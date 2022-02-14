 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Liberty at North Florida men's basketball preview capsule

Liberty vs. North Florida Basketball

Liberty forward Micaiah Abii drives toward the basket during a game against North Florida in Liberty Arena on Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022.

 Kendall Warner

Liberty at North Florida

WHEN: Tuesday, 7 p.m.

WHERE: UNF Arena

TV: ESPN+

RECORDS: Liberty 18-8 9-2 ASUN Conference; North Florida 8-18, 4-8.

LAST MEETING: Liberty won 71-56 at home on Jan. 11.

PROBABLE STARTERS: Liberty — G Darius McGhee (22.7 ppg, 4.0 rpg), G Joseph Venzant (4.4 ppg, 4.6 rpg), G Keegan McDowell (10.1 ppg, 3.4 rpg), F Kyle Rode (8.3 ppg, 4.3 rpg, 4.3 apg), F Shiloh Robinson (10.7 ppg, 4.5 rpg). North Florida — G Emmanuel Adedoyin (7.2 ppg, 2.3 rpg, 2.5 apg), G Jarius Hicklen (11.0 ppg, 2.5 rpg), G Chaz Lanier (4.3 ppg, 2.3 rpg), G/F Dorian James (5.0 ppg, 4.4 rpg), F Jaydn Parker (7.9 ppg, 5.2 rpg).

FAST BREAK: Liberty is playing in UNF Arena for the first time since last season’s ASUN Conference tournament. The Flames won three times to secure their third straight tournament title. … However, Liberty has never beaten the Ospreys in their home gymnasium. Liberty is 0-3 all-time at UNF and has lost both games in Jacksonville under Ritchie McKay. … UNF could be without its two leading scorers against the Flames. Carter Hendricksen hasn’t played since Feb. 3 at Jacksonville State after he injured his right elbow in the Ospreys’ upset win over the Gamecocks. Point guard Jose Placer hasn’t played since Feb. 9 against Bellarmine and was spotted with a soft cast around his right hand and wrist during the Ospreys’ 74-72 win at Kennesaw State on Saturday. … That victory also marked the 200th for Matt Driscoll at UNF. … McGhee has set the program’s single-season and all-time mark for made 3-pointers this season, and he is within striking distance of two ASUN records. McGhee needs eight 3s to break the conference’s single-season record of 116 set by NJIT’s Damon Lynn (2015-16) and UNF’s Parker Smith (2012-13). … McGhee is 27 made 3s shy of matching Garrison Mathews’ ASUN career record of 360. … McDowell ranks 18th in the nation in 3-point shooting at 43.2%. … He has missed his last nine 3-point attempts and is shooting 3 of 16 from the field over the past two games.

— Damien Sordelett

