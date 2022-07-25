Liberty athletics notebook: Football finalizes 2023 nonconference schedule

Mickey Guridy, the senior associate athletic director for internal operations at Liberty, spent more than eight months paring the Flames’ 2023 football schedule from a full 12-game slate down to four nonconference contests.

The horsetrading and back-and-forth exchanges Guridy faced when constructing independent schedules returned as the Flames finalized the nonconference schedule for their first season in Conference USA.

The 2023 schedule will feature seven home games in the 12-game slate. Three of the four nonconference games will be played at Williams Stadium, with Bowling Green, Old Dominion and UMass making the trips to Lynchburg.

The Flames’ lone nonconference road game will be at Buffalo.

“Mickey Guridy has done a great job and Dave Brown from Gridiron has been extremely helpful. We’re in good shape,” athletic director Ian McCaw said.

All four of the nonconference games are being played on the dates originally scheduled. Bowling Green will open the season at Liberty on Sept. 2 in the first of a two-game series with the Falcons. The Flames are slated to play at Bowling Green in 2028.

Liberty will conclude a two-game series against Buffalo by traveling to UB Stadium in Buffalo, New York, on Sept. 16. The Flames defeated the Bulls, 35-17, on Sept. 14, 2019, for Hugh Freeze’s first win with the program.

The final two nonconference games are against Old Dominion on Sept. 30 and UMass on Nov. 18.

Liberty dropped road games against Coastal Carolina, Miami (Ohio), Virginia and South Carolina, and home games against Eastern Michigan, ETSU and UConn from the 2023 schedule.

South Carolina already filled the void in the schedule with Jacksonville State.

“We’ve been very successful in terms of moving some games off our schedule for 2023,” McCaw said. “We feel very good about that.”

Future series canceled

The canceled 2023 games against Miami (Ohio), Virginia and Eastern Michigan signaled the full cancellation of future series against those programs, and the Flames have dropped other series that will impact future schedules through 2031.

Liberty agreed to mutually cancel its series with Miami (Ohio) and Virginia without penalty for either program. The home-and-home series with the RedHawks was scheduled to conclude in 2025, while the final four games of a six-game series against Virginia were mutually canceled in 2023, 2027, 2029 and 2030.

Liberty and EMU, which met in the 2021 LendingTree Bowl, will not play in 2024.

McCaw said Liberty is “very close” to finalizing its 2024 nonconference schedule. The Flames have dropped EMU, UCF and North Carolina, and they have three more games to remove in order to get to four for that season.

The three-game series with UNC has been mutually canceled, with future games in 2028 and 2031 coming off Liberty’s schedule.

A two-game series against Georgia Southern has reportedly been canceled. Georgia Southern has filled its void in 2026 with North Alabama, and the 2025 slot remains open.

“Once we get to about 2027 and beyond, I think we’ve got really nice schedules,” McCaw said. “It will be a mix of continuing series like Virginia Tech and Old Dominion, and we have some games with App State, Coastal Carolina. There will be games that our fans are very excited about, regional rivalries that mean something to our fanbase.”

Two Flames selected in MLB Draft

Two left-handed pitchers who were key pieces to Liberty advancing to the Gainesville Regional were selected in last week’s MLB Draft.

Relief pitcher Mason Fluharty was selected in the fifth round with the 158th pick by the Toronto Blue Jays, and starter Joe Adametz III was picked in the 14th round with the 417th selection by the Detroit Tigers.

Fluharty was one of the Flames’ top arms out of the bullpen. He went 6-3 with two saves and a 2.84 ERA in 26 appearances. Fluharty struck out 83 and walked 10 over 50 ⅔ innings and held opponents to a .230 batting average.

Adametz enjoyed a bounceback season after undergoing Tommy John surgery and missing the entire 2021 campaign. He finished the season ranked 26th in the nation with a 2.51 ERA, and he posted a 6-3 record with 84 strikeouts over 86 innings and 16 starts.

Adametz, Fluharty and Garrett Horn were tied for the team lead with six victories.