Liberty athletics notebook: Johnson, Willis named to All-America team

James only posted a couple of tackles (one solo and one assisted) in the Flames’ 37-34 overtime victory over Coastal Carolina on Dec. 26, but his blocked field goal in overtime secured the second-straight Cure Bowl title for the program.

It marked the third time in the past five meetings that a walk-off blocked field goal determined the winner of a Liberty-Coastal matchup (2013 and 2014 were the other instances).

Freeze named a finalist for Munger Award

The Maxwell Football Club announced Flames coach Hugh Freeze is one of six finalists for the George Munger Collegiate Coach of the Year Award,

Freeze is joined by Indiana’s Tom Allen, Coastal Carolina’s Jamey Chadwell, Ohio State’s Ryan Day, Cincinnati’s Luke Fickell and Alabama’s Nick Saban as finalists.

The winner will be announced Jan. 19.

Seniors making decisions

James is one of 31 players on the football roster who exhausted their eligibility after the Cure Bowl triumph. However, the NCAA ruled the 2020 campaign did not count toward their eligibility, and they could return if they wanted.