Liberty athletics notebook: Johnson, Willis named to All-America team

Quarterback Malik Willis and defensive end Durrell Johnson made immediate impacts in their first seasons as starters in the Liberty football program. They were rewarded with All-America honors this week.
Johnson and Willis were named All-Americans by Phil Steele Publications, and they were two of 16 Flames to be named to the All-Independent first and second teams.
Johnson was a fourth-team All-American and first-team All-Independent after leading the Flames with 11.5 tackles for a loss and 8.5 sacks.
Willis was named an honorable mention All-American and second-team All-Independent. He led all FBS quarterbacks with 944 rushing yards and 14 rushing touchdowns to go with 2,260 passing yards and 20 touchdowns.
The other Liberty players on the All-Independent first team include running back Joshua Mack, wide receiver DJ Stubbs, center Thomas Sargeant, defensive end TreShaun Clark, linebacker Anthony Butler and rover JaVon Scruggs (Appomattox).
The second-team selections were wide receiver Kevin Shaa, tight end Johnny Huntley, right guard Brendan Schlittler, right tackle Cooper McCaw, defensive back Marcus Haskins, kicker Alex Barbir, kick returner Shedro Louis and punt returner DeMario Douglas.
James named to AP all-bowl team
Senior defensive tackle Elijah James was named to The Associated Press all-bowl team thanks to his heroics in the Cure Bowl.
James only posted a couple of tackles (one solo and one assisted) in the Flames’ 37-34 overtime victory over Coastal Carolina on Dec. 26, but his blocked field goal in overtime secured the second-straight Cure Bowl title for the program.
It marked the third time in the past five meetings that a walk-off blocked field goal determined the winner of a Liberty-Coastal matchup (2013 and 2014 were the other instances).
Freeze named a finalist for Munger Award
The Maxwell Football Club announced Flames coach Hugh Freeze is one of six finalists for the George Munger Collegiate Coach of the Year Award,
Freeze is joined by Indiana’s Tom Allen, Coastal Carolina’s Jamey Chadwell, Ohio State’s Ryan Day, Cincinnati’s Luke Fickell and Alabama’s Nick Saban as finalists.
The winner will be announced Jan. 19.
Seniors making decisions
James is one of 31 players on the football roster who exhausted their eligibility after the Cure Bowl triumph. However, the NCAA ruled the 2020 campaign did not count toward their eligibility, and they could return if they wanted.
James, along with Mack, Huntley and Barbir have publicly announced they are returning for the 2021 season.
Quarterback Chris Ferguson, running back Peytton Pickett, offensive lineman Maisen Knight and tight end Chris Barrett have entered the transfer portal as graduate transfers.
Lewis heads to ETSU
Defensive lineman Austin Lewis, the program’s first FBS All-American in 2018, announced earlier this week he is transferring to East Tennessee State for his senior season.
Lewis entered the transfer portal prior to the Cure Bowl and was allowed to play for the Flames.
He began his career at Liberty as a defensive end and was transitioned to playing at tackle this season. He finished with 10 tackles (five solo) and 0.5 tackles for a loss in 2020.
Women’s basketball team heading to Kennesaw
The ASUN Conference juggled its women’s basketball schedule this weekend because of COVID-19 concerns within multiple programs, and that resulted in Liberty traveling to Kennesaw State for games Saturday and Sunday.
The Flames (6-3, 2-0 ASUN) and Owls (3-2, 0-2) are two of four teams still playing this weekend. Bellarmine is playing at Lipscomb.
North Alabama’s series at Stetson was postponed, while North Florida and FGCU were supposed to play Kennesaw State and Liberty, respectively.
Tennis programs picked to finish second in ASUN
The Liberty men’s and women’s tennis programs were picked to finish second in their respective ASUN coaches polls this week.
FGCU was picked to win the men’s title, while North Florida was tabbed as the favorite to win the women’s crown.