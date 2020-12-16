Liberty announces top-notch 2021 signing class as Freeze dispels Auburn rumors

Seegars visited Liberty before official campus visits were halted because of COVID-19, so he had a grasp of what was available on campus, and that allowed Freeze to focus on football instead of everything that encompasses Liberty.

“We just spent an enormous amount of time trying to win them this week and went all the way, really, to last night with us on Zoom and talking ball and just trying to get them to a comfort level,” Freeze said, “and then this morning got the good news that he decided to come with us.”

Marquise Brunson, a defensive tackle from Princess Anne High School in Virginia Beach, flipped his commitment from Louisiana-Monroe to Liberty late Wednesday to give the Flames their 18th commitment in the early signing period.

That number was intentional for Freeze with seniors having the option of returning for another season and the NCAA allowing teams to have more than 85 scholarship players for the 2021 season.