Liberty athletics notebook: ASUN unveils baseball schedule; Liberty Arena set for national TV debut

The ASUN Conference released its 2021 baseball schedule Thursday, unveiling a slate that splits the nine-team league into two divisions and has each team playing 24 conference games.
Liberty, the 2019 ASUN champion, is in the North Division with Bellarmine, Lipscomb, Kennesaw State and North Alabama. The South Division is made up of North Florida, Jacksonville, FGCU and Stetson. The changes only apply to the 2021 season.
Each team will play the members of its division in a pair of home-and-home series, and the final weekend of the regular season is reserved for three crossover games.
Liberty and the North Division open the league season March 12, while the South Division begins conference play March 19.
The Flames host North Alabama on March 12 through 14. The other home series for Liberty are scheduled for April 9 through 11 against Lipscomb, April 30 through May 2 against Bellarmine and May 7 through 9 against Kennesaw State.
The Flames’ road series are slated for March 26 through 28 at Bellarmine, April 1 through 3 at Kennesaw State and April 16 through 18 at North Alabama.
The final weekend of the regular season, May 14 through 16, will serve as a crossover weekend for the North and South divisions at host sites Kennesaw State and Lipscomb.
Liberty will play Stetson on May 14 and 16 and face FGCU on May 15 at KSU. That means the Flames will not play Jacksonville or North Florida in the regular season. The Dolphins and Ospreys will spent the crossover weekend in Nashville, Tennessee.
Liberty has not announced its nonconference schedule. The ASUN is allowing midweek games.
Liberty Arena making its national TV debut
There have been 13 games played in Liberty Arena since it officially opened in late November.
The 14th will be the $65 million arena’s debut on national television.
ESPN announced Saturday’s 2 p.m. game pitting North Alabama at Liberty will be televised on ESPNU. It is the first game from Liberty Arena that will be broadcast on a national network.
The Flames (8-3, 4-0 ASUN) and Lions (3-8, 2-0) are the two league teams with unblemished conference records. (FGCU and Jacksonville have yet to play because of COVID-19 concerns.)
Liberty and UNA, who also play at 2 p.m. Sunday to conclude the weekend series, last met in last season’s ASUN tournament semifinals. The Flames edged the Lions 90-87 in overtime and eventually were named co-tournament champions with FGCU after the tourney title game was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Liberty partners with branding consultant
Liberty announced Thursday its athletic department is partnering with branding consultant Jeremy Darlow to assist with the student-athletes in understanding the fundamentals of brand development and communication.
Darlow, who is a best-selling author and served formerly as the director of marketing for Adidas football and baseball, will hold a course that will help Liberty’s student-athletes build a marking plan aimed at expanding their personal brand.
This course is designed to prepare the student-athletes for the NCAA’s entrance into the name, image and likeness era. If NIL is approved by the NCAA, the rules would allow student-athletes to receive compensation for third-party endorsements related to athletes, without school or conference involvement. They also would be compensated for other student-athlete opportunities, such as social media, new businesses and personal appearances, without institutional involvement or through the use of trademarks and logos.