Liberty answers the challenge, goes into 'the lion's den' and tops UAB

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Hugh Freeze spends his summers developing themes for each week of the college football season. He studies what each game will entail, where it falls on the schedule, and finds ways to tie those themes into the game preparation.
The Liberty football coach began studying the 2021 schedule and noticed something in particular with the fifth game. UAB, a perennial favorite in Conference USA, was opening a brand new stadium against the Flames.
Not only were the Flames facing a team favored to win its league, but they were going to be greeted by a crowd eager to see the Blazers open up a $200 million project years in the making.
Freeze aptly titled the theme for the week as “In the lion’s den.” His team was not going to be received well by the home crowd, and he wanted his players to be prepared for what they were going to encounter.
They answered the challenge.
“I feel we took it to heart a lot,” quarterback Malik Willis said after throwing for 287 yards, rushing for 144 and accounting for three touchdowns in Liberty’s 36-12 win Saturday night at Protective Stadium. “We take everything he tries to talk about us to heart because at the end of the day he’s giving us messages that we’re going to need in life, not just football and not just this week against this opponent.
“Whatever theme it is, it kind of already has more meaning than what we expect.”
Liberty (4-1) was not fazed at all by the rowdy environment with 37,167 fans attending the inaugural event in the 45,000-seat stadium.
The defense, in particular, stymied UAB (3-2, 1-0 C-USA) thanks to two big stops in the red zone to open the game, and then settling into a dominating performance.
“The thing was we were in the cave, so we got out of that cave tonight,” linebacker Storey Jackson said. “This was a big test for us coming in here with this new stadium and the fans were all there, so we’re in a good spot now and ready to get rolling.”
Freeze called it “very crucial” that Liberty held the Blazers to three points on their two red-zone drives to open the game.
UAB did not reach the red zone again. (Jermaine Brown Jr. scored on a 59-yard touchdown run with 4:53 remaining in the fourth quarter and the outcome already decided.)
“I thought that red zone defense holding teams to field goals would be big in this game,” Freeze said. “I thought that was really big for our defense to rise up those first two possessions by holding them to three points.”
The offense was held to three points in the first half, and Freeze felt a fumble by Joshua Mack while he was going into the end zone should have been overturned and ruled a touchdown in the second quarter.
Mack was given a chance to score again early in the fourth quarter and he didn’t miss on that chance by scoring on an 8-yard run to put the Flames ahead 30-3.
“While Malik got a lot of yards, I’ll say this, I thought J-Mack in particular got the dirty yards that we needed, the tough, hard-nosed, 4-yard runs that put you in second-and-six and make all the difference in the world for a play caller,” Freeze said. “I was proud of him. I thought Shedro [Louis] gave us a spark there, too. Obviously our O-line took the challenge to heart. We challenged them [Friday] night in the hotel. If we outrush them we’re probably going to win the game.”
Liberty racked up 213 rushing yards against the nation’s 11th-ranked rushing defense. UAB hadn’t allowed a team to rush for more than 140 yards in a game through the first four weeks.
Willis was the main factor in that rushing success. He consistently eluded defenders in the backfield and scrambled for big gains.
He scored on rushing touchdowns of 8 and 1 yards to give him six rushing touchdowns this season.
Willis has accounted for 12 touchdowns in the past three weeks.
“He’s such a great kid and he’s just an incredible leader and student-athlete, humble and talented. That pretty much sums him up,” Freeze said of Willis.
Liberty returns home to host another Conference USA team, Middle Tennessee, in Saturday’s Homecoming game at 3:30 p.m.
The Flames improved to 11-1 against teams from Group of Five conferences under Freeze following the win over UAB.
“I think every win is a step in the right direction,” Freeze said. “I will always stick to my message. Our goal is to be competitive every Saturday and get this program and our university to bowl games year in and year out because it’s hard to control the dynamics of the schedule and what that might look like from year to year.”