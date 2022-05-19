Liberty and its pitching faces strong-hitting Georgia to open Durham Regional

Dot Richardson has spent the past couple of seasons attempting to get Georgia on the Liberty softball schedule. The Flames have faced every other Southeastern Conference program since Richardson’s arrival in 2014, with the Bulldogs being the lone holdout from the sport’s premier league.

Richardson views it as “a blessing” Liberty and Georgia hadn’t come to an agreement to meet in the regular season. There is unfamiliarity when it comes to what each team’s pitchers will throw and how the squads will attack with runners on base.

The Flames (43-16) and Bulldogs (40-16) meet for the inaugural time in the opener of the Durham Regional. The matchup, scheduled for noon Friday at Duke Softball Stadium in Durham, North Carolina, features one of the nation’s top power-hitting teams (Georgia) and a team among the nation’s best in shutouts (Liberty).

“I’ve got a really good feeling about it though, because they haven’t seen our pitching, either. It’s going to be a lot of fun,” Richardson said. “Duke is such a strong team, highly ranked, so to know their nuances, to go through their lineup, I think is really key for us. Us not playing Georgia is a blessing.”

Liberty and Duke, the regional host and No. 12 overall seed in this season’s Division I tournament, met April 20 in Lynchburg with the Flames claiming an 8-3 triumph. It was Liberty’s second win over a Top 25 team this season.

The Blue Devils clubbed one home run in the game. It was one of 32 surrendered by Liberty pitching this season, and the Flames will face a potent and powerful Georgia lineup in the regional opener.

The Bulldogs have hit 101 homers this season, which is good for the sixth-most in Division I, and rank seventh nationally in slugging percentage (.601) and eighth in runs per game (6.91).

Georgia, as a team, boasts a .326 batting average. That mark is 12th in the nation.

“They have some very good hitters,” Liberty sophomore right-hander Karlie Keeney said, “so I’m excited for the challenge to get to throw against them.”

The four Georgia players selected to the all-SEC teams combined for 60 home runs. Third baseman Sara Mosley hit a team-high 17 homers and drove in 52 runs while hitting .430, and center fielder Jayda Kearney drove in a team-best 54 runs to go along with a .372 batting average and 15 homers.

Designated player Lacey Fincher has 16 homers and 46 RBIs and second baseman Sydney Kuma is hitting .353 with 12 homers and 39 RBIs.

“The key this weekend is pitching,” Liberty senior left-hander Emily Kirby, the two-time ASUN Conference pitcher of the year, said.

Kirby, Keeney and the rest of the Liberty pitching staff have combined for 16 shutouts, a number that’s good for 14th best in the nation. The Flames rank 29th nationally with a 2.26 ERA.

Kirby is 13-5 with a 2.03 ERA, five shutouts, 118 strikeouts and 55 walks in 100 innings. Keeney picked up two victories in the ASUN tournament and is 19-7 with a 2.37 ERA, seven shutouts, 100 strikeouts and 45 walks in 168 ⅓ innings.

“This is my favorite time of the year,” Keeney said. “I think just the opportunity to show what you have and go out there. We have nothing to lose. I think just going out there, giving it your best and showing what you can do.”

The Bulldogs, conversely, have struggled in the circle. They have a 4.05 team ERA and haven’t recorded a shutout since March 19 against Illinois.

Liberty is averaging 5.86 runs per game this season and posted 4.25 runs in its four losses to SEC teams. The Flames lost high-scoring affairs to Missouri (6-5) and Arkansas (14-9), and were held in check in setbacks to Kentucky (3-1) and Tennessee (7-2).

The Flames said earlier this week they felt the energy, even in the loss to Tennessee, wasn’t lacking. The high energy level was evident in the three victories during the ASUN tournament, and Richardson said the energy, or lack thereof, is evident in the wins and losses.

“If we keep bringing that energy, just like we had in the ASUN tournament, the energy was up the whole weekend. … If we maintain energy and come in there like first inning loud and aggressive, then I think we’ll really benefit from that,” Kirby said. “Just maintaining the energy, and if we do get behind or if something stops the momentum, then we’ve got to find another way to pick it back up.”

