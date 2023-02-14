The Skinny on 2023 Liberty baseball

COACH: Scott Jackson, 195-116, seventh season at Liberty

2022: 37-23, 19-11 ASUN Conference, lost to Central Michigan 3-2 in 12 innings in Gainesville Regional

WHO’S BACK: LHP Garrett Horn (6-1, 1.93 ERA, 51.1 IP, 30 H, 24 BB, 80 K), LF Three Hillier (.309, 14 2B, 7 HR, 43 RBI), C Gray Betts (.296, 14 2B, 7 HR, 35 RBI, 50 R), 3B Cameron Foster (.265, 17 2B, 6 HR, 40 RBI)

WHO’S NOT: RF Aaron Anderson (.310, 17 2B, 8 HR, 44 RBI), 1B Logan Mathieu (.275, 14 2B, 7 HR, 39 RBI), DH Brady Gulakowski (.261, 14 2B, 16 HR, 63 RBI, 61 R), CF Derek Orndorff (.257, 15 HR, 48 RBI, 17 SB), LHP Joe Adametz III (6-3, 2.51 ERA, 86.0 IP, 94 H, 25 BB, 84 K), RHP Dylan Cumming (5-5, 5.05 ERA, 1 CG, 76.2 IP, 90 H, 27 BB, 64 K), LHP Mason Fluharty (6-3, 2.84, 2 saves, 50.2 IP, 46 H, 10 BB, 83 K), RHP Cade Hungate (2-1, 4.58 ERA, 7 saves, 17.2 IP, 22 H, 11 BB, 13 K)

WHY THEY WILL WIN: Liberty hasn’t needed to rebuild during Scott Jackson’s tenure. It just reloads. That is what the Flames did this past offseason to open the door to the weekend rotation being even better than it was in 2022. Gone are Joe Adametz III, Dylan Cumming and Trey Gibson. The veteran arms were replaced by Mississippi State transfer Mickey Tepper, North Carolina State transfer Trey Cooper and Winthrop transfer Garrett Gainey. Those three are viable options for Saturday and Sunday behind Friday starter Garrett Horn, the ASUN Conference preseason pitcher of the year. And don’t count out the development of sophomore Nick Moran, who could see action in the weekend rotation after appearing in six games last season. Liberty has plenty of pitching depth, which has been a catalyst to back-to-back NCAA regional appearances, and the offense should see some steady improvement through the additions of transfers and high school signees. Clemson transfer Camden Troyer and Winthrop transfer Andrew Jenner will be in the outfield and first base, respectively, and both will be tasked with filling out a lineup that will feature leadoff hitter Gray Betts and middle-of-the-order staple Three Hillier. Cam Foster is expected to take a step forward after playing well down the stretch in his freshman season, and freshman John Simmons (Liberty Christian) has impressed enough that he could get significant playing time this season. Jaylen Guy returns and will patrol center field after missing all of last season with an injury.

WHY THEY WON’T: Liberty has had players peak early in the season (think Derek Orndorff and his home run barrage last season) and then fizzle down the stretch when those key hits or innings pitched are needed. The Flames have two really strong weekend road tests to open the season (Southern Miss and Winthrop) and then play at East Carolina for a three-game set in early March, and the players will be ready to put together strong showings immediately. Will that be sustained throughout the rigors of the season, especially in ASUN play? Last season’s team was loaded with seniors and leaders, and 12 players have left either because they no longer have eligibility or sought professional opportunities. It will take time for the clubhouse to mesh.

COACH SPEAK: “I think every program kind of cycles through that. You’re going to have players come and go and sometimes they go in mass and they’re really good, and that’s what we went through. I really love the character of our kids. The one thing I’m so proud of is how our locker room has just kind of passed it down to the next group, and a lot of that is Jaylen and Gray and Cole Garrett and David Erickson. They’re the mainstays from when we finally turned the corner, and so a lot of the credit goes to them. I really think the process of that is I’ll take a less talented player but I don’t want to sacrifice on what we’ve got in that locker room and the character of the kids. That’s what I’m most proud of. We’ve got talent. How it all fits together is … going to be the challenge. I think we’ve got more depth. I think that gives us a chance to use some bench. … It bodes well for us despite the winning and the losing, the ebbs and flows of the season. I think the character that we’ve been able to grab from the portal and add the high school mix, we’re going to overcome some things simply because of that.” — Scott Jackson