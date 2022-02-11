 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Liberty at Jacksonville men's basketball preview capsule

LU Men's Basketball vs. Jacksonville

Liberty guard Darius McGhee smiles after hitting a 3-point shot under pressure during an ASUN Conference matchup against Jacksonville University at Liberty Arena on Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022.

 Kendall Warner

Liberty at Jacksonville

WHEN: Saturday, 6 p.m.

WHERE: Swisher Gymnasium

TV: ESPN+

RECORDS: Liberty 18-7, 9-1 ASUN Conference; Jacksonville 15-8, 7-4.

LAST MEETING: Liberty won 88-49 at home on Jan. 18.

PROBABLE STARTERS: Liberty — G Darius McGhee (22.4 ppg, 4.0 rpg), G Joseph Venzant (4.6 ppg, 4.5 rpg), F Keegan McDowell (10.5 ppg, 3.5 rpg), F Kyle Rode (8.2 ppg, 4.3 rpg, 4.0 apg), F Shiloh Robinson (10.7 ppg, 4.4 rpg). Jacksonville — G Kevion Nolan (13.6 ppg, 3.7 rpg, 4.1 apg), G Jordan Davis (8.6 ppg, 3.0 rpg), G Tyreese Davis (7.7 ppg, 4.7 rpg), F Osayi Osifo (7.8 ppg, 5.9 rpg), F Mike Marsh (8.5 ppg, 5.5 rpg).

FAST BREAK: The Flames and Dolphins sit first and second, respectively, in the ASUN Conference East Division standings. Liberty can put a stranglehold on the division’s No. 1 seed by sweeping the season series against Jacksonville. … This game features the strength of Liberty’s 3-point shooting and Jacksonville’s ability to run teams off the line. Liberty is the only team in the ASUN that features four players shooting better than 40% from 3 in McGhee (40.7%), Robinson (44.4%), McDowell (44.4%) and Rode (46.7%). Jacksonville ranks 33rd in the nation by limiting opponents to 29.7% shooting from 3-point range. … McGhee has made 105 triples this season. He is three away from breaking Davon Marshall’s mark of 107 made 3s in the 2012-13 season. … McGhee went 6 of 9 from distance and scored 27 points in the Flames’ win over the Dolphins in Lynchburg. … McGhee has scored 20 or more points in 16 games and has reached double figures in scoring in 24 of 25 games this season. … Rode is averaging 12.1 points 6.1 rebounds and 4.6 assists while shooting 54.7% from the field in league play. … Jacksonville has won four of its past five games to keep pace with the Flames. … The Dolphins are tied for sixth in the nation in scoring defense by allowing 59 points per game. … They are tied for 12th in rebounding margin at plus-7.7. … Bryce Workman scored a season-high 25 points off the bench in the Dolphins’ win over Eastern Kentucky on Wednesday. He has scored in double figures in five of the last six games.

— Damien Sordelett

