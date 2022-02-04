Liberty at Eastern Kentucky men's basketball preview capsule

FAST BREAK: Liberty concludes a three-game road trip by making its first visit to McBrayer Arena since Dec. 16, 1989. The Flames have played twice in Richmond, Kentucky, and went 1-1 in those games. The win came on Dec. 17, 1988. … Liberty’s victory Thursday at Bellarmine was the Flames’ seventh straight ASUN road win, which set a program record. … The Flames and Eastern Kentucky shoot 3-pointers at an extremely high rate. The Colonels lead the nation with 781 attempts from beyond the arc, while the Flames rank 18th with 611 attempts. The difference, though, comes in 3-point shooting percentage. Liberty ranks 13th in the nation by making 38.8% of its 3-point attempts, while EKU ranks 90th at 35.5%. … McDowell ranks 11th in the nation in 3-point shooting (44.9%) and McGhee is 60th at 39.6%. … Robb leads EKU by hitting 37.3% of his 3s. … The Colonels feature six players who average between 10.6 and 10.1 points per game. … EKU is coming off a triple-overtime victory over Kennesaw State on Thursday evening. Two players (Robb and Moreno) were on the court for more than 50 minutes and two others (Lewis and Cruickshank) played more than 35 minutes. … The women’s game tips off at 4:30 p.m. … Liberty (20-2, 8-1 ASUN) and EKU (11-11, 4-5) are meeting for the first time in women’s basketball. … The Flames and Colonels are second in the ASUN East and West Division standings, respectively. … Forward Bridgette Rettstatt will break Liberty’s career games played with her 133rd appearance Saturday afternoon.