Liberty, back in the AP Top 25, hopes impressive resume leads to bowl berth

Liberty has been a trendy pick to play in a bowl game for the second straight season. Most all of the national media outlets that project bowl matchups have the Flames playing in either a pre-Christmas bowl or right around the holiday.
However, the Flames’ nine-win resume that includes two triumphs over ACC programs may not be good enough to secure a bowl bid in the altered 2020 season.
Stadium college insider Brett McMurphy reported, citing sources, that Liberty may not receive a bowl bid, even with a potential 10-1 record. He said the reason behind the potential snub is because Liberty doesn’t have a guaranteed bowl tie-in, and without any win requirements needed for bowl eligibility, bowls are expected to fill the slots with their designated conference affiliations.
“I don’t get caught up worrying,” coach Hugh Freeze said Monday during his weekly press conference. “Ian [McCaw, athletic director] and our administration do a great job working with our partners and the secondary tie-ins and ESPN and all of that. They do a great job with all of that.”
Liberty has a secondary bowl game agreement with ESPN Events that allows the network to place the Flames in one of at least six bowl games through the 2025 bowl cycle.
Those bowl games include the Boca Raton Bowl, Camellia Bowl, Famous Idaho Potato Bowl, Frisco Bowl, Myrtle Beach Bowl and New Mexico Bowl.
The network made two announcements Monday ahead of Saturday’s showdown between No. 25 Liberty (9-1) and No. 14 Coastal Carolina (9-0, 7-0 Sun Belt).
ESPN’s popular Saturday morning show, College GameDay, will air live from Conway, South Carolina, ahead of the first top-25 matchup between the two rivals dating back to their days in the FCS Big South Conference. The game will kick off at 2 p.m. and be broadcast on ESPNU.
It is the fifth time this season Liberty will play on national television. It is the fourth time the Flames will be on ESPNU.
Coastal, which secured the Sun Belt Conference’s East Division title this past weekend, is the highest-ranked Sun Belt team in conference history, and Liberty moved back into the Top 25 after a one-week absence.
“I think we’ve earned that in 2020. I’m a realist and there’s a lot of teams in Power Five conferences that probably haven’t played as many games to really judge their standing in this year. In this year, in this 2020, this craziness, … we’ve been blessed,” Freeze said. “Who would have thought we had gotten 10 games in without one team on either side of it having issues? Very few have done that. I do think that we have ... earned the right to be hovering around that top 25, and this week is our fourth week in the Top 25. Absolutely, that gives us some validation that in 2020 we’ve done some things right to be in those discussions.”
ESPN remains one of the major outlets still projecting Liberty in a bowl game.
ESPN, Athlon Sports and 247Sports have the Flames in the Boca Raton Bowl. CBS Sports has Liberty in the Montgomery Bowl (which was created in place of the canceled Fenway Bowl), College Football News has the Flames in the Myrtle Beach Bowl, and Sporting News has Liberty in the First Responder Bowl.
The NCAA’s Division I Council announced in October it waived bowl eligibility requirements for this bowl season and also waived the minimum number of contests required for FBS teams.
Liberty, under normal circumstances, would have already been bowl eligible. Teams previously needed to have at least a .500 record to qualify for a bowl game.
The Football Oversight Committee, though, recommended abolishing the eligibility requirement rule for the current season with the COVID-19 pandemic still forcing games to be postponed and canceled.
That means conferences’ contractual tie-ins for the bowl games would override the Flames’ secondary tie-ins, which would have come into play if conferences were unable to fill their bowl slots.
“We’ll cross that bridge when we get there,” Freeze said. “If you’re asking me if we’re worthy of a bowl, there is zero doubt I think in anyone’s mind that that would be the case.
“What non-Group of Five school has the most impressive wins this year?” Freeze later asked.
If Liberty beats a ranked Coastal Carolina team this weekend, it would add to the Flames’ two road victories at Syracuse and Virginia Tech.
The four remaining undefeated Group of Five teams — Cincinnati, Coastal, BYU and Marshall — have a combined one win over a Power Five team. The Chanticleers opened their season with a win at Kansas.
Cincinnati, ranked seventh in the latest Associated Press Top 25 poll, has two wins over teams that were ranked at the time of the game (Army and SMU), edged UCF, and plays ranked Tulsa to close the regular season.
Coastal, BYU and Marshall each have victories over teams that were ranked at the time the game was played. Coastal topped Louisiana (currently ranked 20th), BYU knocked off Boise State and Marshall won at home over Appalachian State.
