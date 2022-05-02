Liberty athletics notebook: Inverso headlines 14th Hall of Fame class, and more

The Liberty football program has enjoyed a recent stretch of quarterbacks spending multiple seasons in the starting lineup. It all began more than 40 seasons ago with Glenn Inverso.

Inverso, the program’s first four-year starter at quarterback, is one of six members who will be inducted into the Liberty athletics Hall of Fame’s Class of 2022. The class was announced Monday.

Inverso will be joined by Jose Gomez (men’s soccer), Natalie (Barr) Lyttle (field hockey), Jessica Moore (softball), Jacob Swinton (men’s track & field) and Paul Wetmore (head softball coach).

The 14th class will be inducted Sept. 9 and honored Sept. 10 during the football team’s home game against UAB.

Inverso took over as quarterback in the 1977 season and held the starting position through 1980. He threw for 3,716 yards, 25 touchdowns and 37 interceptions and completed 44.8% of his passes. Inverso became the first quarterback in Liberty history to throw for more than 1,000 yards in a season when he finished with 1,148 yards.

He was the first player in program history to sign a free-agent contract in the NFL when he signed with the New York Jets in 1981.

Wetmore guided the Liberty softball program for 20 seasons and racked up 547 victories. He led the Flames to their first two Big South Conference championships and NCAA Tournament appearances in 2002 and 2011.

Moore, one of Wetmore’s players, became the program’s first All-American in 2007 when she was named to the Easton Fastpitch All-America second team. She holds 16 program records, highlighted by batting average (.419), grand slams (seven), slugging percentage (.848) and on-base plus slugging percentage (1.363).

Natalie Barr was one of three sisters to play for the field hockey program and is the first player in program history to be inducted into the university’s athletics Hall of Fame. She was the first in program history to earn All-American honors in 2015 when she was named to the NFHCA All-America third team. The Flames defeated Stanford in the NorPac title games in 2013 and 2014 to earn the Flames’ first two appearances in the NCAA Tournament.

Gomez was named the Big South men’s soccer player of the year in 2000 to become the first player in program history to claim conference player of the year honors.

Swinton finished seventh in the 1994 NCAA outdoor championships to earn All-America honors as a sophomore. He still holds program records in the 55-meter dash (6.20 seconds).

Swinton died in February at the age of 50 after a battle with cancer.

Men’s tennis headed to N.C. State

The Liberty men’s tennis program is headed to Raleigh, North Carolina, for the NCAA Tournament.

The Flames (13-10) were announced as the third seed in the Raleigh pod. They will play No. 2 seed and host N.C. State (18-9) at 5 p.m. in Friday’s first round.

Conference USA champion Middle Tennessee (27-4) is the No. 16 overall seed and will play Colonial Athletic Association champion UNC Wilmington (15-8) in another first-round match.

Liberty defeated FGCU for the ASUN Conference tournament title for the second consecutive season. The Flames, because of COVID protocols, had to withdraw from last season’s NCAA Tournament.

Pafford honored by VaSID

Liberty freshman Emory Pafford (Liberty Christian Academy) was named the Virginia Sports Information Directors (VaSID) university division indoor track & field women’s field rookie of the year.

She posted a season-best 12 feet, 8¼ inches in the pole vault to finish second in the ASUN Conference championships.

Teammate Adelyn Ackley garnered first-team honors in distance, and Grace Artis (throws) and Meredith Engle (jumps and multis) were second-team selections.

Ally Kipchirchir (mid-distance), Quinten Clay (jumps) and Kennedy Sauder (jumps) were first-team selections on the men’s side. Diamantae Griffin (sprints), Ryan Drew (mid-distance), Felix Kandie (distance), Caleb Olson (distance), Jeremy Davis (jumps) and Kyle Mitchell (throws) made the second team.

Softball locks in No. 1 seed for ASUN tourney

Liberty secured the No. 1 seed for the upcoming ASUN Conference tournament thanks to its weekend sweep of North Florida.

The Flames (38-14) improved to 21-0 in league play and can complete the regular-season sweep of conference foes when they host Stetson for a Friday doubleheader and Saturday regular-season finale.

Liberty plays at No. 2 Virginia Tech at 5 p.m. Tuesday.

Baseball in first-place gridlock

Four programs, including Liberty, are 14-7 in ASUN play with three weekends remaining in regular-season play.

The Flames (28-14) are tied with Kennesaw State (26-18) for first in the ASUN East Division standings. Eastern Kentucky (29-15) and Jacksonville State (21-21) are even atop the West Division standings.

Liberty took two out of three in a series at KSU, and the teams will meet in the final regular-season series May 19 through 21 at Liberty Baseball Stadium.

The Flames play at Wake Forest at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

