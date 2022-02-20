Liberty at Central Arkansas men's basketball preview capsule

FAST BREAK: Liberty can secure a first-round bye for the upcoming ASUN Conference tournament with a victory over Central Arkansas. … This matchup between the Flames and the Bears inside Farris Center is the first between the programs. UCA is in its first season in the ASUN after previously competing in the Southland Conference. … McGhee’s 39-point effort in the Flames’ 88-82 win over Stetson on Saturday bumped his season scoring average to 23.4 points per game. The senior guard ranks second in the nation in points per game. He leads the nation in 3-point field goal makes (123), attempts (298) and number made per game (4.39). McGhee also tops the nation in total points at 656. … McGhee is 14 made 3s away from breaking Garrison Mathews’ ASUN record of 360 career made 3s. … McDowell broke out of a three-game shooting slump by going 5 of 11 from 3 in the win over the Hatters. He shot 5 of 24 from the field in his previous three games. … Chatham is coming off a 36-point, 16-rebound performance in the Bears’ 83-76 win over Eastern Kentucky. … UCA is third in the ASUN West Division standings after being picked to finish 11th in the preseason media poll and 12th in the preseason coaches poll.