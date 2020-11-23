Liberty Arena, the new $65 million home for basketball and volleyball, officially opens

Liberty men’s basketball coach Ritchie McKay and women’s basketball coach Carey Green spent the better part of nearly three years mentioning how much of a game-changer Liberty Arena would be for the basketball and volleyball programs. The blueprints for the arena became public in March 2018 and construction was slowed over the summer because of the coronavirus pandemic, but the two hoops coaches took every chance to speak glowingly about how the new 125,000-square foot facility would impact the programs.
McKay and Green have guided their respective programs to multiple NCAA Tournament berths, and the two sports are the must-see attractions on campus during the winter months.
The two, with their seasons both starting Wednesday on the road, took hold off a massive set of celebratory scissors and officially cut the ribbon Monday afternoon to open Liberty Arena, a $65 million project both said will create an electric game atmosphere and assist in recruiting for the mid-major programs.
“It’s fabulous. It is a big-time facility,” McKay said. “We’re really blessed and very honored that the administration thinks enough of us, women’s basketball and volleyball, to make this happen. I think it’s going to end up being a phenomenal homecourt advantage.”
The arena, designed and constructed by Odell & Associates, is a 4,000-seat venue that seats more than half the spectators that could fill into the Vines Center, the former home for the three programs.
The concourse level features club seating and amenities, options that weren’t available with the Vines Center’s bowl seating.
“There’s not a bad seat in the venue,” McKay said. “There’s a club level or suite level, as well as a courtside club. I think it will be attractive for every fan, regardless of your demographic, to have an experience.”
Liberty Arena is adjacent to the Vines Center, the home to the three programs for 30 years. An underground tunnel connects the new arena to the men’s and women’s basketball practice courts, locker rooms and coaches offices that were part of a $20 million, 47,000 square foot upgrade to the Vines Center in 2013.
“All of our dreams did come true. It’s every bit of what we thought it would be. There’s no disappointment,” Green said. “We’re certainly excited. The arena is beautiful. The court is beautiful.”
A state-of-the-art video board hangs above the court with accompanying ribbon boards surrounding the entire concourse.
The arena is fitted with a lighting and sound system that athletic director Ian McCaw said will “create one of the best homecourt advantages in all of college athletics.”
“We thought this was going to be a tremendous facility,” he added, “but when you are here, it’s just eye-popping.”
The volleyball program, which had its coaches offices and team room housed in a facility on East Campus since 2007, benefitted the most from the new arena’s construction. A new locker room and coaches' offices were built in the new facility.
The program’s old locker room was nestled in the walkway that connected the Vines Center court to the basketball facility.
“This place is just phenomenal,” volleyball coach Trevor Johnson said.
The volleyball team was slated to open Liberty Arena in early October before the pandemic forced fall sports to be played in the spring, when the NCAA will sponsor those championships.
The delay in the start of the season allowed the construction crew more time to finalize features of the facility.
Volleyball will open its home schedule Jan. 22 against VCU with a Taraflex sports flooring used above the basketball court. The players tested it out Friday.
“It’s state-of-the-art and it’s going to enhance the experience for our fans,” Johnson said.
The women’s basketball team will host the first event in Liberty Arena on Dec. 1 against Norfolk State. It is the first of four home nonconference games this season.
“It’s a beautiful arena. When we first stepped in there, we were all just, ‘Wow. This is better than we could have imagined,’” women’s basketball senior point guard Ashtyn Baker said. “I think I’m most excited for the closeness of it. In Vines, it’s more like you’re down playing and the fans are up. Whereas, this is more like a true basketball-type environment where the fans are right there. I think that will help us, well, what limited fans we’ll get, just to have them right there.”
The men’s basketball team, the two-time reigning ASUN Conference Tournament champion, will play its first game in Liberty Arena on Dec. 3 against St. Francis (Penn.). It is the first of seven home nonconference games.
“I think the intimacy of the new Liberty Arena has an opportunity to really create a great homecourt advantage, albeit it won’t be this year until obviously we get this pandemic under control,” McKay said. “We feel really honored and privileged that we get to be one of the occupants in the facility.”
