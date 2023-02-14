Three Hillier has been a part of strong Liberty baseball teams in his first two seasons with the program. The Flames have racked up 38 wins in ASUN Conference play over the span and advanced to the league championship game in both seasons.
Hillier and his teammates watched from the dugout as Jacksonville in 2021 and Kennesaw State last season celebrated claiming the league crown and the automatic bid into NCAA regional play.
The Flames don’t want to end their five-year stint in the ASUN by watching another team celebrate after the final out is recorded. They want to go out with a bang.
“I think the first step is us taking over this conference and just getting past that championship game,” Hillier said. “We keep going to the championship but not getting past it, so that’s going to be the goal this year of taking advantage of that and winning that championship.”
People are also reading…
Liberty has its sights squarely focused on winning a second ASUN championship before it departs for Conference USA in 2024. The Flames have been the premier team in the league since joining in 2019, but only have one title (2019) to show for it.
They want to add another trophy to the collection after being picked as the preseason favorite to win the conference title.
“We’ve been there in the past couple of years, but we just haven’t been able to finish,” catcher Gray Betts said.
Liberty, as it has done before during Scott Jackson’s first six seasons at the helm, will be tested early in the season with a pair of daunting weekend road trips. Those typically have featured programs from the SEC, but Jackson elected to schedule two teams that have recently hosted regionals and are both projected to win their respective leagues.
The Flames open a weekend series Friday at Southern Miss, the overwhelming favorite to win the Sun Belt Conference. The Golden Eagles will trot out right-hander Tanner Hall, a consensus All-American from 2022, in Friday night’s matchup. He went 9-3 with a 2.81 ERA and 146 strikeouts over 109 innings.
“It really gives our kids a chance and there’s something at stake right out of the gate,” Jackson said.
The schedule doesn’t get any easier, with a three-game series at East Carolina scheduled for March 10 through 12. The Pirates have advanced to three consecutive super regionals and were the unanimous pick to win the American Athletic Conference.
The Flames also have eight midweek games against ACC teams (two each against Duke, Wake Forest, Virginia and Virginia Tech).
“I’m a firm believer if you want to be the best, you’ve got to play the best, and I know Coach Jackson believes in that, too. It’s a lot of fun to just compete with the better teams,” Betts said. “I know Liberty’s been put on the map in the past few years just for the fact that we do play those big ACC, SEC schools.
“I’m really looking forward to going down to Southern Miss. It’s a great crowd, a cool environment, [and] I've heard a lot of good things. Another one I’m looking forward to is definitely Greenville [East Carolina] and the jungle right there in North Carolina, which isn’t too far from home for me.”
Betts, of Raleigh, North Carolina, returns as the team’s starting catcher and leadoff hitter. He will spearhead a lineup that will look drastically different following the graduation of five starters (Derek Orndorff, Aaron Anderson, Brady Gulakowski, Logan Mathieu and Stephen Hill), but has more speed and balance than in years past.
Jaylen Guy returns after missing last season with an injury and will patrol center field. Hillier will be in left field, and Cam Foster is projected to start at third base again.
Jackson was able to reload through the transfer portal with the additions of first baseman Andrew Jenner from Winthrop, outfielder Camden Troyer from Clemson and outfielder Will Stewart from North Carolina.
“It will be no different than any other Liberty baseball team in terms of just driving up pitch counts and then having competitive at-bats,” Betts said. “I think we’re going to do a good job of producing this year and hitting the ball.”
Those additions will give the Flames a deeper bench than in years past and allow talented freshmen such as John Simmons (Liberty Christian), Todd Hudson, Brayden Horton and Jack Wheatley to develop at a natural pace.
“I love our talent on the field,” Jackson said. “… There are some things that are emerging as, I think, trends, and guys trending in the right direction offensively.”
The pitching staff lost Joe Adametz III, Dylan Cumming and Trey Gibson, but reloaded behind ASUN preseason pitcher of the year Garrett Horn.
Mississippi State transfer Mickey Tepper, North Carolina State transfer Trey Cooper, Winthrop transfer Garrett Gainey are expected to battle sophomore Nick Moran for two of the three weekend spots behind Horn.
Jackson said Tepper is “an elite arm talent for us,” and he likes that left-handers Gainey and Cooper both have different secondary pitches that can help with matchups.
“There are a lot of new faces, and I think it’s going to come together pretty well,” Betts said.