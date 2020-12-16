Liberty announces top-notch 2021 signing class as Freeze dispels Auburn rumors

Hugh Freeze tried to keep recruiting as normal as possible during the coronavirus pandemic. The face-to-face interactions were through Zoom or FaceTime instead of in person. Liberty’s sprawling campus was displayed through the social media realms and Microsoft Teams so recruits could see the various academic buildings and dorms. Freeze and his staff watched plenty of film and analyzed each bit of data to compensate for not seeing these players this fall.
The players and their families still had ample opportunities to talk to the coaches and get their feedback. Those conversations, though, were through laptops, tablets and phones instead of either in the players’ homes or on campus for official visits.
One particular question kept popping up, and it was one commonly asked during every recruiting cycle: Is the coaching staff planning on sticking around for four to five years?
Freeze was asked that question ad nauseum by the recruits Sunday and during the early stages of this week once Freeze’s name was linked to the head coaching vacancy at Auburn. Thirty minutes after Gus Malzahn was fired, Freeze was immediately tabbed as the Tigers’ top target.
Freeze had to go into overdrive to reassure those who had verbally committed, and a pair of three-star prospects who were considering Liberty, that he was staying put.
It culminated in an 18-player signing class that Freeze said drastically changed the two-deep depth chart on defense.
“That was an uncomfortable Sunday, Monday, Tuesday, those days right before signing day on what I think is our best class ever that we signed with the 18 kids,” Freeze said Wednesday.
“I was very clear when I was on ESPN [College] GameDay that Liberty has been so good to me and I love it here on the mountain and my family loves it here on the mountain, and it would take something really, really, really special for me to consider leaving here. I meant that and I mean it to this day and it’s going to take something that makes my heart flutter with great excitement.
“To this point, man, nothing’s made my heart flutter more than just staying here on the mountain and building this program. I’m thankful for that. I’ve been as transparent as I can be. When that day comes, the first people I’ll talk to will be my AD and our kids. I’m fine with my heart being totally content here. I’m at peace. I love what we’re doing here, love what we’re about and thankful I’m wanted here right now.”
Freeze’s commitment to staying at Liberty lured a pair of three-star recruits to flip to the Flames on Wednesday.
Linebacker Kaci Seegars (Charlotte, North Carolina) originally committed to Texas A&M but decommitted Sunday. Freeze, thanks to a connection on the A&M staff, reconnected with Seegars after the linebacker was one of the first prospects in the signing class Liberty targeted.
Seegars visited Liberty before official campus visits were halted because of COVID-19, so he had a grasp of what was available on campus, and that allowed Freeze to focus on football instead of everything that encompasses Liberty.
“We just spent an enormous amount of time trying to win them this week and went all the way, really, to last night with us on Zoom and talking ball and just trying to get them to a comfort level,” Freeze said, “and then this morning got the good news that he decided to come with us.”
Marquise Brunson, a defensive tackle from Princess Anne High School in Virginia Beach, flipped his commitment from Louisiana-Monroe to Liberty late Wednesday to give the Flames their 18th commitment in the early signing period.
That number was intentional for Freeze with seniors having the option of returning for another season and the NCAA allowing teams to have more than 85 scholarship players for the 2021 season.
“We purposefully are only signing 18 kids. We could have signed more, but I just still think there’s going to be a lot of moving parts and there’s going to be other people that we might add with the [scholarships] we’re strategically holding back through the transfer portal and through other late qualifiers or people that didn’t come out,” he said. “Don’t forget there’s a lot of states that haven’t played their high school season yet, and you know Virginia’s one of them. There’s some hidden gems out there. I wanted to have some room at the end of the day to make sure we weren’t cornered and couldn’t continue to take people. We strategically signed that number. We’re very fortunate to get all 18 in today. It was a home run.”
The defense had the most overhaul, with three linebackers (Seegars, ULM transfer Rashaad Harding and three-star recruit Ahmad Walker); three safeties (Washington State transfer Skyler Thomas, Saddleback College transfer Robert Rahimi and Nolensville (Tenn.) High School product Tim Coutras); two additional defensive linemen (Khristian Zachary, the highest rated prospect in Liberty history, and three-star recruit Christopher Boti); and two cornerbacks (Incarnate Word transfer Jaylon Jimmerson and Cedar Hill (Texas) High product Amarian Williams).
“I think defensively we changed the two-deep roster considerably more than we did on offense today, and that’s what was needed,” Freeze said. “ … I think we hit a home run at D-line, too, with those three.”
Freeze said the majority of the seniors on the offensive line are returning for another season, and the addition of incoming freshmen Andrew Adair, Mason Bundy and Harrison Hayes helps give the Flames the necessary depth at that unit.
Liberty added four more players to round out the offense: three-star quarterback Nate Hampton from Davie County (N.C.) High, Utah transfer running back TJ Green, three-star wide receiver Kyle Austin from St. Paul’s School for Boys in Baltimore, and Pearl River Community College transfer tight end Stetson Moore.
“I think you’ll see the product on the field next year that we’re a much deeper football team,” Freeze said.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!