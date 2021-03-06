Liberty, already locked into NCAA Tournament, still seeks third straight ASUN tourney title

Liberty’s past three trips to conference tournament title games — 2018 in the Big South Conference and 2019 and '20 as a member of the ASUN Conference — have featured waves of anticipation and excitement. The butterflies feverishly circle in the gut right before the opening tip. Each possession serves to add more intensity and tension as the Flames battle for a chance to advance to the NCAA Tournament in the one-bid leagues.
There won’t be that same type of urgency or hoopla Sunday when Liberty faces North Alabama for the ASUN tournament title inside UNF Arena in Jacksonville, Florida. The game is being televised on ESPN at 2 p.m., and there undoubtedly will be diehard college basketball fans watching to see who wins the league championship.
There’s one important element missing though: The automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament isn’t on the line. The championship contest’s climactic conclusion, where the winning team rushes the floor and celebrates wildly as a ticket to the Big Dance is punched, is gone.
Liberty, on Friday evening, became the first Division I team to lock its spot into this year’s NCAA Tournament, two days before the first wave of conference championship games. How did that happen? North Alabama, which is in the third year of a four-year transition from Division II to Division I, is not eligible for the NCAA Tournament until 2023.
No matter what transpires over 40 minutes Sunday, Liberty is putting its dancing shoes on again after winning the outright regular-season title and advancing to the conference title game.
“I think there’s a little bit of that burden taken off our shoulders,” Liberty coach Ritchie McKay said Saturday, likening the situation to when he was an associate head coach at the University of Virginia for six seasons and knowing the Cavaliers were locked into the NCAA Tournament no matter what happened in the ACC Tournament.
“With that being said, what you do every day is more important than what you do every once in a while, and we want to keep improving. Though we know we’re going to the Tournament, which is great and it’s a blessing, we’re grateful to have a chance to win another conference tournament championship.”
Liberty, despite the luxury of not needing a victory to advance to the NCAA Tournament, wants to enter the Big Dance on a winning note.
“I’m still going in trying to win,” senior Elijah Cuffee said. “I just want to feel like I’m just punching my ticket after winning the game if we can pull it out.”
The Flames (22-5) are seeking their third consecutive ASUN tournament title, hoping to join former league member Belmont (2006 through 2008) as the only programs to win three straight league tourney titles.
FGCU, the last team prior to Liberty to win back-to-back titles (in 2016 and 2017), lost in its bid for a three-peat with a 108-96 loss to Lipscomb in the 2018 title game.
“This is a chance for us to keep getting better and win both our regular season and [tournament] championship, which in past history has meant more to the selection committee than just winning one or the other,” McKay said. “I feel like there’s opportunities for us still that are afforded to us in this game. Hopefully we have a sense of urgency in our approach that warrants the standard being adhered to.”
A Liberty victory would certainly look better on its resume heading into Selection Sunday when seeding for the NCAA Tournament is revealed. Liberty, as a 12 seed in 2019, upset Mississippi State in the first round for the program’s first victory in the prestigious tournament.
The Flames, according to the latest bracket predictions, could be a 13 or a 14 seed.
“Obviously you want to be able to get the highest seed you can to get the best matchup you can,” Cuffee said. “Obviously we want to win this game. We want to get it done and have both of those on our resume. That’s important.”
Cuffee cemented his place in program history in Friday’s 77-64 victory over Stetson in the conference semifinals. The 6-foot-4 guard won his 103rd career game to become the program’s all-time winningest player. He is the first in program history to appear in a conference title game in all four of his years at Liberty.
“I can’t really wrap my head around that,” Cuffee said.
But he doesn’t want to simply advance to the NCAA Tournament. He wants to earn the right to participate by winning the ASUN for the third straight season.
“I think it’s a little different feel than what we’re used to. We’re coming from a one-bid league and you’re not used to going to the championship, playing and knowing that you’re going to advance. That’s a little different,” Cuffee said. “ … Obviously you want to win, that’s the goal going into the game.”
Cuffee, the ASUN defensive player of the year, has plenty of help to win a third straight tournament title. Darius McGhee, the league’s player of the year, is averaging 15.4 points and is among the national leaders with 89 3-pointers.
Chris Parker, Blake Preston, Kyle Rode and Keegan McDowell join Cuffee as players averaging more than 6.5 points per game.
Role players Shiloh Robinson and Drake Dobbs have provided valuable minutes and production in the quarterfinals and semifinals.
Standing in Liberty’s way is North Alabama (13-10), a team that hadn’t won an ASUN tourney game prior to this week. The Lions, along with fellow Division I newcomer Bellarmine, have transferred their strong pedigrees from the Division II ranks into nearly instant success in the NCAA’s top classification.
UNA has never beaten Liberty on the hardwood, losing all six matchups dating back to the 2018-19 campaign.
“It takes a special effort to beat Liberty,” UNA redshirt senior forward Peyton Youngblood said Friday night. Youngblood scored 26 points to lead five players in double figures in a 96-81 victory over FGCU. “You have to rise to the occasion.”
The Lions and Flames met less than two weeks ago inside Liberty Arena, and the Flames swept both games by identical scores of 74-54. Those were the seventh and eighth victories in Liberty’s current 11-game winning streak.
“Liberty, to me, is the epitome of efficiency on offense. They are surgical. I use that term a lot when I talk about them,” North Alabama coach Tony Pujol said.
The Flames rank in the top 15 in five major national offensive categories — fourth in assist-to-turnover ratio (1.64), seventh in scoring margin (plus-15.7), 10th in 3-pointers per game (10.3), 12th in 3-point field goal percentage (39.0) and 15th in field-goal percentage (49.2).
“You’ve really got to be locked in and you’ve got to lock for the whole possession because they’re going to keep at you until they figure out where the weakness is," Pujol added. "That’s going to be our challenge on Sunday. Do we have the grit and the fortitude to compete for the 40 minutes? That’s my thing. My thing is that’s the challenge we’re going to put to our guys.”
The setbacks against the Flames marked the last time UNA tasted defeat. The Lions ended the regular season by defeating Lipscomb and topped North Florida and FGCU to reach Sunday’s tourney title game.
Pujol said his team was as connected in those two losses that were part of a seven-game skid as it was during a six-game winning streak near the beginning of league play.
What was the difference?
“The trip to Liberty, you were playing against a team that, in my opinion, right now is playing NCAA Tournament ball,” Pujol said.
“As far as what we learned when we came back from there, hey man, you better be efficient, because if you’re not, they can do some damage.”