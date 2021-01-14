Liberty athletics notebook: ASUN unveils baseball schedule; Liberty Arena set for national TV debut

The ASUN Conference released its 2021 baseball schedule Thursday, unveiling a slate that splits the nine-team league into two divisions and has each team playing 24 conference games.

Liberty, the 2019 ASUN champion, is in the North Division with Bellarmine, Lipscomb, Kennesaw State and North Alabama. The South Division is made up of North Florida, Jacksonville, FGCU and Stetson. The changes only apply to the 2021 season.

Each team will play the members of its division in a pair of home-and-home series, and the final weekend of the regular season is reserved for three crossover games.

Liberty and the North Division open the league season March 12, while the South Division begins conference play March 19.

The Flames host North Alabama on March 12 through 14. The other home series for Liberty are scheduled for April 9 through 11 against Lipscomb, April 30 through May 2 against Bellarmine and May 7 through 9 against Kennesaw State.

The Flames’ road series are slated for March 26 through 28 at Bellarmine, April 1 through 3 at Kennesaw State and April 16 through 18 at North Alabama.