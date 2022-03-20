 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Liberty at Vanderbilt WNIT second round preview capsule

WNIT Campbell at Liberty

Liberty forward Bridgette Rettstatt goes up for a shot during the first round of the Women's National Invitation Tournament against Campbell at Liberty Arena on Wednesday.

 Kendall Warner, The News & Advance

Liberty at Vanderbilt

WHAT: Women’s National Invitation Tournament second round

WHEN: Monday, 8 p.m.

WHERE: Memorial Gymnasium

TV: SEC Network+

RECORDS: Liberty 28-4; Vanderbilt 15-18.

LAST MEETING: Vanderbilt won 67-50 in Nashville on Dec. 22, 2008

PROBABLE STARTERS: Liberty — G Kennedi Williams (5.1 ppg, 3.8 apg, 1.6 rpg), G Dee Brown (7.8 ppg, 5.9 rpg), G Priscilla Smeenge (6.5 ppg, 2.7 rpg), F Bridgette Rettstatt (11.3 ppg, 7.0 rpg), C Mya Berkman (12.5 ppg, 7.3 rpg). Vanderbilt — G Bella LaChance (1.2 ppg, 0.6 rpg), G Iyana Moore (12.3 ppg, 3.0 rpg), G Jordyn Cambridge (10.5 ppg, 5.8 rpg, 4.6 apg, 3.9 spg), F Kaylon Smith (5.8 ppg, 4.6 rpg), F Sacha Washington (7.2 ppg, 6.5 rpg).

FAST BREAK: Liberty is playing in the second round of the WNIT for the first time in program history. The Flames had lost in the first round in their previous two appearances. … The 28 victories are tied for the most in program history. … Liberty played in only three true road nonconference games, and won those games against Hampton, Navy and Texas Rio Grande Valley by an average of 21 points. … Vanderbilt is playing without leading scorer Brinae Alexander. She announced after the SEC tournament that she was entering the transfer portal as a graduate student with two seasons of eligibility remaining. Alexander averaged 15.2 points in 32 starts for the Commodores. … The Flames are 0-2 all time against Vanderbilt and 1-18 against SEC opponents. Liberty has lost 17 straight games against SEC teams since recording an 80-76 win at Kentucky on Dec. 12, 1998. … Liberty’s last postseason game against an SEC team came in the 2018 NCAA Tournament. Tennessee routed the Flames 100-60. Liberty fell to 0-10 all time when facing an SEC team in the NCAA Tournament. … Rettstatt needs two points to pass Keyen Green (1,215) for ninth on the program’s all-time scoring list. Rettstatt is nine rebounds away from moving to seventh in the program’s record book. She is currently ninth and can pass Carla Weaver (859) and Katelyn Adams (861). … Rettstatt is one of seven players in program history to score more than 1,200 points and pull down more than 800 rebounds. The others are Elena Kisseleva, Devon Brown, Megan Frazee, Katie Feenstra, Avery Warley and Ashley Rininger.

— Damien Sordelett

