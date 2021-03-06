Liberty, already locked into NCAA Tournament, still seeks third straight ASUN tourney title

FGCU, the last team prior to Liberty to win back-to-back titles (in 2016 and 2017), lost in its bid for a three-peat with a 108-96 loss to Lipscomb in the 2018 title game.

“This is a chance for us to keep getting better and win both our regular season and [tournament] championship, which in past history has meant more to the selection committee than just winning one or the other,” McKay said. “I feel like there’s opportunities for us still that are afforded to us in this game. Hopefully we have a sense of urgency in our approach that warrants the standard being adhered to.”

A Liberty victory would certainly look better on its resume heading into Selection Sunday when seeding for the NCAA Tournament is revealed. Liberty, as a 12 seed in 2019, upset Mississippi State in the first round for the program’s first victory in the prestigious tournament.

The Flames, according to the latest bracket predictions, could be a 13 or a 14 seed.

“Obviously you want to be able to get the highest seed you can to get the best matchup you can,” Cuffee said. “Obviously we want to win this game. We want to get it done and have both of those on our resume. That’s important.”