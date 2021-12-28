Liberty athletics notebook: Flames drop future football matchups, McGhee honored by ASUN, and more

An in-state opponent was removed from Liberty’s future football schedules as part of the Flames’ arduous process to get ready to join Conference USA.

Liberty and Virginia signed a mutual cancellation of football agreement that cancels the final four games of the six-game series the programs signed when the Flames transitioned to the FBS.

The cancellations free up games in the Flames’ 2023, 2027, 2029 and 2030 schedules.

The agreement was necessitated with Liberty’s move to join Conference USA on July 1, 2023.

The Flames, currently playing as an independent, needed to fill entire 12-game schedules upon joining the subdivision in 2018, and they had full schedules completed through 2025.

Liberty has to reduce its nonconference slate to four games beginning in 2023 and the cancellation agreement with Virginia is the start of that process.

The Flames and Cavaliers opened the six-game series with games in Charlottesville in 2018 and 2019.

The 2023 and 2030 games were slated to be played in Charlottesville, while the 2027 and 2029 contests were to be played in Lynchburg.

Flames coach Hugh Freeze said his ideal nonconference schedules in Conference USA would include one Power Five opponent, two regional Group of Five opponents and an FCS foe.

South Carolina is now the Flames’ lone P5 opponent in 2023, and Virginia Tech is the P5 opponent on the 2029 and 2030 schedules.

Duke and Virginia Tech are the remaining P5 foes in 2027.

Another move to create scheduling flexibility was moving a 2025 home game with Appalachian State to Nov. 8, 2031. That gives Liberty two future games for that season with the Flames playing Sept. 6 at North Carolina.

Aldridge, Curtis promoted to co-defensive coordinators

Freeze worked quickly to fill the void left by defensive coordinator Scott Symons’ departure for Southern Methodist.

Defensive line coach Josh Aldridge and safeties coach Jack Curtis were promoted to co-defensive coordinators four days after Symons was officially named as SMU coach Rhett Lashlee’s pick to lead the Mustangs defense.

The move to elevate Aldridge and Curtis to lead the defense keeps continuity for a defense that entered Tuesday’s bowl games ranked 13th nationally in total defense and 27th in scoring defense.

Hunley joins Symons at SMU

SMU announced Tuesday that Liberty cornerbacks coach Rickey Hunley was joining Symons in the same capacity with the Mustangs.

Hunley’s cornerbacks helped Liberty rank eighth in 2021 and 12th in 2020 in passing defense.

Hunley is the third on-field assistant to leave for a new position after the Flames’ LendingTree Bowl victory over Eastern Michigan.

In addition to Symons and Hunley, offensive line coach Sam Gregg is heading to Southern Miss to take over as offensive coordinator.

Liberty picks up two, loses four to transfer portal

Liberty has received commitments from Colorado State center Cam Reddy and Southern Utah cornerback Kobe Singleton in the transfer portal, while losing four players to the portal since the Flames’ 56-20 bowl victory.

Reddy has two seasons of eligibility remaining and could easily replace Thomas Sargeant at center.

Singleton has three seasons of eligibility remaining and helps fill voids at cornerback. Isaiah Avery entered the transfer portal, while Duron Lowe and Jimmy Faulks exhausted their eligibility.

Wide receiver/tight end Stetson Moore, defensive tackle William Green and running back Frank Boyd also have entered the portal.

Honors roll in for pair of early signees

The two junior college transfers who signed with Liberty earlier this month picked up National Junior College Athletic Association Division I All-America honors.

Mississippi Gulf Coast sophomore Mike Smith Jr. became MGCCC’s first NJCAA first-team All-American linebacker, while Iowa Center offensive lineman Reggie Young was named a second-team All-American.

McGhee picks up weekly honor

Men’s basketball senior guard Darius McGhee capped an impressive week in Honolulu with a second award.

McGhee, named the Diamond Head Classic MVP, picked up his first ASUN Conference player of the week award this season. He averaged 30.7 points, highlighted by a career-high 41 against BYU, in the Flames’ three tournament games.

McGhee set tournament records with 92 points and 15 made 3-pointers.

Dobbs enters transfer portal

Sophomore point guard Drake Dobbs entered the transfer portal Monday after appearing in 39 of 43 games during his time with the program.

Dobbs, who served as Chris Parker’s backup in the 2020-21 season, appeared to fall out of the rotation in this season’s first 14 games. McGhee and Kyle Rode share point guard duties in the starting lineup, and freshman DJ Moore’s redshirt was pulled and he serves as the primary backup point guard.

Dobbs started two games in his time with Liberty.

