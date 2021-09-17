Liberty aims to slow down ODU's run attack that can put 'stress' on the defense

Scott Symons’ preparation for Old Dominion was more extensive than any other team on the early portion of Liberty’s football schedule. The Monarchs were one of three FBS teams not to play in the coronavirus pandemic-altered 2020 campaign, plus ODU also had a new coach in Ricky Rahne.
That meant Symons and his defensive staff watched the 2019 film from both ODU and Penn State. Rahne was the offensive coordinator for the Nittany Lions in 2018 and ’19, and the ODU film was needed to see the type of athletes the Monarchs had and how they would fit into Rahne’s schemes.
The extra time spent in the film room allowed Symons to understand the challenge the Monarchs would present to the Flames. ODU’s run-heavy attack in matchups against Wake Forest and Hampton have allowed Symons to have a clearer picture of how to prepare for Saturday’s 6 p.m. matchup at Williams Stadium.
“I think we have a good understanding and philosophy of where they come from,” Symons said.
Rahne was hired to replace Bobby Wilder on Dec. 9, 2019, and he was gearing up to lead the Monarchs until the program elected to not play in 2020 during the height of the coronavirus pandemic.
His first two games leading the Monarchs have led to a run-heavy attack that has generated impressive numbers.
ODU (1-1) set a single-game school record with 358 rushing yards in a 47-7 win over Hampton. The Monarchs opened the season with a 42-10 loss at Wake Forest, but they still managed 145 rushing yards.
The attack is led by redshirt sophomore Elijah Davis. Davis, who graduated from Heritage High School in 2018 after setting three single-season VHSL records in a spectacular 2017 season, leads the Monarchs with 178 rushing yards and is averaging 8.9 yards per carry
He has done most of his damage in the first quarter, racking up 129 yards and a touchdown on 11 attempts.
However, Davis’ status is unclear heading into his return to Lynchburg. He did not play in the 2018 contest that saw Liberty win 52-10 in its inaugural FBS season, and the 5-foot-10, 209-pound Davis suffered an undisclosed injury against Hampton.
Davis slammed into the brick wall near the corner of the end zone on his touchdown run and then needed trainers to look at his right leg later in the matchup with the Pirates.
Rahne did not reveal the extent of Davis’ injury.
“I haven’t talked to him recently. I did hear he got banged up a little bit, but hopefully he’s able to play this week. It will be a real exciting moment to play against him,” Liberty cornerback Chris Megginson said. Megginson and Davis were teammates at Heritage for the 2016 and ’17 seasons. “ … He’s a great, great person, a great kid. Just knowing him ever since we grew up, he’s not a selfish person. He’s always caring about others and he’s a family person. He always looks out for family and friends and does whatever he can to help other people.”
If Davis is unable to go, Blake Watson and Jon-Luke Peaker will likely get the majority of the snaps at running back. However, the offensive look will be tailored to quarterback D.J. Mack Jr.’s strengths.
Mack rushed for 57 yards and three scores against Hampton.
“I think any time you’ve got the ability to run the quarterback, that puts a stress on defenses. They’ve got a very talented athlete at the quarterback position that can run it and throw it,” Symons said. “Obviously that’s a part of their offense is running the quarterback — a big part. They’ve got a big O-line and obviously they’re going to try and move us around and push on us, and we’ve got to take the fight to them. I do think it’s going to be a very physical football game.”
Mack, a transfer from UCF, hasn’t been steady throwing the ball through two weeks. He has completed only 42% of his passes for 201 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions.
Liberty’s defense, which ranks in the top 15 nationally in rushing, scoring and total defense, held Troy to 21 rushing yards last weekend.
ODU had 120 rushing yards in the first half against Wake Forest, but had to abandon the run trailing by 25 points.
That will be Liberty’s goal in making Mack have to beat the Flames through the air.
“Pretty much just keep the quarterback or LaLa just contained really and just keep them not be able to run up the middle or the inside zone, which is pretty much what they want to do,” Megginson said of defending ODU. “Pretty much beat them with speed. … We’re going to come at them and beat them with speed and technique.”