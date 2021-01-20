Liberty athletics notebook: Baseball schedule set; fall and winter sports kicking off this week

The Flames open the season Feb. 19 through 21 with a three-game series against Campbell in Buies Creek, North Carolina.

They also have a weekend series Feb. 26 through 28 at TCU and March 5 through 7 at UCF.

Liberty and VCU have a 2-for-1 series slated March 19 through 21. The Rams host the Flames March 19 and 21 in Richmond, and the Flames welcome the Rams to Lynchburg on March 20.

Liberty’s home opener is scheduled for 4 p.m. on Feb. 24 against North Carolina A&T, and the Flames have a midweek home-and-home series scheduled with Radford for March 2 in Lynchburg and May 18 in Radford.

Volleyball opens season Friday

The Liberty volleyball team was slated to open Liberty Arena in early October. However, the coronavirus pandemic forced fall sports to be played in the spring when the NCAA is sponsoring those championships.

The Flames will finally play in the $65 million facility Friday when they host VCU at 10 a.m.

It is the first of two nonconference matches for Liberty before ASUN play begins. The Flames host Old Dominion on Jan. 29.