Liberty athletics notebook: Baseball schedule set; fall and winter sports kicking off this week

Five midweek home-and-home series against ACC opponents and a home weekend series against the 2016 College World Series champion highlight Liberty baseball’s nonconference schedule.
The Flames’ 52-game schedule, released Wednesday, features 28 nonconference games, in addition to the 24 ASUN Conference games previously announced.
Liberty, the 2019 ASUN tournament champion, is slated to play midweek home-and-home series against ACC opponents North Carolina (March 9 in Chapel Hill and March 16 in Lynchburg), Virginia (March 23 in Lynchburg and April 27 in Charlottesville), Virginia Tech (April 13 in Lynchburg and May 12 in Blacksburg), Duke (March 30 in Durham and April 20 in Lynchburg) and Wake Forest (April 7 in Lynchburg and May 4 in Winston-Salem).
The Flames played 10 games against ACC opponents in 2019 and went 7-3 with five home victories against the same five foes on this season’s schedule.
Liberty secured one home nonconference weekend series and it is slated for April 23 through 25 against former Big South Conference rival Coastal Carolina, the 2016 College World Series champion.
The Flames and Chanticleers are playing for the first time since Coastal edged Liberty 1-0 on May 28, 2016, in the Big South championship game in Lexington, South Carolina.
Coastal went on to win the CWS on June 30, 2016, and became a member of the Sun Belt Conference the following day.
The Flames open the season Feb. 19 through 21 with a three-game series against Campbell in Buies Creek, North Carolina.
They also have a weekend series Feb. 26 through 28 at TCU and March 5 through 7 at UCF.
Liberty and VCU have a 2-for-1 series slated March 19 through 21. The Rams host the Flames March 19 and 21 in Richmond, and the Flames welcome the Rams to Lynchburg on March 20.
Liberty’s home opener is scheduled for 4 p.m. on Feb. 24 against North Carolina A&T, and the Flames have a midweek home-and-home series scheduled with Radford for March 2 in Lynchburg and May 18 in Radford.
Volleyball opens season Friday
The Liberty volleyball team was slated to open Liberty Arena in early October. However, the coronavirus pandemic forced fall sports to be played in the spring when the NCAA is sponsoring those championships.
The Flames will finally play in the $65 million facility Friday when they host VCU at 10 a.m.
It is the first of two nonconference matches for Liberty before ASUN play begins. The Flames host Old Dominion on Jan. 29.
Liberty went 21-12 in 2019 and advanced to the quarterfinals of the National Invitational Volleyball Championship (NIVC). VCU posted a 24-7 record and 14-0 mark in Atlantic 10 Conference play in 2019 to earn an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament.
The Flames and Rams last met on Sept. 12, 2017, a 3-0 VCU victory.
Duininck, Jayroe honored by ASUN
Liberty seniors Cora Duininck and Melody Jayroe were honored by the ASUN as the women's soccer preseason defensive player of the year and goalkeeper of the year, respectively.
The pair took in two of the three big preseason honors despite the Flames being picked to finish fifth in the preseason coaches poll behind Lipscomb, FGCU, Kennesaw State and North Florida.
Jayroe was the 2019 ASUN goalkeeper of the year, while Duininck was a first-team all-conference selection that season.
Liberty opens the women's soccer season Feb. 7 at VCU.
ASUN names Ackley preseason cross country runner of the year
Liberty sophomore Adelyn Ackley was voted the ASUN women’s preseason cross country runner of the year for the 2021 spring season.
She captured the women’s cross country individual title as a freshman in 2019.
The Liberty men’s and women’s teams were picked to finish second in both polls behind Lipscomb. The Bisons edged the Flames by one vote in both polls.
Liberty opens the cross country season Saturday at the CSU Buccaneer Invitational. It competes in the FSU Winter Cross Country Classic on Feb. 5, then takes a month off before competing in the ASUN championship on March 5 in Macon, Georgia.
Liberty indoor track & field team kicks off season Thursday
Liberty kicks off a four-meet indoor track & field regular season Thursday with the three-day Liberty Elite Invitational at the Liberty Indoor Track Complex.
The Flames are slated to compete in three more meets (one at Clemson and two more at home) before hosting the ASUN championships Feb. 26 and 27.