders with a plus-10 turnover margin through five weeks.
“They do a great job, especially when they bring pressure. They play off [in coverage], so they break [on the ball] really easy,” Willis said ahead of the Flames’ 3:30 p.m. Saturday Homecoming matchup with Middle Tennessee. “Just got to be careful and know they’re trying to come and get the ball, and just take care of it, make the right reads and just holding on to it even when we’re running it and focusing on not turning the ball over. I think they had six versus Marshall and that’s really impressive. That’s really cool. We’ve just got to focus on that all week.”
The Blue Raiders (2-3, 1-2 Conference USA) forced six turnovers in last weekend’s victory over Marshall. They recovered four fumbles and capitalized on two interceptions to hold off the Thundering Herd’s late comeback attempt.
Liberty (4-1) has been able to take care of the ball through five weeks. The Flames have lost two fumbles on offense and a third miscue came on a muffed punt, and opponents have scored six points off those mistakes. (Old Dominion and Syracuse each scored a field goal following Liberty turnovers.)
“That’s one thing that we focus on every day and that’s one thing that is Coach [Hugh] Freeze’s … No. 1 goal, take care of the ball,” wide receiver CJ Daniels said. “Without the ball, we can’t make anything happen. Protecting the ball is really a major thing going into any of the games.”
MTSU didn’t completely capitalize on Marshall’s six turnovers by only scoring seven points off those six miscues, but the extra possessions allowed the Blue Raiders’ offense to gain more confidence with quarterback Chase Cunningham leading the way.
Cunningham has thrown seven touchdown passes over the past two weeks in helping reenergize an offense that was stagnant in losses to Virginia Tech and UTSA.
Cunningham, who replaced N.C. State transfer Bailey Hockman, gives MTSU a more viable threat in the run game and allows the RPO-based offense to thrive.
He is third on the team in rushing behind tailbacks Chaton Mobley (176 yards on 29 attempts) and Amir Rasul (108 yards on 42 attempts).
“Yes, they have powerful backs, but you’ve got to have an element of being able to run the quarterback in the plus-one run game,” defensive coordinator Scott Symons said. “Now that creates a whole 'nother layer to me of their offense, so now we’ve got to prepare for all the zone read issues, then all the other different types of Q Counters, power reads, things that you’re going to get as well the ability to throw RPOs, boots, sprint-outs and still be able to max protect. I think it just makes their offense even more multiple once you have a quarterback that’s not stagnant in the pocket.”
Cunningham threw five touchdown passes in a three-point loss to Charlotte, and the running game was able to get going against Marshall.
Mobley had his best game of the young season with 132 yards on 15 carries.
It was a welcomed sight for MTSU, which is averaging 99 rushing yards per game this season.
Liberty allows 115 rushing yards per game, good for 34th in the nation, and the Flames rank in the top 12 in total yards allowed (sixth at 266.4), points allowed (ninth at 14.6) and sacks per game (12th at 3.4).
“I think it’s going to be an adjustment game that you’ve got to figure out kind of what their flavor is and what their mode of attack is on us for this given week,” Freeze said.