Liberty and Coastal Carolina bring must-see matchup to Cure Bowl

Pick up a publication from this week or click onto your favorite sports-centric website within the past several days. There will more than likely be a ranking of how the bowl games stack up this season, with writers offering their thoughts on each matchup.
Typically those lists have the marquee bowls at the top because of the prestige of those games and the blue blood programs playing in them.
The Cure Bowl traditionally isn’t listed very high. Some years it may get into the mid-20s or even the teens, but that’s it. The bowl game is overshadowed on the particular day it is being held.
Not this season.
The Cure Bowl, which kicks off at 7:30 p.m. Saturday on ESPN, features two of this season’s Group of Five darlings in No. 9 Coastal Carolina (11-0) and No. 23 Liberty (9-1) at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida. It is the only bowl matchup outside of the New Year’s Six that boasts two teams ranked in the Associated Press Top 25 poll, and it is a game every person who has ranked the bowls wants to watch.
“It’s a lot of excitement. It’s a lot of energy and a lot of vibes in the locker room,” Liberty safety JaVon Scruggs said. “We were supposed to play them Dec. 5 and didn’t get to because of COVID, but we regained another opportunity for the postseason to go out there and play them in a bowl game, two Top 25 teams, and it’s just a lot of excitement and a lot of energy and positive vibes that surround this building right here that we’re going to take with us down to Orlando.”
Sports Illustrated’s Ross Dellinger ranked the Cure Bowl as his most-anticipated bowl game of the season. Other outlets such as ESPN, CBS Sports and The Athletic rank it as the most-desired bowl game to watch outside of the New Year’s Six bowls.
There was substantial hype preceding the team’s scheduled Dec. 5 meeting that was canceled because of a COVID outbreak on the Liberty roster.
That hype has returned with the two rivals meeting for the first time since 2016.
“We feel like this is going to be a great game, a great game to watch,” Coastal defensive tackle CJ Brewer said. “We’re a little upset that we could not play them on Dec. 5, but everything happens for a reason. There was a bigger picture, I guess. It’s part of it. We’re ready for them. We know they’re a great opponent.”
Liberty and Coastal, who have played to a 7-7 draw in the previous 14 meetings, have captivated the college football world this season with electric offenses, stifling defenses and heroic plays.
Neither team had sniffed the Top 25 rankings before this season. They are still younglings in the FBS ranks (Coastal joined the Sun Belt Conference in 2017 and Liberty became an FBS independent in 2018), and fans are getting to know how fun it is to watch these teams play.
“I think it’s a great thing for us and a great thing for them as we’re both building our programs and we’re trying to establish our identities at the FBS,” Coastal coach Jamey Chadwell said. “This is only going to help that, solidify that playing in front of a national audience in a great bowl game. I think that’s just going to benefit us down the line as we continue to build our programs and make us respected across the country where every year we’re hopefully for those Top 25s and hopefully great bowl games like we’re in now.”
Chadwell spoke at length about containing Liberty quarterback Malik Willis back in early December, and that facet of the gameplan hasn’t changed one bit.
Willis emerged in his first season as a starter as a bonafide dual-threat signal caller. He has accounted for 30 touchdowns (20 passing and 10 rushing) and is the only quarterback ranked in the top 50 in the nation in rushing yards with 807.
He has plenty of weapons to help him out, with running back Joshua Mack (692 yards and four touchdowns) and five wide receivers who have combined for 1,651 yards and 13 touchdowns (DJ Stubbs, DeMario Douglas, Kevin Shaa, Noah Frith and CJ Yarbrough).
“I’m excited, man. We kind of were definitely looking forward to playing them that first game. We have a deep-rooted rivalry with them,” said Coastal defensive end Tarron Jackson, who was named the Sun Belt defensive player of the year after posting 13.5 tackles for a loss and 8.5 sacks.
“We’re definitely disappointed that we didn’t get to play them the first time, so we’re ready for them this time.”
Liberty ranks seventh in the nation in total defense and boasts a potent pass rush, with Durrell Johnson and TreShaun Clark leading the way. Johnson has 11 tackles for a loss and eight sacks, while Clark has nine TFLs and 4.5 sacks.
“They’re definitely strong up front. They have some really good guys on the edge that can get in the backfield and cause some disruptions,” Coastal quarterback Grayson McCall said. McCall, the Sun Belt offensive player of the year, has thrown for 2,170 yards, 23 touchdowns and only two interceptions. “I’m really confident in our offensive line and what they’re going to do. They’re going to handle business. For us to kind of just prevent those situations, be great on first down, no penalties and just be great and not get behind the sticks to where we get in those third-and-long situations.”
Coastal has run the table so far this season with victories at Kansas and Louisiana, a home triumph over Appalachian State, and the thrilling 22-17 win over BYU in a game that was played Dec. 5, a little more than 48 hours after Liberty had to cancel its trip.
The Chanticleers needed big fourth-quarter plays to top the Cougars and Troy the following week, and Liberty has experienced similar euphoria this season.
The Flames recorded their biggest victory in program history on Nov. 7 with a 38-35 triumph at Virginia Tech on Alex Barbir’s 51-yard field goal with one second remaining. That came the week Liberty was ranked for the first time in program history.
Liberty hadn’t defeated an ACC team prior to 2020, and it has two such victories this season over Syracuse and Virginia Tech.
The Flames had a field goal blocked in the final minutes at North Carolina State that prevented them from completing the ACC trifecta and potentially entering this bowl game undefeated.
Chadwell and Liberty coach Hugh Freeze have said the series rivalry will only be amplified with the Cure Bowl matchup, and it will only help in the programs building for the future.
“Obviously there’s a history there. … In talking to the people that experienced it, it had all the traits of every rivalry I’ve ever been a part of. I get that and understand that,” Freeze said. “Ultimately when the ball’s kicked off, all of the things that go into a rivalry probably just fade away and it comes down to who’s going to execute and make the fewest mistakes. I do think there will be a little extra energy in this game, whether because it’s a rivalry game in people’s minds or big bowl game that matches two Top 25 teams. I don’t know that we need any more than that for it to be a little more energy and juice in it.”