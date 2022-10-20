Liberty announces sellout for Saturday showdown with BYU

Liberty has promoted the 2022 season as the best home schedule in program history. Two games are highlighted on the six-game home slate, with the logos for BYU and Virginia Tech prominently positioned to catch everyone’s attention.

The promotion paid off with the first sellout in Williams Stadium history.

Liberty announced late Thursday morning it officially sold all 25,000 tickets available for Saturday’s game against BYU. The Cougars’ first trip to Lynchburg will kick off at 3:30 p.m. and be broadcast on ESPNU.

“I like doing things that are first, as you know, so we can add that one to the list,” Liberty coach Hugh Freeze said after Thursday’s practice.

The sellout will eclipse the previous Williams Stadium record of 22,551 that saw Liberty claim a 31-21 win over Montana in a matchup of top-15 FCS teams on Sept. 19, 2015.

It will mark the 10th time more than 20,000 fans have attended a game at Williams Stadium, and it is the fifth time under Freeze’s tenure that mark has been hit.

Liberty drew 20,924 fans last week against Gardner-Webb and brought in 20,004 fans for a Sept. 24 matchup with Akron.

“Our crowds are always incredible,” Freeze said, “so I would say that arguably [among] the Group of Five schools, I just don’t think there’s many that have a better home atmosphere than we do with our fans and our incredible students and band and everyone else. Our home crowds have been really, really good. Just because this one’s a sellout, I think it’s good every week. Obviously, doing something that’s the first in school history means we’re doing something right as a program. That’s exciting.”

Freeze allocated time during Monday’s team meeting to discuss the importance of BYU’s visit to Lynchburg. He referenced Liberty founder Jerry Falwell Sr.’s vision for the university and how he wanted Liberty to be to evangelicals as Notre Dame is to Catholics and BYU is to Mormons.

Freeze reiterated that point again Thursday.

“Obviously when I first took the job here, I did some of my homework and watched some of his talks,” Freeze said, “and obviously I stayed in his old office in the mansion there for a while and would walk by his office pretty much daily and see the football helmet sitting there that hasn’t been moved. I know it’s important to him and his vision when he first started this place.

“It does mean something,” Freeze added. “Here we are playing them on national TV at home and it’s being talked about somewhat. I think we’re helping his vision come true.”

Freeze has gone so far to call it the biggest home game in program history, even eclipsing the 2019 season opener when Syracuse became the first ACC team to play at Williams Stadium.

“I always tell them on Mondays exactly what I think about the previous game and the upcoming game, and that’s what I think about this one,” he said. “It doesn’t mean it means anything more. At the end of the day, it’s going to be either a check in the win column or a check in the loss column. It doesn’t mean any more than the last one or the next one. To stand there and not call it what it is, I would not be true to myself.”