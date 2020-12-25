Liberty and Coastal Carolina bring must-see matchup to Cure Bowl

Sports Illustrated’s Ross Dellinger ranked the Cure Bowl as his most-anticipated bowl game of the season. Other outlets such as ESPN, CBS Sports and The Athletic rank it as the most-desired bowl game to watch outside of the New Year’s Six bowls.

There was substantial hype preceding the team’s scheduled Dec. 5 meeting that was canceled because of a COVID outbreak on the Liberty roster.

That hype has returned with the two rivals meeting for the first time since 2016.

“We feel like this is going to be a great game, a great game to watch,” Coastal defensive tackle CJ Brewer said. “We’re a little upset that we could not play them on Dec. 5, but everything happens for a reason. There was a bigger picture, I guess. It’s part of it. We’re ready for them. We know they’re a great opponent.”

Liberty and Coastal, who have played to a 7-7 draw in the previous 14 meetings, have captivated the college football world this season with electric offenses, stifling defenses and heroic plays.

Neither team had sniffed the Top 25 rankings before this season. They are still younglings in the FBS ranks (Coastal joined the Sun Belt Conference in 2017 and Liberty became an FBS independent in 2018), and fans are getting to know how fun it is to watch these teams play.