Liberty at Bellarmine men's basketball preview capsule

Liberty forward Kyle Rode goes up for a shot during a game against North Alabama in Liberty Arena on Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022.

 Kendall Warner

Liberty at Bellarmine

WHEN: Thursday, 1:30 p.m.

WHERE: Freedom Hall

TV: ESPN+

RECORDS: Liberty 15-7, 6-1 ASUN Conference; Bellarmine 13-9, 7-1.

LAST MEETING: Liberty won 94-78 at Bellarmine on Feb. 27, 2021.

PROBABLE STARTERS: Liberty — G Darius McGhee (22.5 ppg, 4.0 rpg), G Joseph Venzant (4.4 ppg, 4.7 rpg), F Keegan McDowell (10.2 ppg, 3.3 rpg), F Kyle Rode (7.0 ppg, 3.8 rpg, 4.0 apg), F Shiloh Robinson (10.1 ppg, 4.1 rpg). Bellarmine — G CJ Fleming (13.2 ppg, 3.2 rpg), G Juston Betz (6.7 ppg, 7.0 rpg), G Dylan Penn (17.5 ppg, 4.4 rpg, 5.0 apg), G Alec Pfriem (7.7 ppg, 3.2 rpg), F Curt Hopf (7.6 ppg, 4.3 rpg).

FAST BREAK: Bellarmine announced Wednesday afternoon the game’s start time is being moved up from 7 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. because of potential inclement weather. … The men’s game will begin not long following the conclusion of the women’s game between the Flames (19-2, 7-1) and Knights (3-16, 0-8) scheduled for an 11 a.m. start. … The men’s game features the only two teams with one loss in league play. They both trail Jacksonville State, the last undefeated team at 8-0. … This is the second meeting between the programs. The initial matchup served as the pseudo ASUN regular-season title game, with Liberty claiming behind McGhee’s 34-point performance. … Kyle Rode, who has nearly posted a triple-double in each of the past two games, finished with 10 points, nine assists and seven rebounds in last season’s meeting with the Knights. … McGhee ranks fourth in the nation in scoring and McDowell is 10th in 3-point shooting at 45.5% this season. … The Flames are 3-1 in true road games this season. The lone loss came on Nov. 15 at LSU. The three victories have come in league play against Stetson, FGCU and Kennesaw State. … Penn and Fleming rank third and 10th, respectively, in the ASUN in scoring. … The Knights are averaging a meager 6.5 turnovers over their last six games.

— Damien Sordelett

