Liberty Arena, the new $65 million home for basketball and volleyball, officially opens

The volleyball program, which had its coaches offices and team room housed in a facility on East Campus since 2007, benefitted the most from the new arena’s construction. A new locker room and coaches' offices were built in the new facility.

The program’s old locker room was nestled in the walkway that connected the Vines Center court to the basketball facility.

“This place is just phenomenal,” volleyball coach Trevor Johnson said.

The volleyball team was slated to open Liberty Arena in early October before the pandemic forced fall sports to be played in the spring, when the NCAA will sponsor those championships.

The delay in the start of the season allowed the construction crew more time to finalize features of the facility.

Volleyball will open its home schedule Jan. 22 against VCU with a Taraflex sports flooring used above the basketball court. The players tested it out Friday.

“It’s state-of-the-art and it’s going to enhance the experience for our fans,” Johnson said.

The women’s basketball team will host the first event in Liberty Arena on Dec. 1 against Norfolk State. It is the first of four home nonconference games this season.