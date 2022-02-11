Liberty at Jacksonville men's basketball preview capsule

FAST BREAK: The Flames and Dolphins sit first and second, respectively, in the ASUN Conference East Division standings. Liberty can put a stranglehold on the division’s No. 1 seed by sweeping the season series against Jacksonville. … This game features the strength of Liberty’s 3-point shooting and Jacksonville’s ability to run teams off the line. Liberty is the only team in the ASUN that features four players shooting better than 40% from 3 in McGhee (40.7%), Robinson (44.4%), McDowell (44.4%) and Rode (46.7%). Jacksonville ranks 33rd in the nation by limiting opponents to 29.7% shooting from 3-point range. … McGhee has made 105 triples this season. He is three away from breaking Davon Marshall’s mark of 107 made 3s in the 2012-13 season. … McGhee went 6 of 9 from distance and scored 27 points in the Flames’ win over the Dolphins in Lynchburg. … McGhee has scored 20 or more points in 16 games and has reached double figures in scoring in 24 of 25 games this season. … Rode is averaging 12.1 points 6.1 rebounds and 4.6 assists while shooting 54.7% from the field in league play. … Jacksonville has won four of its past five games to keep pace with the Flames. … The Dolphins are tied for sixth in the nation in scoring defense by allowing 59 points per game. … They are tied for 12th in rebounding margin at plus-7.7. … Bryce Workman scored a season-high 25 points off the bench in the Dolphins’ win over Eastern Kentucky on Wednesday. He has scored in double figures in five of the last six games.