Liberty answers the challenge, goes into 'the lion's den' and tops UAB

“Whatever theme it is, it kind of already has more meaning than what we expect.”

Liberty (4-1) was not fazed at all by the rowdy environment with 37,167 fans attending the inaugural event in the 45,000-seat stadium.

The defense, in particular, stymied UAB (3-2, 1-0 C-USA) thanks to two big stops in the red zone to open the game, and then settling into a dominating performance.

“The thing was we were in the cave, so we got out of that cave tonight,” linebacker Storey Jackson said. “This was a big test for us coming in here with this new stadium and the fans were all there, so we’re in a good spot now and ready to get rolling.”

Freeze called it “very crucial” that Liberty held the Blazers to three points on their two red-zone drives to open the game.

UAB did not reach the red zone again. (Jermaine Brown Jr. scored on a 59-yard touchdown run with 4:53 remaining in the fourth quarter and the outcome already decided.)

“I thought that red zone defense holding teams to field goals would be big in this game,” Freeze said. “I thought that was really big for our defense to rise up those first two possessions by holding them to three points.”